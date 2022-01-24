 Skip to content
 
(WCVB Boston)   Hey, whoever is throwing cones from the bike lane pilot program off of the Mass.Ave. bridge and into the Charles River, could you please not do that?   (wcvb.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People are jerks.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The message is clear:

GO RIDE YOUR BIKES SOMEWHERE ELSE ASSHOLES

To which I respond:

IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT TAKE THE BUS ASSHOLE
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're the type of person that does that, let me tell you...these bike lane pilot tests almost never work out. And when they do, guess what? It's because it didn't really impede traffic. You don't need to sabotage it. Either the study is going to determine that dropping that two lane road down to one is going to cause problems, or it's not going to affect anybody enough to bother us.
 
Azz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's probably some drunk Patriots fan upset Mac Jones couldn't handle the Buffalo cold
 
