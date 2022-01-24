 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Sigh... You can lead a Covid denier to the ICU, but you can't make him breathe   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, MSN  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Jan 2022 at 10:55 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need to quit leading them to the ICU.  Lead them to the morgue, tell them to get comfy, and someone will be along shortly.

Turn down the lights, turn up the a/c, turn up the TV, and go back to assisting patients that appreciate your efforts.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cossellu was being treated in Latina

I thought the press preferred term was "Latinx".
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't know there was a town in Mississippi named 'Italy'!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It can't be COVID. It just can't. It's gotta be something else. No way I could be wrong. I researched this online dammit."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ICU's the wrong place; send them to the FAFO.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That is just... an insane amount of brainwashing.
 
docsigma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
lol. lmao, even.
 
mjg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
perdente...
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ICU dying and IB all like "YUB so dum?"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Something tells me we didn't lose a future rocket scientist or news aggregator website moderator with that one.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for these people who started questioning doctors to take their sick selves to Youtube user Vaccinekills89 and have him operate.
Stay out of the hospital.
You can't cherry pick your conspiracies.
 
rga184
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Something tells me we didn't lose a future rocket scientist or news aggregator website moderator with that one.


I just found out that one of our general surgeons was an aerospace engineer as an undergrad.

So yeah, a ticket scientist.

\she is painfully slow.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Something tells me we didn't lose a future rocket scientist or news aggregator website moderator with that one.


Well maybe the second one
 
rga184
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rga184: Weatherkiss: Something tells me we didn't lose a future rocket scientist or news aggregator website moderator with that one.

I just found out that one of our general surgeons was an aerospace engineer as an undergrad.

So yeah, a ticket scientist.

\she is painfully slow.


Oops, rocket.  Damn you, autocorrect!
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You go through your whole life only to die Al Dente.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Democratic hoax just keeps going!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you can't breathe why do you sabotage your oxygen lifeline? Unless you have claustrophobia.
 
neongoats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But why would you want to do either. That's the real question.
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Sigh"?
Really, Subby?

That's pretty cold to rub in their faces the fact that you have fully functioning lungs.
 
Godscrack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They have Christian conservative Trumpers in Italy too..?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.