(Jalopnik)   Man opens GoFundMe for A) sick spouse, B) child's education, C) impound fees for the limo with trunk-mounted stripper pole that he drove into a creek   (jalopnik.com) divider line
21
    More: Stupid, Striptease, Crash Bandicoot, Automobile, stripper pole, Pole dance, strange vehicle, Vehicle, New Year  
427 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 4:35 PM (26 minutes ago)



21 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt that can be fixed. That frame is likely bent and twisted.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would fund this?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At first I thought the stripper pole was inside the trunk.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tag for people who fund this?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Who would fund this?


ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: AlgaeRancher: Who would fund this?

"Our family sends Christmas greetings from the pole."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd rather donate to that than an antivaxxer gofundme
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: "Our family sends Christmas greetings from the pole."


oh, I am sure they send out Christmas cards with their pole pictures. Aunt Agnus isn't too thrilled with them though, she gets them and puts it in the fireplace.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: AlgaeRancher: Who would fund this?

Just exactly *where* is that man's hand?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'm slightly more likely to throw a fiver at this than I am at anybody's COVID-19 healthcare or funeral GoFundMe.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was really hoping the car was completely submerged with only the pole being visible.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Who would fund this?


Turn the clock back 10-15 and "summoning the power of Fark" would have funded the full amount.  Farkers didn't have sticks up their asses back then.  A limo with a stripper pole would have been APPLAUDED.
 
groppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well I hope the stripper is ok.

Wish there was video of the crash it looks like it would have been awesome to watch.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: AlgaeRancher: Who would fund this?

Turn the clock back 10-15 and "summoning the power of Fark" would have funded the full amount.  Farkers didn't have sticks up their asses back then.  A limo with a stripper pole would have been APPLAUDED.

LAUGHED AT
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: steklo: AlgaeRancher: Who would fund this?

Just exactly *where* is that man's hand?


Between two pillows
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Mr_Vimes: steklo: AlgaeRancher: Who would fund this?

Just exactly *where* is that man's hand?

Between two pillows


Those aren't pillows...
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean... guy probably drives for a living if he's the owner of an overly-customized limo, I'd pay in to help a blue-collar guy get his work vehicle out of impound if I thought it was legit.

$5,500 cannot possibly be the impound fee on a single vehicle, though, unless there's a lot of necessary detail attached to this story that's not being disclosed.  Or if he left it in impound for multiple months before seeking help, which would mean it's not a work vehicle.  Illegal parking tickets are around a few hundred bucks and lot fees are on the order of 10$ ish a day, maybe twice or three times that at most.  Five grand is more on the order of what the vehicle would be sold for, total, if it was left there long enough to be auctioned.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Finally! a worthwhile gofundme page.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, don't keep us waiting hold-out-mitter!
These dollars are ready to burn....
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give the guy a break.
Maybe he was being chased by a herd of Karens...
 
farker99
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe the fact that it is now on Fark means he has a chance of making the money he needs.
/Fark
//Stripper Poles
///All that is needed for success
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

