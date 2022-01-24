 Skip to content
(Fox 56 Lexington)   Man robs a homeowner, steals gun and medication. Then texts the homeowner that he's coming back to shoot them. Police waiting at the home had other ideas   (foxlexington.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Schmidt was said to have fired the gun inside the home before stealing some medication and fleeing the scene.

Oh, let's just kill him. I've had a day in court before and after spending the whole day waiting for my case to come up, the most horrific one on the docket was some kind of hearing for three people looking for opiods who had been arrested, were in jail, but hadn't gone to trial yet. It might have been a bail hearing. They broke into a man's house because there was a wheelchair ramp in front of his house, so in their brilliance they surmised he would have painkillers.

He was actually paralyzed from the waist down from a farm accident and had been for ten years. When he explained he didn't have painkillers, they shot him in the foot with something powerful enough that it had to be amputated. I guess the upside is that he didn't feel it, but still.

When the judge asked one of the three why they shot a paralyzed man, he said "we though he was lying so we called him on it. We didn't mean it, we wanted drugs." I've never wanted to openly charge someone in court, especially since that was my only time there, but holy crap I would have gladly beat that kid to death if I thought I could get away with it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the medication wasn't that good.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he seems to be a man of his word...

What a dumbass.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like they all knew each other and are idiots....
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That boy's half a bubble short of plumb.
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: I guess the medication wasn't that good.


Birth control pills. They were right next to the Oxy. Next time stop for a second and read the label idiot. Also, NEVER, NEVER,NEVER go back to the scene of the crime.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

daffy: Walker: I guess the medication wasn't that good.

Birth control pills. They were right next to the Oxy. Next time stop for a second and read the label idiot. Also, NEVER, NEVER,NEVER go back to the scene of the crime.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Give me your gun!"
'No'
"I have a knife!"
'Ok.'
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: I guess the medication wasn't that good.

.
> Schmidt was arrested and charged with:
Theft of legend drug 1st offense

Legend drugs are prescription drugs but not controlled drugs. For example Viagra.

Maybe Schmidt, who is quite short, was feeling on the big side which is why he came back.
 
