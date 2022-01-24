 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It was colder in Punta Gorda, Florida this morning than it was in Anchorage, Alaska   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The low today, was colder than the high on mars
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, you'd think a fat woman's naughty bits would be warmer than that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that settles it then, I'm gonna have to retire in Alaska instead of Florida.

Narrator: He froze to death his first day there.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global Florida-ing
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last summer, Salem, OR had a a day when it was hotter (116F) than Death Valley or any other place in the Country.

It was also colder than Anchorage this morning.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floridians wearing clothes instead of being naked!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby reminds of the people who think climate change isn't real because it snowed.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once again Florida demonstrates how low it's willing to go.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So was that 33 degrees at Punta Gorda the high temperature for the day?

/asking for a friend
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So global warming really is an Illuminati conspiracy!  That ancient aliens guy blamed it on aliens.  Now who has better hair, smart guy?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Floridians wearing clothes instead of being naked!


If that's the result of climate change, then maybe the future won't be as bad as scientists predict.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hell is freezing over?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yea, but its a dry cold
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

germ78: So was that 33 degrees at Punta Gorda the high temperature for the day?

/asking for a friend


Low

I live an hour north and it was mid 30s for about a short spell this morning. Warmed up quickly thereafter
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i see that our regular r*t*rd*d-ass climate emergency denialism is off to a good start
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ieerto: Global Florida-ing


DeSantis 2024.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's iguanas falling from trees weather.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's gonna be 4 here tomorrow with wind chills as low as -20. So quit your biatching
 
blodyholy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I woke up this morning to a friend's text stating: 'Brr, it's freezing here!'  (Parkland, FL -- and it was 54F).

I gently reminded him it was barely 10F here, with highs barely topping 1F tomorrow - wind chills ~ -25F.

But I digress, acclimatization is definitely a thing.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Purple_Urkle: Floridians wearing clothes instead of being naked!

If that's the result of climate change, then maybe the future won't be as bad as scientists predict.


There's more Floridian strippers than West Virginian coal miners.

Those stripper jobs need to be protected!

Climate change is threatening the world renowned Floridian strip club industry.

Governor DeSantis and Congressman Gaetz ought to be interviewed about their views on climate change mitigation and sustainable energy: the things necessary to preserve Floridian strip clubs from utter devastation.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, things like that happen.  My favorite story involved a giant snow dump on Chicago followed the next day by silly temperatures (-20 or -30F).  That next day we were flying to Florida for one of my grandmother's (I only had two grandmothers) funeral.  It was in the mid 30's in Florida when we landed and all the people were dressed like they were out on an Arctic expedition.  OK...  Then later my uncle asked if the water tap should be kept on as it might get under 32 F.  After the laughter died down he was told, "No."  When we flew back to Chicago all the snow was gone and the temperature was in the low 70's F in January in Chicago.  As I said, things like that happen.

/CSB
//Also I discovered that Floridians know barbecue
///Third slashie is that my aunt and cousin drove up from Boca Raton and found that they drove too far when they entered Georgia
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it was cold, i did have a tee shirt on...under a flannel shirt.
it did get up to 60 later.
 
Azz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh wow, at least now dicks in Florida will go back to their natural length of 2.72 inches rather than being overinflated by 80 degree weather
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are you trying to convince me to move to Florida? Because it's not working. Even if it's cold enough to kill off the gorillas.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It was 28F in my yard this morning, here in central FL. Frost all over the grass. Thick frosts on neighborhood rooftops. Haven't seen that for a while in these parts.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That headline was way more interesting when I first read it wrong. Time to go to bed.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, it's interesting in a "Hey, how about that" sort of way because most people (in the northern hemisphere) think north = cold, south = warm.  And for the most part that's true. But then you realize parts of England / Scotland are at the same latitude as parts of Alaska.

About 5 years ago I was in Antarctica. When I got home one of the stories that people seemed most amazed by was when I told them I had camped out without a tent, just a sleeping bag. The responses are usually things "that's crazy! I could never deal with being that cold! You're lucky you didn't freeze to death!"  No one ever asks what the temp was (around 30F overnight.) I usually forget to remind them that it was summer in the southern hemisphere at the time, but I do tell them that while I was there it was 20 degrees F warmer than it was back in Boston. One day we were walking around a penguin colony in t-shirts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuartp9: [Fark user image 310x162]


it does, and it's not good.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Omg!!!! Climate change!!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
