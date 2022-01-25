 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   After Aspen was transferred to the Austin Humane Society they noticed she waan't interacting with potential adopters & realized she was deaf. They taught her commands through hand signals & now she's been adopted in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
66
    More: Woofday, Pet, Holiday Hope, largest funded adoption event, deaf dog, best way, English-language films, intake team, Cathy Bissell  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 26 Jan 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My friends had a Jack Russell Terrier that was deaf.  The breeder was going to euthanize him so my friend picked him up & said "no, you're not. I'll take him." And then she had to nerve to try & charge him!  Larry said he bit his tongue & didn't say what he was thinking: just took the puppy & left.  She had his contact info since they'd been communicating but nothing more happened. Of course my friends had him neutered as soon as they could so they didn't care about his papers.  He got along fine with their girl JRT & everyone lived happily ever after🐶
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: My friends had a Jack Russell Terrier that was deaf.  The breeder was going to euthanize him so my friend picked him up & said "no, you're not. I'll take him." And then she had to nerve to try & charge him!  Larry said he bit his tongue & didn't say what he was thinking: just took the puppy & left.  She had his contact info since they'd been communicating but nothing more happened. Of course my friends had him neutered as soon as they could so they didn't care about his papers.  He got along fine with their girl JRT & everyone lived happily ever after🐶


Awwww, that makes me happy! ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 768x960]


Good boy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Happy birfday Valnt9!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Happy birfday

valnt9
[Fark user image 420x420]
Fark user imageView Full Size
/This is in no way a repeat from Caturday :-)
//well maybe
///The rule of three
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Happy Birthday, Valnt9!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
And also...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Dog eats Bean Burrito in 1 second
Youtube Wb3UrJjAac4
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: And also...
[Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.


Best of luck!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The rare occasion when son & DIL's dog (Miss Lady Lulu) and cat (Sir Percy the Chonker) napped together on the couch
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.


Good luck! 🤞
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.

Best of luck!


I'm not seeing my regular PCP (She's a NP) as she's out on maternity leave, so one of the doctors at the medical center is seeing her patients on her behalf. I've never met him before, but if my PCP is having him cover her appointments, he must be A-OK.
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
AROOO!
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.

Best of luck!

I'm not seeing my regular PCP (She's a NP) as she's out on maternity leave, so one of the doctors at the medical center is seeing her patients on her behalf. I've never met him before, but if my PCP is having him cover her appointments, he must be A-OK.


I'm glad you can trust your PCP and I hope all goes well
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: AROOO!


:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.

Best of luck!

I'm not seeing my regular PCP (She's a NP) as she's out on maternity leave, so one of the doctors at the medical center is seeing her patients on her behalf. I've never met him before, but if my PCP is having him cover her appointments, he must be A-OK.

I'm glad you can trust your PCP and I hope all goes well


Thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.


Good luck!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Just a headsup that I'll be off fark for a good chunk of Wednesday morning because I have a doctor's appointment.

Good luck!


Thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: [Fark user image 425x458]


I wish I had some, I'm freezing to death and I started up the woodstove and it's hot in the house but I'm still freezing. Might have something to do with the 2° fever I have but still sucks
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Beagle-tamer: [Fark user image image 425x458]


5 dog night: that's cold!!
 
Beagle-tamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: I wish I had some, I'm freezing to death and I started up the woodstove and it's hot in the house but I'm still freezing. Might have something to do with the 2° fever I have but still sucks


Dang. I hope you feel better soon
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Beagle-tamer: [Fark user image 425x458]

I wish I had some, I'm freezing to death and I started up the woodstove and it's hot in the house but I'm still freezing. Might have something to do with the 2° fever I have but still sucks


Stay warm, and get well soon!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Beagle-tamer: [Fark user image 425x458]

I wish I had some, I'm freezing to death and I started up the woodstove and it's hot in the house but I'm still freezing. Might have something to do with the 2° fever I have but still sucks


:(
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Beagle-tamer: [Fark user image 425x458]

I wish I had some, I'm freezing to death and I started up the woodstove and it's hot in the house but I'm still freezing. Might have something to do with the 2° fever I have but still sucks


Hope you feel better soon!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Fark that Pixel: Beagle-tamer: [Fark user image 425x458]

I wish I had some, I'm freezing to death and I started up the woodstove and it's hot in the house but I'm still freezing. Might have something to do with the 2° fever I have but still sucks

Hope you feel better soon!


me too :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

According to my son Miss Lady Lulu is a bed hog
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 720x960]
According to my son Miss Lady Lulu is a bed hog


Looks alot like my couch hug
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

almostsane: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image image 720x960]
According to my son Miss Lady Lulu is a bed hog

Looks alot like my couch hug
[Fark user image 425x480]
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Speaking of couches...and pillows...and whatnot.  Leon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

IP: Speaking of couches...and pillows...and whatnot.  Leon.

[Fark user image 850x637]
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.