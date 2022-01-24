 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   Covid-19 vaccine refusenik refused heart transplant. Next person in line appreciative of his stance   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Vaccination, Vaccine, Immune system, desperate need of a heart transplant, Women's Hospital, David Ferguson, best chance, behalf of his son DJ  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 6:30 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good on the hospital for not giving in. Even if he received the heart, this moron has shown he won't do what is necessary to maintain the transplant, if it "goes against his beliefs." Get out of line, dude.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's kind of against his basic principles, he doesn't believe in it.

Well it was against the hospital's principles to give him a transplant, they don't believe in giving them to the unvaxxed.  Shouldn't you be OK with that then?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His body has already failed him, now his mind has failed him, so he's decided to fail his children.  Especially the one he hasn't even met.

Hope the good Lord will forgive the cruelty he is choosing to inflict on his family.
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From TFA:

"Post any transplant, kidney, heart whatever, your immune system is shut off," Caplan said. "The flu could kill you, a cold could kill you, COVID could kill you. The organs are scarce, we are not going to distribute them to someone who has a poor chance of living when others who are vaccinated have a better chance post-surgery of surviving."

As someone who has an organ transplant recipient in their life (as well as others who were not so lucky), this is a much more measured, rational and kind response than I could afford this selfish farknozzle.

You want to live? Get the f*cking shot. Others would likely kill to have the opportunity you've chosen to forego. Fun story, though; they don't need to do anything nearly that drastic. All they need to do to qualify is to GET A F*CKING SHOT!

/All over freedumbs.
//F*cking infuriating
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's kind of against his basic principles, he doesn't believe in it"

ahh, so he's an asshole.  next!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DJ and his father can go fark themselves.

They would essentially be throwing away an organ to a dead man if they did this, it'd be like giving an alcoholic a liver when he has shown he wont stop drinking.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We are aggressively pursuing all options"

Not all of them.

Just get the shot, Farkwad!
 
sniderman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
YES. More of this please.

Don't want to take medical precautions? You don't get life-saving medical assistance.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only there was something simple he could do that would make this no longer a problem.....
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "We are aggressively pursuing all options"

Not all of them.

Just get the shot, Farkwad!


Sounds like he gets the next pig's heart, to replace his current one.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How addled does your brain have to be before you think "I'm down for a heart transplant but a minor injection is a bridge too far"?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't want outside things put in his body, demands someone else's heart though.

Maybe he can stop by the old pig farm for a donor
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

qorkfiend: How addled does your brain have to be before you think "I'm down for a heart transplant but a minor injection is a bridge too far"?


I'll accept science n' shiat up this point, but *no further*! I have standards!
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.