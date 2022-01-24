 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Small balls appear on the beach. It was cold, I swear   (freep.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Michigan, Lake Michigan, Ice balls of various sizes, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Metro Detroit, Great Lakes beaches, Great Lakes, Benzie County, Michigan  
•       •       •

699 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 8:45 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning, there is no picture in the article. So don't click if you think that you will see the ice balls.  They have a link to FARCEBOOK which I no longer use.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any perfect snowmen?

/ damn animal crossing
 
darinwil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
0oO0ooO00Oo
/what articles ice balls may look like
//wouldn't know they didn't have any
///I guess they don't have the balls
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Warning, there is no picture in the article. So don't click if you think that you will see the ice balls.  They have a link to FARCEBOOK which I no longer use.


THATS A GREENLIGHT
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seinfeld: George Was in The Pool! (Clip) | TBS
Youtube ldUZvxjKMGs
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fargin' iceballs!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Warning, there is no picture in the article. So don't click if you think that you will see the ice balls.  They have a link to FARCEBOOK which I no longer use.


No problem, just click this link, which I'll happily post in the thread.

http:\\www.hughblueballsinmichigan.com
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I saw the link Freep and small balls and assumed this was a Free Republic link.
 
darinwil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: KarmicDisaster: Warning, there is no picture in the article. So don't click if you think that you will see the ice balls.  They have a link to FARCEBOOK which I no longer use.

No problem, just click this link, which I'll happily post in the thread.

http:\\www.hughblueballsinmichigan.com


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heh heh. You said "balls".

Geoff and Craig: 'Balls, Balls, Balls'
Youtube yWbE-zIbFG0
 
darinwil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://lake-balls.com
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.