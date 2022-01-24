 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Latest thing trying to kill you in Australia: bad tailoring and speed bumps   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


"After the first few hundred thousand, I was getting bored with antivaxxers. I wanted a little bit of retro/nostalgia fun."
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get triggered by speed bumps too.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is it always a vest? Wouldn't an explosive blazer be more fashionable and appropriate?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Why is it always a vest? Wouldn't an explosive blazer be more fashionable and appropriate?


Good question. But in a warm climate like Australia, as in the Middle East, an explosive vest might be more comfortable..

By the way, why was  an Australian soldier wearing an explosive vest?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A few hundred meters is a long way for a car to travel down a suburban street without hitting anything after the driver explodes.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Why is it always a vest? Wouldn't an explosive blazer be more fashionable and appropriate?


That last president in Iran preferred tuxedos, didn't he?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This guy knows all about killer tailoring.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know these are crazy times with people oppositionally defying health and safety protocols, but wearing explosive clothing seems a bit extreme.
 
