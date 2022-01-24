 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   "DC Officer Shot in Northwest, Suspect Still At Large" - as bad as that is, bet he's glad he didn't get hit in his down south   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"If a cop shot in my daughter they dead"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Subby.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just don't shoot a man in the dick.  you just don't.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That happened close enough to me last night that when they brought the helicopters out for the search it woke me up. I thought maybe some leftovers from the anti-vaccine march had started trouble somewhere. Nope, they were looking for the shooter, who apparently is winning this extremely intense game of hide-and-seek.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And there was much rejoicing amongst some.
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How much of a monster was this cop? I need to know how much I shouldn't care.
 
goatharper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: And there was much rejoicing amongst some.


Someone named ColonelCathcart being sympathetic to cops strikes me as ironic. Unless you chose your name because you admire Colonel Cathcart.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: And there was much rejoicing amongst some.


Quiet Private Carhartt. No one's fooled.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd suspect Tesla but he wasn't a prick like Edison, who'd have surely done such a thing to an AC Officer.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was the suspect a small medium?

/got nuthin'
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I'd suspect Tesla but he wasn't a prick like Edison, who'd have surely done such a thing to an AC Officer.


His name is Elon Musk and he's the lyrical word smith of a generation.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should have complied.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: And there was much rejoicing amongst some.


Unfortunately
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I'd suspect Tesla but he wasn't a prick like Edison, who'd have surely done such a thing to an AC Officer.


Edison had zero to do with that, wasn't even part of the company when that happened.
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait. If I'm shot in the northwest, where do I point when I get to the hospital?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: And there was much rejoicing amongst some.


Yup. Your side HATES the cops in D.C. and at the capitol because they had the audacity to do their jobs and defend against your fellow Trumpers, so I'm sure you guys were dancing a jig seeing this news.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: ColonelCathcart: And there was much rejoicing amongst some.

Yup. Your side HATES the cops in D.C. and at the capitol because they had the audacity to do their jobs and defend against your fellow Trumpers, so I'm sure you guys were dancing a jig seeing this news.


I was expecting someone to mention his straw man, but you pointed out the projection first.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What was a D.C. cop doing all the way up here?
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: And there was much rejoicing amongst some.


Who, specifically, in the unlikely event you aren't lying and making shiat up?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: And there was much rejoicing amongst some.


Citation needed.  Strike that.  100 mics of Thorazine and cognitive behavioral therapy needed.  Strike that. Anything requiring cognition is contraindicated in this subject.
 
