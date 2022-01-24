 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Do you know what else there's a pandemic-related supply chain shortage of? That's right, sperm   (thedebrief.org) divider line
49
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell your Mom to spit once in a while!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the sperm bank told you about your donor:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your actual donor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cum on!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Oh cum on!


Eileen?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another thing Ben Garrison got wrong?!? He thinks Washington's swimming in it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for hoarding - every sperm is sacred.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels weird for there to be a shortage of something no one actually needs. This doesn't feel like any kind of a crisis to me.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense. I made 300 million today.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in my household.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Oh cum on!


Feel the noise?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no regrets about my vasectomy.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard there's a lot coming soon.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theknuckler_33: Not in my household.


Stop spilling it on the dusty ground. God will have a reckoning for each sperm that can't be found.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame incels.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying! But I'm only one man!
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I make deliveries.

And here is your sperm.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It feels weird for there to be a shortage of something no one actually needs. This doesn't feel like any kind of a crisis to me.


Given how many tons of sperm are spilled each and every day around the world for free, it is tough to imagine a shortage.  The problem lies in suitable candidates who are willing to be used and protecting their privacy to encourage donation.  Given genetic testing and legal protections failing, who would really be willing to donate given they don't know if down the line they are going to be dragged into court or publicly exposed despite promises otherwise.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To solve the supply chain problem we must all pull together
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, my guess was Hitlers.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've got so many, they're coming out my ears"---Ted Baxter
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...I'm pretty sure that I remember seeing a story or three about someone suing a sperm donor for child support.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a demand in the market, and a willing supply ... er, ... at hand, so to speak.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Damn, my guess was Hitlers.


... but I suppose every sperm is a potential Hitler
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, Frank Stallone definitely should have frozen more of his sperm.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I thought that all the DudeBros were living the high "cum cow" life on unvaxxed pure sperm donations.;
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look at me, between the rising right wing, climate change, and the advancing ages of my spouse and myself, I got that taken care of.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Also...I'm pretty sure that I remember seeing a story or three about someone suing a sperm donor for child support.


No, you don't.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man I have a towel under my bed that's probably worth like $50k then.
 
KB202
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: austerity101: It feels weird for there to be a shortage of something no one actually needs. This doesn't feel like any kind of a crisis to me.

Given how many tons of sperm are spilled each and every day around the world for free, it is tough to imagine a shortage.  The problem lies in suitable candidates who are willing to be used and protecting their privacy to encourage donation.  Given genetic testing and legal protections failing, who would really be willing to donate given they don't know if down the line they are going to be dragged into court or publicly exposed despite promises otherwise.


Where are all of the donated-sperm users? Are there really that many women who want to get pregnant and need to pay for sperm? There just aren't that many women deciding to get pregnant and go it alone, so that leaves partnered women whose partners are sperm-impaired. What percentage of men are unable to produce viable sperm, and why isn't the number more widely reported?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought the fertility doc was usually the sperm donor.
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Huh. I thought that all the DudeBros were living the high "cum cow" life on unvaxxed pure sperm donations.;


Maybe they're all selling it to each other in order to create the illusion of high demand, like the NFT bros?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From The Debrief? Really?

I'd think debriefing is a necessary first step.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anfrind: Somacandra: Huh. I thought that all the DudeBros were living the high "cum cow" life on unvaxxed pure sperm donations.;

Maybe they're all selling it to each other in order to create the illusion of high demand, like the NFT bros?


I have seen documentaries on accruing sperm via a chain method.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We need to bring back semen manufacturing to our shores and stop relying on overseas supply chains and act locally! MAFA!

Make America Fap Again!
 
rharvster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dunno, I have some insight on such a service, and they have had a noticeable number of volunteers lately.
I'd guess it is the testing that rules many men out who may think they are perfectly fine for such an opportunity.
At least that would be my guess.
/Then when I saw all the forms involved with doing so I realized it kind of ruins the mood.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And to think I've been wasting it all being the key ingredient for Flex Putty...damn you Phil Swift!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Need a squigee to wipe it from the windows of the bus.
 
Spego
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Michael Jackson - Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough (Official Video)
Youtube yURRmWtbTbo
 
Shamrock1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Also...I'm pretty sure that I remember seeing a story or three about someone suing a sperm donor for child support.


Those few people didn't go through a clinic.  They requested sperm from a friend or solicited a donor on Craigslist and did a DIY IUI.  Completely different.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yURRmWtbTbo]


Just Beat It.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/beat it beat it beat it
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KB202: Are there really that many women who want to get pregnant and need to pay for sperm?


Ah, I see you've never worked in an office with a lot of type-A high-education professional 35-year-old women.  There is a market.  Need to pay, no.  But the natural sources all have some human flaw or another. Tube 407 contains nothing but your imagination.

Interesting business. I'm not saying it's all that brutal in the real-life dating market, but in the sperm market you get exactly one fact that's a quantifiable, verified, rankable number.  As such, the tubes selected come from really tall guys.  Like 6'3" on average.  Many place won't accept donations from someone under 6'0" (and not just a white lie six-foot)... it'd just sit on the shelf.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rharvster: I dunno, I have some insight on such a service, and they have had a noticeable number of volunteers lately.
I'd guess it is the testing that rules many men out who may think they are perfectly fine for such an opportunity.
At least that would be my guess.
/Then when I saw all the forms involved with doing so I realized it kind of ruins the mood.


5'10" inches used to be the only cutoff, but I've since heard they've raised it. They also want you to have a college degree. And you can't be a drug user.

Basically, they want a well-off man's sperm, but a well-off man isn't going to sell a shot for $70 because he doesn't have to.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds awful, like selling your plasma for beer money.
 
synithium
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nuts
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don Johnson provides a solution.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Sounds awful, like selling your plasma for beer money.


My plasma's all dusty anyhow.
 
