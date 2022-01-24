 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   There's gold in them thar prayers
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
God wouldn't have named them sheep if He didn't want them to be fleeced.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

oldernell: God wouldn't have named them sheep if He didn't want them to be fleeced.


Shepard's pie isn't made out of shepherds...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How far can you run a grift? Let's find out!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I just have no idea why they would need that," she said.

You're a product, Katie.
A stupid, stupid product.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Using religion to fleece the rubes?  That's a new one on me.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks to Pray.com, Katie found solace in a community of what she calls "prayer warriors" - thousands of people who share their deepest fears and hopes in a public Facebookesque feed of prayers and prayer requests.

------

I think the next evolution is creating a website that just does the praying for you, rather than try to subcontract randos on the internet. Just submit a prayer request, and somewhere in the cloud a process prays a detailed, personalized prayer for you 100,000 times. We'll call it CloudPrayerTM.

"Wait," you say, "isn't that less effective than a real person praying for you?" First of all, you can't prove it isn't. Second of all, even if our CloudPrayersTM were somehow only 50% as effective as manual praying, you're still getting thousands of times more prayers than you would if you were subcontracting gig prayer warriors on some app - clearly you win in volume.

"Now, hold on," you might argue, "It's not about the number of times you pray, it's about a thinking, feeling being taking a request to God with all the full emotional intensity, hopefulness, tenacity, and nuance of their being."

Not to worry! Each CloudPrayerWarriorTM process on CloudPrayerTM is a full-featured prayer AI with at least as much mental complexity as the average Pray.com user, and is can be fully customized to deliver your prayer with the desired level of emotional intensity, hopefulness, tenacity, and nuance.

Subscribe today and pray with CloudPrayerTM - For  the prayer of a righteous app avails much.

(Guaranteed to be just as effective as the prayers of the most devout saints throughout history, or your money back!)
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

This takes it to the platinum level. I'll be deeply disappointed if you don't follow through on it.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
angryflower.comView Full Size


The trick is to find a god that few people actually care about anymore. On a per-worshipper basis, they're more generous that way.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pray.com

Nah, it's more like Prey.com.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I remember when the Catholic Church did that.

It ended up creating Protestantism.
 
wademh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can I mine bitcoin by praying for them?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So....let me get this straight

Religious nuts, who are one of the only groups of people who can be statistically expected to mert in small or midsize groups to share painful experiences in order to move on, have started using apps to replace the human contact and are shocked when the app isnt on the level and uses them?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If they're paying for prayers I can give them a bundle deal , one for the price of three ,.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're the light in your screens, we're the lead in your veins
Then you wake from your dreams so we can sell them again
In the light we distract with the shiny and new
So you're blind to the fact that the product is you
So let your brain dance and replay the dream
But don't drown in the data stream
We see where you are and we see where you go
We know what you own and we own what you know
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mantour: oldernell: God wouldn't have named them sheep if He didn't want them to be fleeced.

Shepard's pie isn't made out of shepherds...


So you say...
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a great way to fleece the rubes. I'm so disappointed in myself for not thinking of it first.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's no way this information could be used by bad actors to criminally compromise people.
 
