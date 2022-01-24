 Skip to content
 
Nurses win back the right to work where they want, just like regular people with jobs
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they were so important, why didn't you pay them and treat them better?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: If they were so important, why didn't you pay them and treat them better?


They could do that, or they can just sue to stop them from leaving.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At will employment state. When it suits employers
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?


Generally you've done something terrible first, and they're in prison and forced to work.

I'm not even sure about that. You may actually be able to decline the chain gang these days.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neenah-neenah!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The same judge that granted the temporary injunction (this past Friday?), today voided it.  It wasn't overruled by a higher court or anything like that.  I think he was just saying "Everyone sit your asses down and stay put until we can have a real hearing."  He may be a complete asshole for all I know, but I don't see a huge problem in this case.

/ I have no GED in law, obviously
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lsherm: You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?


I think the order was that the new company couldn't employ those nurses, so they didn't have to return to their old employer they just couldn't work for the new one.

I hope that stories like this and the ongoing "labor shortage" makes companies realize that taking less profit and paying their employees more is the solution. Capitalism has gone unchecked for far too long and the free market is biting them right in the ass, finally.
 
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?


Nobody was forcing the workers to stay; rather, their new employer was given conditions to follow for hiring them (including loaning a couple back to the old employer until the vacancies could be filled). The lawsuit (officially) was about one company allegedly poaching a whole department's worth of talent from a competitor in an industry critical to public health. So, the injunction was about preventing changes to the status quo (like the defendant company officially hiring their new people and initiating tax reporting) until a hearing could take place.

That hearing took place, in which the employees testified that they were not recruited, but chose to leave their old employer on their own volition. So the judge lifted the injunction as it meant the plaintiff didn't have a case.

I'm still not sure the injunction was appropriate, but it wasn't directed at the employees. Corporate poaching isn't necessarily illegal or anything.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lsherm: You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?


Preserving the status quo until a hearing can be conducted isn't unusual at all.

In the last thread you seemed to think that the Judge was forcing them to work for ThedaCare, which was never the case. He just said you can't start at Ascension until Monday (today's) hearing.

Also you were outrageously wrong about capitalism in that thread, which has nothing to do with free market conditions. Slap whoever told you that and do it hard. Dig them up if you have to. They have failed you in a horrible way.
 
realmolo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hlehmann: The same judge that granted the temporary injunction (this past Friday?), today voided it.  It wasn't overruled by a higher court or anything like that.  I think he was just saying "Everyone sit your asses down and stay put until we can have a real hearing."  He may be a complete asshole for all I know, but I don't see a huge problem in this case.

/ I have no GED in law, obviously


I fear that this was a "shot across the bow" for workers' rights.

If Amazon (or some equally huge company, like Walmart) decides to test the "at will employment" laws, they have the money to make it happen. And all it takes is ONE successful lawsuit preventing people from quitting a job without the permission of their employer, and this country is SCREWED.

I would like to think that it couldn't happen in this country, but...
 
anuran
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every Constitutional Amendment that is non-negotiable take two steps forward. Not so fast, Thirteen.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is bizarre. I've never even heard of a court weighing in on whether a company is "allowed" to hire employees who already work for a competitor. Where on earth does a court's authority to even consider that question come from?
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bootleg: hardinparamedic: If they were so important, why didn't you pay them and treat them better?

They could do that, or they can just sue to stop them from leaving.


There are many jobs that are essential to us yet we pay them almost nothing. Look at school teachers. We pay garbage haulers more then we pay the people that we trust to take care of our children. Nurses are needed now. Yet they are treated badly by everyone.
 
Loren
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lsherm: You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?


Temporary restraining order.  The hospital claimed irreversible damage and the judge let them have a chance to prove their case.  They failed to, the order was lifted.  I don't have a problem with how this went down.

wxboy: That hearing took place, in which the employees testified that they were not recruited, but chose to leave their old employer on their own volition. So the judge lifted the injunction as it meant the plaintiff didn't have a case.

I'm still not sure the injunction was appropriate, but it wasn't directed at the employees. Corporate poaching isn't necessarily illegal or anything.


Taking a whole department would be pretty destructive to a company, deliberately recruiting all of them would be a hostile act I can see being prohibited.  However, in this case it's just a place that didn't want to pay market rates, not poaching.

realmolo: I fear that this was a "shot across the bow" for workers' rights.

If Amazon (or some equally huge company, like Walmart) decides to test the "at will employment" laws, they have the money to make it happen. And all it takes is ONE successful lawsuit preventing people from quitting a job without the permission of their employer, and this country is SCREWED.

