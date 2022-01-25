 Skip to content
(Ars Technica) US to Russia: Bend the knee
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The statutory authority in this area is "fairly broad," Triolo said. "This rule is sort of like a Death Star. We can point it at things we don't like, and 'boom.'"

Next time I see President Biden come out to do a speech, I'm going to hum the Imperial March, loudly.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DO EET
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Um, didn't the good guys blow up the Death Star?

TWICE?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doesn't China make all the Tech?
Are they saying they'll block China selling to Russia?

/unless they're blocking brand names, to which China will probably more than happily provide working knockoffs
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
considering China is a Russian ally and they do whatever they want, you really think that this is going to stick?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Um, didn't the good guys blow up the Death Star?

TWICE?


Yeah, a bunch of teenagers...

and what the hell is an Aluminum Falcon?
 
Zenith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.


that would be Taiwan
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Um, didn't the good guys blow up the Death Star?

TWICE?


Well, three times if you include the most recent movies.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Though the majority of chips-and nearly all of the most advanced chips-are made in Asian countries, Triolo said that "you can't build an advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility without large quantities of US equipment."

He then followed up with a mesmerizing sing-a-long.

Trololo Sing Along!
Youtube 2Z4m4lnjxkY
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guess which party will sue in federal court to keep Biden from even considering this and use "religious freedom" as the reason.
 
kindms
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.


some"one" didnt read the article
 
moto-geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Madman drummers bummers: Um, didn't the good guys blow up the Death Star?

TWICE?

Yeah, a bunch of teenagers...

and what the hell is an Aluminum Falcon?


Recyclable
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kindms: SomeAmerican: Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.

some"one" didnt read the article


We're trying to whip up a frenzy of wild conjecture and spasmodic gesticulation.
This is no place for a RTFA type of person.
 
Cryoteck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a good move. Russia can't produce the chips that would go in their tanks and those would be the primary targets of the Ukrainians since we are supplying them with Javelin anti tank missiles.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That would be a start.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This isn't just good use of nonviolent influence, it also forces China and Russia to expend a lot of resources to be competitive as long as the want to be politically divisive.  And if they come up with a way to deliver 5g without rare materials-? - good!  Everyone benefits from the innovation.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pootie tha stalion biatch is really looking to get farkd.
/imagine Putin in a room, handcuffed, getting stuffed with a wiffleball bat or pineapple
//we'll keep you alive as long as possible to ensure your enjoyment of the torture you'll receive
///time lapse polonium poisoning of Putin will be a good Facebook video
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm confused... how are WE in any position to put a tech embargo on anyone? It would be like Afghanistan putting a fish embargo on Hawaii.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cryoteck: It's a good move. Russia can't produce the chips that would go in their tanks and those would be the primary targets of the Ukrainians since we are supplying them with Javelin anti tank missiles.


I thought tanks and subs ran on Windows 95 ;)
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This needs to happen. Fark Russia.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ugh, that's so tacky. Look, I get that they've been together a long, long time, but demanding somebody propose to you is rarely a good idea. If you feel that strongly that you should get married then do the proposal yourself. Times have changed, it's OK, really!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Guess which party will sue in federal court to keep Biden from even considering this and use "religious freedom" as the reason.


Wait, so vaccines are bad because they contain microscopic 5g tracking chips. And religious nutters are famously anti Vax. So, they're going to, uh, I forget what I was going to say.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: considering China is a Russian ally and they do whatever they want, you really think that this is going to stick?


More like Russia is an asset state to China.  Russia's dying, and China is nibbling at the body.  Putin ought to be terrified of increasing dependency on China, but he's probably not since it's a problem for his successors.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Madman drummers bummers: Um, didn't the good guys blow up the Death Star?

TWICE?

Well, three times if you include the most recent movies.


I do not.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DRTFA or the comments, did anyone mention Russia's proximity to China and yadda yadda blah blah?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.


Because the Russians really want to become more dependent on the Chinese right now?
 
thornhill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

akallen404: Maybe I'm confused... how are WE in any position to put a tech embargo on anyone? It would be like Afghanistan putting a fish embargo on Hawaii.


Maybe you should read the article.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.


Lot's of strongly worded letters to follow.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just cut them out of the banking system, cut them off our internet, put up a Great Firewall to filter out access to all IPs in former Soviet countries, put us behind 7 boxxies, disallow VPNs, whatever we need to do. I know all of those things are in our power.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xanadian: The statutory authority in this area is "fairly broad," Triolo said. "This rule is sort of like a Death Star. We can point it at things we don't like, and 'boom.'"


