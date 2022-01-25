 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Fark's Favorite State once again lead the world in unprovoked shark attacks accounting for 17 of the 48 that occurred in the US last year, which had the majority of the 73 total for the world   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
CaptainScrewy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA! USA!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the real estate the sharks live in is just getting more and more property in Florida.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE'RE NUMBER 1, WE'RE NUMBER 1!!!!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sharks hate Floridians for their freedom.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unprovoked?
Who's out there provoking the sharks?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it was unprovoked; we are talking Florida,
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just doing their part in human population control.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: The sharks hate love Floridians for their tasty, tasty freedomumb.


FTFY
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the bath salts in the water are effecting the fish.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11: Fatalities worldwide, 9 unprovoked

I'm curious to hear about those other two.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida gets a bad rap. They need a slogan.
You know, like "You've got a friend in Pennsylvania."

How about, "The best chums are in Florida!"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Florida gets a bad rap. They need a slogan.
You know, like "You've got a friend in Pennsylvania."

How about, "The best chums are in Florida!"


"Hold my crack pipe and watch this, UncleDaddy."  - Florida
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"scour media reports for news of shark bites"

Seems legit. I'm sure that a rural Zambezi River bull shark attack is just as widely covered in the media as a Boston banker tripping over a nurse shark on Daytona Beach.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitesurfer Stephen Shafer, 38, of Stuart, was the most recent victim of an unprovoked and fatal shark bite in Florida. He was kite surfing Feb. 3, 2010, when he was accidentally bitten on the thigh by a suspected bull shark and died of severe blood loss.

Sure, just like I accidentally pummeled a whole pizza by myself yesterday.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fark's Favorite State once again lead the world in unprovoked shark attacks"

Some sharks are just dicks.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Unprovoked?
Who's out there provoking the sharks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "Fark's Favorite State once again lead the world in unprovoked shark attacks"

Some sharks are just dicks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "Fark's Favorite State once again lead the world in unprovoked shark attacks"

Some sharks are just dicks.

[Fark user image 425x397]


Four hundred million years and counting. SMH

Shark evolution: a 450 million year timeline | Natural History Museum (nhm.ac.uk)
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know many of you were told by your grandparents and possibly parents not to trust brown sharks and to lock your boat doors when going by sandbars, but they're some of the nicest sharks in the ocean.  One bumped into me once and apologized.
 
