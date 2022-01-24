 Skip to content
(Some Gimpy Guy)   Make sure to look at the pictures of these jailhouse hotels before you make reservations. They earn a Spiffy tag for the vanilla "Arrest me officer" fuzzy pink handcuff tourists, but an Ironic tag from the dungeons and zipper mask crowd   (loveexploring.com) divider line
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're nice, but no Riker's Island.

/Hit me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd stay in one. I like staying in unique places, not cookie cutter chain hotels.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Room service would not open the door and let me out, zero stars.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The problem with staying in a prison in Slovenia is that they take away your belt, your shoelaces and your vowels.
 
