(Guardian)   Coin found by detectorist dad sold for £648,000. Note to self: take a class on detectorism and check my couch cushions   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Money, Gold, extraordinary finds, Bullion coin, Michael Leigh-Mallory, Precious metal, oldest gold coin, Silver  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the best shows I've seen in recent years.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 317x445]

One of the best shows I've seen in recent years.


Came to post this.

Beaten to the punch.  Yep, was a pretty great show.  Not perfect, but really decent.
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He did not say that he was going to cut the kids in on it. Them may want a cut.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At first I thought he was just hunting with the trowel. That's sounds like a pretty laborious process to search for coins.

Anyways the coin looks really cool.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Henry III. Ruler during the most boring 56 years of England's history.

/his greatest achievement was owning an elephant
 
Mole Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
