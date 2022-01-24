 Skip to content
(MSN)   First Wave: U.S. places 8,500 troops on deployment alert
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First deployment will be bands of ragtag high schoolers from remote areas in the Rocky Mountain west, legendary for their Russian-fighting abilities.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All and US adversary has to do is release a contagion and the US will destroy itself rather than resist the attack.  It's the American way.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we send them the Proud Boys and the other 1/6ers?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"


They're actually siding with Russia....to stick it to the libs.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave he could power all of California for a year
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Biden showing we aren't farking around.  I still hold that Putin isn't stupid enough to start a shooting war when the Russian psy-ops are doing trillions of dollars in damage to the West...
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we send them the Proud Boys and the other 1/6ers?


SELF-LABELLED PATRIOTS WE CALL ON YOU!

MEAL TEAM SIX DEPLOY!
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we send them the Proud Boys and the other 1/6ers?


And boost Putin's numbers?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"

They're actually siding with Russia....to stick it to the libs.
[Fark user image 302x399]
/Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave he could power all of California for a year


Because of course they are.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we send them the Proud Boys and the other 1/6ers?


They'd probably defect rather than fight... but OK.  Sounds like a good deal all around.  The US gets rid of some garbage and Russia gets to replace some of the people it's lost to its shiatty vaccine and poor propaganda-generated vaccination rate.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GardenWeasel: Thanks, Trump.

Thanks Trump, you Russia-fellating piece of Cheeto sanitorium.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. 8500 isn't that many, relatively. Likely a company here, a brigade there. I'd be curious to know what units got tapped, and where they're planning on putting them.

/Of course, that information is probably classified.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: This is Biden showing we aren't farking around.  I still hold that Putin isn't stupid enough to start a shooting war when the Russian psy-ops are doing trillions of dollars in damage to the West...


Here's the thing, though. We ARE farking around. Russia can invade, and we still aren't going to get in a shooting war with Russia. You know this. I know this. Biden knows this. Putin knows this.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"

They're actually siding with Russia....to stick it to the libs.
[Fark user image 302x399]
/Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave he could power all of California for a year


Cool. If we get into hostilities, then Tucker and his viewers actually will be living on the edge of chargeable Treason.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"


They are super conflicted right now.

They've got a hard on for war, but also want to stiggit to Biden.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat's going pear-shaped
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch Biden start a farking war so people stop being pissed at him over not suspending student loans.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: This is Biden showing we aren't farking around.  I still hold that Putin isn't stupid enough to start a shooting war when the Russian psy-ops are doing trillions of dollars in damage to the West...


Even if that's so,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Tarl3k: This is Biden showing we aren't farking around.  I still hold that Putin isn't stupid enough to start a shooting war when the Russian psy-ops are doing trillions of dollars in damage to the West...

Here's the thing, though. We ARE farking around. Russia can invade, and we still aren't going to get in a shooting war with Russia. You know this. I know this. Biden knows this. Putin knows this.


That's what everyone thought in the months leading up to WWI, as well.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toe To Toe With The Russkies
Youtube qXp8SnXUvEo
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. The only thing better would be more troops.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we send them the Proud Boys and the other 1/6ers?


So... you want Ukraine to become part of Russia?

I mean, they either switch sides because they love the Russians... or they abjectly fail like January 6th all over again.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Interesting. 8500 isn't that many, relatively. Likely a company here, a brigade there. I'd be curious to know what units got tapped, and where they're planning on putting them.

/Of course, that information is probably classified.


If Trump was still around he'd spill the beans on national television. Probably shouting it in front of a helicopter. Not that he would lift a finger against Russia.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Walker: XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"

They're actually siding with Russia....to stick it to the libs.
[Fark user image 302x399]
/Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave he could power all of California for a year

Cool. If we get into hostilities, then Tucker and his viewers actually will be living on the edge of chargeable Treason.


For which they will certainly be held accountable?  Yeah?

Pull the other one, it's got bells on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"

They are super conflicted right now.

