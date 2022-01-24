 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Hacktivist hackers prove Lukashenko is no Mussolini. Russianes Eunt Domus   (arstechnica.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's Private Carhart Jeans to tell us how this is actually a bad thing and Putin just wants a little lebensbaum?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Based hacktivists stopping World War 3.  God bless you people.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Where's Private Carhart Jeans to tell us how this is actually a bad thing and Putin just wants a little lebensbaum?


You know what time it is in Moscow, right?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It appears that there is a VMWare cracker from 2012 in one of the photos that has been helpfully highlighted by the actors.

/The only one software piracy hurts is you.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Our internet was down for a few minutes this afternoon, and we both said, hmmm, Russians.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretext?

I wonder...
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It appears that there is a VMWare cracker from 2012 in one of the photos that has been helpfully highlighted by the actors.

/The only one software piracy hurts is you.


You wouldn't steal a car...
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
People called Russianes they go the house?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People called Russians they go the house?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EnzoTheCoder: It appears that there is a VMWare cracker from 2012 in one of the photos that has been helpfully highlighted by the actors.

/The only one software piracy hurts is you.


Oh oh! I know this one! It's Arson, Murder and Jaywalking on TVTropes
 
