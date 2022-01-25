 Skip to content
(DW)   Thou shall not give false testimony. Especially you, Pope Benedict XVI   (dw.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shut that rape factory down
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Shut that rape factory down


If only.  To many people are to afraid of either eternal torment or their own thoughts to ever allow that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for "god's chosen representative". Turns out he's just another pedo rapist protector.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh.  He was in charge of discipline in the middle of an era of rampant abuse and coverups. This admission is nowhere near enough.
If you were a priest expressing tolerance for gays or abortion at that time you'd have heard from Ratzinger and his cronies real fast.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The former pope Hitler Youth, 94,

/ ftfm
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Shut that rape factory down

If only.  To many people are to afraid of either eternal torment or their own thoughts to ever allow that.


I've been assured that the Catholic Church isn't its leaders, despite it being created with the explicit purpose of its leaders being the only connection to their god.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, Pope Rat Bastard!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like Trump, nothing will happen to him. Just another news distraction.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image image 653x424]


Yeah, but those raped kids didn't live next door to him.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered why he got fired.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]


Yeah that whole "false witness" thing was a big deal to them.
 
AverysDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tim Minchin said it best.
Tim Minchin - Pope Song
Youtube fHRDfut2Vx0
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]


Were you really that worried people would think you didn't understand the headline?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He had attended so many child rape conferences that he just got mixed up. Happens to a lot of Catholics.
 
PunGent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]


"He...he...he wasn't my neighbor!!!"

(fingers collar nervously)
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]

Were you really that worried people would think you didn't understand the headline?


More people knew the ingredients to a big mac than the commandments, soo......
https://www.archbalt.org/survey-americans-know-big-mac-not-commandments/
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]

Were you really that worried people would think you didn't understand the headline?

More people knew the ingredients to a big mac than the commandments, soo......
https://www.archbalt.org/survey-americans-know-big-mac-not-commandments/


To be fair, the Big Mac is an actual real thing.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I seem to remember something about not having peace until the last priest is strangled with the last lawyers intestine.
 
6655321
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How many "Hail Marys" will the Pope tell himself to do?
 
lefty248
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AverysDad: Tim Minchin said it best.
[YouTube video: Tim Minchin - Pope Song]


Yes, he did. I love this song.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]

Were you really that worried people would think you didn't understand the headline?


It helped me. I didn't even know that Gene Masseth was the pope.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]

Were you really that worried people would think you didn't understand the headline?

More people knew the ingredients to a big mac than the commandments, soo......
https://www.archbalt.org/survey-americans-know-big-mac-not-commandments/


Honestly, I knew it was wrong, but didn't know it was one of the Top Ten.
 
hestheone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Shut that rape factory down


then what?  thinks the folks will just disappear?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Shut that rape factory down

If only.  To many people are to afraid of either eternal torment or their own thoughts to ever allow that.

I've been assured that the Catholic Church isn't its leaders, despite it being created with the explicit purpose of its leaders being the only connection to their god.


You've been huffing a bit too much Martin Luther, that isn't and never has been Catholic doctrine
 
hestheone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Just like Trump, nothing will happen to him. Just another news distraction.


...and obama, and clinton, and bush, and...
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No one found it strange at the time that he was the first Pope since, like, the 15th century to resign?

The conversation that went on while he had that discussion must have been a hoot.
 
ryant123
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He should have consulted a higher source.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thou shalt not bear false witness. But yeah, he totally did it. Kind of awesome. And sad.

IamTomJoad: No one found it strange at the time that he was the first Pope since, like, the 15th century to resign?

The conversation that went on while he had that discussion must have been a hoot.


"Sooo... we were going through your old testimony, Ratzie. Long story short, you CANNOT be the Pope when this one hits the fan. We don't know when, but... feel free to see yourself out."
 
odinsposse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hestheone: vudukungfu: Shut that rape factory down

then what?  thinks the folks will just disappear?


It's not like Protestants are rapist-free. They're just all smaller organizations so their raping ways aren't as big of a story.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Though not explicitly in the commandments, Vanity and Avarice are two of the venial sins.
 
freakay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When he was elected conservatives rejoiced because they assumed it would usher in a return to the 16th century. He opened that door, and those freakish conservatives that like the pomp like Covid-Cardinal Burke were seen as the future...after all the Holy Spirit doesn't make mistakes right?  So then Benny retires and who does the Holy Spirit choose?  A Jesuit from Argentina. So rather than admit that maybe they were wrong or that they need to rethink things, they double down, like Republicans, and declare Francis a false pope.

Now. Even if you are not a Catholic, what is most disturbing is that the child abuse stuff seems to arise with those leaders who are most conservative and in line with JPII. Again, like Republicans, they protest way too much.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Shut that rape factory down


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image image 653x424]


Don't be ridiculous. Sure, he may have done a bit of light false witnessing here and there, but there's no evidence of him ever being a bear...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh.
 
raz4446
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
he says he's reviewing 2000 pages of documents related to the situation.  1000 to 1 he's reading about the child rape and masturbating.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Hey, uh, Pope-guy? Might wanna check your book, specifically, those 10 "guidelines" y'all keep shoving down our throat.

#9 kinda has a problem with you right now.

[Fark user image 653x424]


It wasn't against his neighbor, it was in favor of his neighbor.  Yuuuuuuuge difference!

/snark
//for anyone that couldn't tell I was being sarcastic
///which in this day and age, I wouldn't necessarily blame anyone
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

odinsposse: hestheone: vudukungfu: Shut that rape factory down

then what?  thinks the folks will just disappear?

It's not like Protestants are rapist-free. They're just all smaller organizations so their raping ways aren't as big of a story.


It probably helps that they don't have their own country that has the privilege of refusing extradition, along with pretty significant powers to move the perpetrators of crimes from one country to another, or back to their own country.
 