SCOTUS overturns in 3...2...1...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russia needs to get kicked in the teeth politically, militarily, economically, and technologically to such a manner and extent that they learn to stay within their own national borders now and going forward.

I'm up for whatever it takes to accomplish that end.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

akallen404: Maybe I'm confused... how are WE in any position to put a tech embargo on anyone? It would be like Afghanistan putting a fish embargo on Hawaii.


Maybe you should read the article that explains it?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Russians have historically been terrified of China rolling in from the East to take all those sweet, sweet Siberian resources.   The fact that some in the West perceive them as "Allies" now is an oddity.   To steal a phrase from the Russian playback, China sees Russia as a "useful idiot" in distracting the world from whatever China is doing.
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, from TFA:
To supply the Russian market, companies like Huawei may have a few options to deliver 5G-like speeds, but the result would be imperfect. "You can design a broader architecture that gets you some part of the way toward the performance part, but it's hard because of power consumption with broad 5G deployments," Triolo said. "You need the throughput, the latency, and the power consumption. It's really hard to get that without advanced nodes below 7 nm or so."

Let me get this straight: your "death star" plan is some passive aggressive bullshiat where you withhold technical support on technology they already have and then hope they're too stupid to make it work on their own?

Seems like there's a giant thermal exhaust port on that plan called "Guess we better start making the chips ourselves and eat the cost difference."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Just cut them out of the banking system, cut them off our internet, put up a Great Firewall to filter out access to all IPs in former Soviet countries, put us behind 7 boxxies, disallow VPNs, whatever we need to do. I know all of those things are in our power.


We should.  But "we" includes the EU and doesn't include China.  Those are problems with implementing the plan.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They forget Russians make the best tubes.
shiat's gonna get amped.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size


Do it.

Russia has been attacking countries of the world openly for long enough. Starve them of technology until they ca ben  trusted with it. Crush their economy, stifle their industry, and hear the lamentation of their women.
 
Two16
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Um, didn't the good guys blow up the Death Star?

TWICE?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meanmutton: akallen404: Maybe I'm confused... how are WE in any position to put a tech embargo on anyone? It would be like Afghanistan putting a fish embargo on Hawaii.

Maybe you should read the article that explains it?


It literally doesn't.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaliFinn: Cryoteck: It's a good move. Russia can't produce the chips that would go in their tanks and those would be the primary targets of the Ukrainians since we are supplying them with Javelin anti tank missiles.

I thought tanks and subs ran on Windows 95 ;)


Windows ME
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The term "bend the knee" is welcome to go far, far away.

/All for any and all sanctions against Russia.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.



Extend the embargo to refuse internet and phone connections to and from Russia to all of NATO.
Isolate them for the common good, like a mad dog. Isolate them until they learn to behave in civilization.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

akallen404: I mean, from TFA:
To supply the Russian market, companies like Huawei may have a few options to deliver 5G-like speeds, but the result would be imperfect. "You can design a broader architecture that gets you some part of the way toward the performance part, but it's hard because of power consumption with broad 5G deployments," Triolo said. "You need the throughput, the latency, and the power consumption. It's really hard to get that without advanced nodes below 7 nm or so."

Let me get this straight: your "death star" plan is some passive aggressive bullshiat where you withhold technical support on technology they already have and then hope they're too stupid to make it work on their own?

Seems like there's a giant thermal exhaust port on that plan called "Guess we better start making the chips ourselves and eat the cost difference."


Sounds like you need to actually read the article and not just cherry pick a tiny section out of it.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: DO EET


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: ToughActinProlactin: Just cut them out of the banking system, cut them off our internet, put up a Great Firewall to filter out access to all IPs in former Soviet countries, put us behind 7 boxxies, disallow VPNs, whatever we need to do. I know all of those things are in our power.

We should.  But "we" includes the EU and doesn't include China.  Those are problems with implementing the plan.


Well let Germany start a war for oil instead of us for once. They need it so bad, they can find it. 

China I can't speak for.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Yeah, because China isn't right next to them and also the primary source of high tech chips.


Resident Muslim: Doesn't China make all the Tech?
Are they saying they'll block China selling to Russia?
/unless they're blocking brand names, to which China will probably more than happily provide working knockoffs



Is reading the article THAT hard?

fta:   Though most semiconductors are made overseas, US companies control huge swaths of the larger market, from chip design and manufacturing equipment to process and quality control. By restricting access to those companies' products and services, the US can effectively limit Russian access to the latest chips, even if they're made in other countries.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would be very, very interested in observing the changes in social media that would occur in the wake of cutting Russia off entirely from the internet.
 