They've got a hard on for war, but also want to stiggit to Biden.


They've never been conflicted. It takes too much self-reflection. They can thank Trump the deal maker for making peace with Russia, then demand that we invade Mexico in the same breath.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in Y'all-qaeda and the Gravy Seals.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Interesting. 8500 isn't that many, relatively. Likely a company here, a brigade there. I'd be curious to know what units got tapped, and where they're planning on putting them.

/Of course, that information is probably classified.


It's not really super secret...

Immediate Response Force - Wikipedia
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Watch Biden start a farking war so people stop being pissed at him over not suspending student loans.


Biden paid off my loans. Came with a lovely hand-written note and everything. Not sure what you did to piss him off...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never too busy to start a war.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine was part of Russia until 1991, why is the US against Russia taking back it's land and people?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"

They're actually siding with Russia....to stick it to the libs.
[Fark user image image 302x399]
/Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave he could power all of California for a year


Oh cool, so they are now being honest about being a Fifth Column.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh! Look how decisive and in potentency Biden is! Biden. Is. My. HERO!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Walker: XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"

They're actually siding with Russia....to stick it to the libs.
[Fark user image image 302x399]
/Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave he could power all of California for a year

Oh cool, so they are now being honest about being a Fifth Column.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Interesting. 8500 isn't that many, relatively. Likely a company here, a brigade there. I'd be curious to know what units got tapped, and where they're planning on putting them.

/Of course, that information is probably classified.


My guess would be as trainers and "observers" near the front line. They exist so if Russia attacks at all, they're attacking US troops... which would result in a near certain full NATO response.

Vlad isn't a moron. He can't take out US assets directly, much less the rest of NATO getting involved. All of those enemies have over-the-horizon kill capability, and could shred Russian ground / air / naval forces without the Russians being able to shoot back effectively.

Of course he can sit troops on the border for months without doing anything... and probably will.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we're going to find out how the United States can go on a war posture with a large slice of its populace actively rooting for the enemy.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-tucker-carlson-is-boosting-russias-new-propaganda-war
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's approval numbers are low.

So start a war.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tellin' you, Joe: every day those natural gas pipelines from Russia into Western Europe keep operating is another day Putin and his mobster cronies earn money to fund this bullshiat.

Just a hint.

And those communications cables between Russia and the rest of the world?  Worse than useless.

Play fkkn hardball, man.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Ukraine was part of Russia until 1991, why is the US against Russia taking back it's land and people?


Because you touch yourself at night.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Biden's approval numbers are low.

So start a war.


There's one right here. ^^^
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: XtremeLeeWyte: You know right wing talking heads are salivating at this.

"You know we never had this problem when trump was in office. He was buddies with putin!"

They're actually siding with Russia....to stick it to the libs.
[Fark user image 302x399]
/Reagan is spinning so fast in his grave he could power all of California for a year


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well they are a party with a lot of traitors... so it fits. Ronnie can spin all he wants, he helped create this treason.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Democrats are the party of racism and Republicans the party of racial equality because of what happened in the 19th century then GQPers should believe the Russians are still communists. That would of course require them to use consistent logic instead of being rage puppets on easy-to-pull strings.

/Russia has always been out ally
//Eastasia aka China has always been our enemy
///evidence to the contrary is a Soros-Gates-Clinton commie-fascist conspiracy
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Biden's approval numbers are low.

So start a war.


Weak sauce
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin can't afford to buy a new army, which means he can't afford to lose the one he has.  He's just probing for weakness.  No way the Russian army rolls into that meat grinder when NATO is there in force.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Ukraine was part of Russia until 1991, why is the US against Russia taking back it's land and people?


Biden should offer to give them back Alaska if they'll leave Ukraine alone.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: Ukraine was part of Russia until 1991, why is the US against Russia taking back it's land and people?


The United States was owned by American Indians until the 1700's. Why is the U.S. against the American Indians taking back it's land and people?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much pro Russian feelings will we have here today?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.