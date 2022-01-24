 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   You know who else had comparisons to him actually decrease over time?   (slate.com) divider line
18
    Godwin's law, Adolf Hitler, Nazism, Fascism, Reductio ad Hitlerum, Nazi analogies, Mike Godwin  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anyone defending people who call other people Nazis are literally Hitler.

Welp, my job is done.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel like part of the findings of decline are mostly because a spotlight was shone on it. Once people realize they're doing something that fits into a category like that, they adjust.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also there are Blastoh's three laws of internet debate.

1. 25% of all arguments are between people who actually agree with each but are doing such a poor job of presenting their point that neither realize it.
2. Another 25% of all arguments devolve to a debate about which logical fallacy was used.
3. 50% of arguments are between someone who has zero knowledge of the field in question and another person who is an expert.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blastoh: Also there are Blastoh's three laws of internet debate.

1. 25% of all arguments are between people who actually agree with each but are doing such a poor job of presenting their point that neither realize it.
2. Another 25% of all arguments devolve to a debate about which logical fallacy was used.
3. 50% of arguments are between someone who has zero knowledge of the field in question and another person who is an expert.


I don't know if you're right, but I like it.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point, it's just assumed Trump and his followers are Nazis.  That's why it doesn't come up so much anymore.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: Also there are Blastoh's three laws of internet debate.

1. 25% of all arguments are between people who actually agree with each but are doing such a poor job of presenting their point that neither realize it.
2. Another 25% of all arguments devolve to a debate about which logical fallacy was used.
3. 50% of arguments are between someone who has zero knowledge of the field in question and another person who is an expert.


Your percentages are all wrong, and I say this as someone with zero expertise in the field.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: At this point, it's just assumed Trump and his followers are Nazis.  That's why it doesn't come up so much anymore.


Some Nazis were only Nazis because they were forced (or highly pressured) to be.
Republicans and other fascists are supporters of their own free will.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PaulRB: At this point, it's just assumed Trump and his followers are Nazis.  That's why it doesn't come up so much anymore.


Republicans were using the Nazi playbook long before Trump got into power. Trump just took down the last bits of the facade.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I did not see that coming.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Data scientists are nazis.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's been new... standards for absolute bastardy in recent history. Much as Hitler replaced Napoleon Bonaparte as a unit of comparison.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some of the subreddits used for the study have a history of perma-banning people who disagree, so with less vocal opposition, there is a reduced likelihood of the nazi label being used.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Some of the subreddits used for the study have a history of perma-banning people who disagree, so with less vocal opposition, there is a reduced likelihood of the nazi label being used.


1000% this. r/conservative has a solid track-record of stasi-style purges for at least the past six years.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who needs HItler any more when you've got MAGA republicans loudly championing everything he stood for?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait: Huffman, Ohanian, or Martin?  All 3 were pretty well aware that they were running a child porn site at the time.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Highlights:

"at first we thought it would be impossible to test Godwin's law but then we decided it wasn't"

"We analyzed the 12 most popular subreddits and assumed they were suitably representative of the internet instead of more dominant platforms like Facebook or Twitter because actually."

"maybe Reddit's heavy moderation absolutely affected our results obviously, but there is really no way to know"

"maybe Godwin's law was expressed as a mathematical certainty because it was funny, not because it was observable reality, the world may never know"
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nah, it still happens quite frequently.
Say something someone doesn't agree with or doesn't like and...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which is kind of funny seeing as the ones calling people nazis and hitlers are actually quite the fascists' themselves. And fascists' are very nazi adjacent.
 