I would like to think that it couldn't happen in this country, but...


There was never a ruling saying they couldn't quit.  It was purely a ruling saying they couldn't work for one company until the case was looked at better.
 
RN Houlihan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We will also continue the significant, robust work that is underway to secure a long-term solution..."

Except to pay employees anywhere near their worth, nor make changes to on-call schedules or anything else that they found intolerable.  Well, at least for those employees without an MD or DO after their names.

The employees even gave the former employer a chance to make them a counter-offer to boot!  After being abused by an employer, IMHO, that is extremely gracious on their part.

This.  This right here is a prime example of why my colleagues are running for the exits.  If one employer doesn't value us, we will either find one that will or realize it's all not worth sacrificing our safety & sanity for and quit the profession altogether.  Our biggest "fault" is caring too much about our patients and coworkers, and not wanting to leave them without adequate care/support. . . so we stay longer than we really should. . . but there's a breaking point for everyone.

It's about time the legal gears are turned so that hospitals can bill for nursing care.  It is, after all, one of the primary reasons why hospitals exist.  Who stays in a hospital except those who need nursing care?!  Everyone else is sent home!  C-suite only cares about money coming in, and since nurses are only seen as an expense (don't let all of the flowery platitudes they spew fool you), we are too often considered expendable.

/just finished my MSN
//not going back to inpatient
///still waiting for the docs (as a profession) to get around to meaningfully and consistently supporting the rest of the team
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Loren: Lsherm: You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?

Temporary restraining order.  The hospital claimed irreversible damage and the judge let them have a chance to prove their case.  They failed to, the order was lifted.  I don't have a problem with how this went down.

wxboy: That hearing took place, in which the employees testified that they were not recruited, but chose to leave their old employer on their own volition. So the judge lifted the injunction as it meant the plaintiff didn't have a case.

I'm still not sure the injunction was appropriate, but it wasn't directed at the employees. Corporate poaching isn't necessarily illegal or anything.

Taking a whole department would be pretty destructive to a company, deliberately recruiting all of them would be a hostile act I can see being prohibited.  However, in this case it's just a place that didn't want to pay market rates, not poaching.

realmolo: I fear that this was a "shot across the bow" for workers' rights.

If Amazon (or some equally huge company, like Walmart) decides to test the "at will employment" laws, they have the money to make it happen. And all it takes is ONE successful lawsuit preventing people from quitting a job without the permission of their employer, and this country is SCREWED.

I would like to think that it couldn't happen in this country, but...

There was never a ruling saying they couldn't quit.  It was purely a ruling saying they couldn't work for one company until the case was looked at better.


That's bullshiat. Saying "you can't work for a competitor" is effectively saying you must work for your current employer or lose insurance/paycheck/etc. The company had a chance to retain the employees, they just didn't want to pay. Hell, they could have negotiated a great rate for the 90 days they claim to need the employees. But instead, they tried to threaten their lively hood to force them to work. There's a word for threaten someone to compel labor.

The initial injunction was bullshiat and the judge should absolutely be castigated for ever entertaining it.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

daffy: Bootleg: hardinparamedic: If they were so important, why didn't you pay them and treat them better?

They could do that, or they can just sue to stop them from leaving.

There are many jobs that are essential to us yet we pay them almost nothing. Look at school teachers. We pay garbage haulers more then we pay the people that we trust to take care of our children. Nurses are needed now. Yet they are treated badly by everyone.


Garbage haulers typically bigger guys with muscles who don't ask/care whether the customer enjoyed the *experience*.

Nurses and teachers, not so much...
 
bsmz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: You know, in the last thread, no one explained how the judge's order was legal in the first place. And I'm still clueless how an employer can force someone to work for them. Anyone?


Suppose person A is working for contract agency B. B finds a job for them at C. A goes to C and works. C pays B, B takes their cut, the rest goes to A and taxes. C would really like to stop paying B, but B set up the deal and doesn't want that. So when B hires A, B requires A sign a non-compete agreement that says A won't go working for companies that B introduced them to, such as C. Or maybe A won't work in that field in that area at all.

There are limits to this that vary by jurisdiction. B would like the non compete agreement to last forever, A and C would like it to not exist or to expire soon after A stops working for B.

I don't know whether this matches the case at hand, but it is one scenario where A is contractually forbidden to work for C. It has happened to me before some years back. I think it expired in 6 months.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.