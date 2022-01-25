 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Firefighters sacrifice jobs to protest sacrificial wages that don't justify making the ultimate sacrifice on the job   (kob.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this from that same village or something place that doesn't pay teens to be first responders?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

solokumba: Is this from that same village or something place that doesn't pay teens to be first responders?


A lot of places don't pay first responders. Something like 70% of the US is dependent on unpaid volunteers for EMS and Fire response. Because Rescue and EMS are not considered essential public service on the federal level, and 26 states still consider it an optional provision to obtain federal highway funds.

Some states didn't even require first responders to be properly trained on entry level firefighting concepts until 2018.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every time I have gotten a job they tell me up front what it pays before I agree to work there. has something changed?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't they know the real money is in the calendars?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: solokumba: Is this from that same village or something place that doesn't pay teens to be first responders?

A lot of places don't pay first responders. Something like 70% of the US is dependent on unpaid volunteers for EMS and Fire response. Because Rescue and EMS are not considered essential public service on the federal level, and 26 states still consider it an optional provision to obtain federal highway funds.

Some states didn't even require first responders to be properly trained on entry level firefighting concepts until 2018.


Pretty sure this is the one.

Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Ezv8sdTLxKo
 
Dedmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chucknasty: every time I have gotten a job they tell me up front what it pays before I agree to work there. has something changed?


What point are you trying to make, exactly? Because you're talking about the past, and we're talking about the present.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Schrödinger's workers are essential when it comes to making them come in to work during a pandemic and not essential when it comes to paying them, providing benefits or improving their working conditions.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hmm...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Schrödinger's workers are essential when it comes to making them come in to work during a pandemic and not essential when it comes to paying them, providing benefits or improving their working conditions.


Smart AND Funny.
Good job.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Elton John - Sacrifice
Youtube NrLkTZrPZA4
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Gordon Bennett: Schrödinger's workers are essential when it comes to making them come in to work during a pandemic and not essential when it comes to paying them, providing benefits or improving their working conditions.

Smart AND Funny.
Good job.


Smunnies only serve to split the vote and further divide our nation.
 
