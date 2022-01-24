 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Thou shalt not kill, except for those damn slugs. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's flowers. Or his ass. Thou shalt not plant Zone 9 plants in Zone 4. This is your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday January 25, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jan 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I promise you, I have never once coveted my neighbor's hairy ass.  How are things going in Gardening World?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Don't even get me started on planting different crops in the same field.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
shhh... (put vodka in with the paperwhites)
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Begun my slug wars have. I'm releasing my duck army into the garden area this week.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
My seed order arrived today!

I'm going to plant the onion seeds in a couple of weeks. I also have a couple of trays of lettuce going in the cellar under some lights. And I figured out a way to make frozen green beans palatable after cooking so I will look for some small, thin bush beans to grow this summer and freeze them throughout the season.

It's definitely January out, and I'm not expecting to be out in the garden again until March.
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
My seeds have crossed the border into Canadiana!!  11:26am today.

Feb starting is still on track.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Got some Baker Creek seeds from the local feed store.  Started lettuce in the aerogarden.  Chard and eggplant will go in potting soil in the next 2 weeks.  I hope I can transplant the chard out to the covered bed around the Ides of March.  I'll do succession seeding then too.

I also did some more calibrating of my moisture sensors, with some real dirt that I managed to scrape off the beds last week when it got above freezing and the top 1" thawed.  The whole automated watering scheme is looking promising, and I think I can start writing code in earnest and doing a full wiring diagram.

In March I'll start cutting pipe and pulling wires.  I've got pretty much everything I need for my workbench - soldering iron, breadboards, jumper cables, several reels of cable, wiring blocks, resistor kit, ICs.  Need to order 2 more relay blocks and quite a few additional sensors and solenoid valves.  I also need 2 more rain barrels.

I need to put some vertical plywood in the garage where I can mount the wiring blocks, and then a shelf that will hold the Raspberry Pi and breadboards.  I'll make it big enough that I can put a keyboard and monitor out there in case I need to do some serious diagnostics that are hard to do when it's running as a headless server.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I got out the Big Ol' Box O' Seeds and spread them all over the kitchen table.  I need to take stock of what I have and then order more when I get paid in a couple of days.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Also giving the house plants some haircuts.  If anyone needs cuttings, let me know!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I can't WAIT to start planting, but it's still snowing and I have to be patient.
My only early plants are artichokes. They have a worse sense of time than I do, so if I get them growing now, by late summer they're tricked into believing it is their second season and they will bloom.
Beautiful, delicious, gullible artichokes!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those in the SE US, there is a nice seed source in https://www.southernexposure.com/  I used to order from Baker Creek, the seeds were fine, but the earnest pictures of home school-looking children in the seed catalog freaked me out.

I gotta go through my current seeds to see what I need this year.  Well, 'need' is subjective.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Orb - Slug Dub
Youtube qMIvBSoTKxU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXyZQB1Ioxs
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 This year I'll be making a concerted effort to reduce the slug population in my location. They've always been a problem here but last year was the worst ever.
 
Lee451
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: shhh... (put vodka in with the paperwhites)


I have been trying to find paperwhites for the last two years without luck. Not a real search;  I just look whenever I am in Walmart.


kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x523]


I saw that and hoped Dunkin was selling donut seeds.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Won't deny, had a comely neighbor, coveted her ass.  But knew better than to cause drama in the apartment complex that I lived in.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
250 pounds of beets. I don't think I like em, but that's how much I picked last Sunday for the food bank farm. Group got close to 6000 pounds.
I'm still achy and this is maybe 1/20th of the field. Sorry, subby, I got nothing.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CatRevenge: For those in the SE US, there is a nice seed source in https://www.southernexposure.com/  I used to order from Baker Creek, the seeds were fine, but the earnest pictures of home school-looking children in the seed catalog freaked me out.

I gotta go through my current seeds to see what I need this year.  Well, 'need' is subjective.


Thanks!

I plan on transplanting my strawberries from my green house to my front porch railings and spread some lettuce around them. It's been too cold and I'm antsy and impatient.

I can buy some seeds and wait.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trolling, but warm thoughts help.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oy, To dream, perchance to garden...
All I can do at the moment is look at the seed catalogs and wish, fully knowing I can't plant anything (peas, maybe lettuce and spinach) till about St Patricks day. We're in the process of turning our backyard into an oasis for birds and butterflies but only utilizing native plants that thrive here in Indiana. Our exceptions are a few Concord grape vines I am praying took hold over the winter and Rutgers tomatoes IF I can find them at a local greenhouse this year.
I want to go back to starting from seeds for my veggies but haven't the space indoors while we continue to renovate.
I really want to get the grapes going, Concord grapes make the best jam, and the absolutely best pie in the world. You can't buy them locally, at least I haven't found them yet, and my only other source has dried up due to drama best left to the POL tab.
//Patiently I wait
//Until Aprils sun awakes
//and tulips greet me
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: CatRevenge: For those in the SE US, there is a nice seed source in https://www.southernexposure.com/  I used to order from Baker Creek, the seeds were fine, but the earnest pictures of home school-looking children in the seed catalog freaked me out.

I gotta go through my current seeds to see what I need this year.  Well, 'need' is subjective.

Thanks!

I plan on transplanting my strawberries from my green house to my front porch railings and spread some lettuce around them. It's been too cold and I'm antsy and impatient.

I can buy some seeds and wait.


My Strawberries are trying to take over the world, so they are getting yoinked out of the beds and put in strawberry pots this year.  I might order a bare root rose this year to put by my veggies.  I'm not really a rose person but the Graham Thomas is yummy.  I need to find a garden planner tool I think. So I remember my plans lol.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.