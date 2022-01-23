 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   When you've got a cruise ship the size of a small city, you're going to come across a dead body from time to time   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Royal Caribbean International, Royal Caribbean ship, ship set sail, national news events, Ocean, News Team, Ship, Wind  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that cruise ships had a morgue, and slabs for bodies to return remains to the family at the next port of call?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I thought that cruise ships had a morgue, and slabs for bodies to return remains to the family at the next port of call?


I think they just put him in the walking freezer.   Plenty of room after the first few meals have been cooked
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they just threw them overboard and acted like they were never in the log
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rnatalie: hubiestubert: I thought that cruise ships had a morgue, and slabs for bodies to return remains to the family at the next port of call?

I think they just put him in the walking freezer.   Plenty of room after the first few meals have been cooked


Or, rotisserie long pig.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I thought that cruise ships had a morgue, and slabs for bodies to return remains to the family at the next port of call?


I think there was a Reddit AMA thread a few years ago that addressed this. The guy also said more people than you'd expect just 'disappear' at sea.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
COVID is a medical event.  But, they're going to try to pass this off as somebody having to a heart attack, I bet.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was an Atlantis cruise? Hoo-boy.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mrs Rampage and I took a cruise through the Panama canal several years ago. Most of the rest of the passengers were very old. Even older than on a typical Alaska cruise.

Every port, and I mean every port, bodies were offloaded first before the living passengers were allowed to get away for their planned excursions.

The on board morgue typically only handles four corpses.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can you buy a cruise ship ticket with a "Burial at sea if I'm dead" option? That would save my grieving relatives a decent chunk of money.

/ it worked for Jack Dawson
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: The on board morgue typically only handles four corpses.


Four? What kind of amateur-hour bullshiat is that? My crawlspace holds more than that!

What?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I swear I saw him get off the ship at Macho Grande.  Said he was going to fly home.  Shrug
(Purser slips me a $20)
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Drunken Rampage: The on board morgue typically only handles four corpses.

Four? What kind of amateur-hour bullshiat is that? My crawlspace holds more than that!

What?


If your cruise ship's morgue has space for more than four corpses, it becomes the default Cabin Crew Orgy Lounge.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rnatalie: hubiestubert: I thought that cruise ships had a morgue, and slabs for bodies to return remains to the family at the next port of call?

I think they just put him in the walking freezer.   Plenty of room after the first few meals have been cooked


Your refrigerator is running...
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is/was a gay cruise...there has been heightened criticism because it really is a superspreader event...if you have any doubt, goggle "foam party", also, as is typical for any cruise, the crowd is older (goggle "wrinkle room") and more likely to die.  These types of cruises existed during the Aids Epidemic with the same predictable results.
Side note: I have several gay friends who took prescription strength ivermectin because they had to, so there's that...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, um, it's an honor to be here today with all of you Congressmen and Congresswomen.  I guess I should say Congresspeople.  Should I say Congressthem?

thewrap.comView Full Size
 
