(BBC-US)   "Ukraine: Boris Johnson warns Russian invasion would be disastrous" - not to him mind you, unless the pork rangoon contingency gets queen Mab to change her "fascinator" - then there'd be hell to pay I'll assure you   (bbc.com) divider line
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They actually make Pork Rangoon

/Who knew
//https://www.google.com/search?q=pork+rangoon&rlz=1C1GCEA_enUS979US979&oq=pork+rangoon&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i60.4897j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&safe=active&ssui=on
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Boris wants war, Boris can go there and fight it himself.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBFGeek: They actually make Pork Rangoon

/Who knew
//https://www.google.com/search?q=pork+rangoon&rlz=1C1GCEA_enUS979US979&oq=pork+rangoon&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i60.4897j0j4&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&safe=active&ssui=on


Never knew Queen Mab was Cantonese.
That... really makes the whole Tatiana/Mab cycles with Oberon a LOT more interesting.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Usually Mab=France, Tatiana="lands of the far east" which I always read as probably Russia)
 
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: (Usually Mab=France, Tatiana="lands of the far east" which I always read as probably Russia)


Mab is the Queen of the Winter Court in the Dresden Files books
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: Mab is the Queen of the Winter Court in the Dresden Files books


Ah, had not read those.  Classically, she is one of the wives of Oberon (King of a sect of Sidhe).  She is... well, the sort of crazy one he picks up inbetween two times he is married to Tatiana.
Whole war over a half a hill (and another one over a cow) happens because of her.

Winter court sort of makes sense, as Mab is tied to dying seasons and the cold; but the description of where she is from is basically what we call France now.  Tatiana has a pretty epic showdown with her at one point.

It is all very dense, and very dark-age Welsh X-)
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hopefully the Ukrainians have been given a fark load of antitank missiles, manpads, and swarm drones, because with those kinds of things, you could make the Russian invasion so bloody and costly that Putin either loses power completely or lacks the power to do future expansions in the region.

Sadly that means a hell of a lot of dead Russian and Ukrainian people who had nothing to do with the decision to start a war.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pork Rangoon is a thing? I've had crab Rangoon but not pork. Definitely a British colonial dish as cream cheese isn't a big ingredient in any other Asian food. Crab ones are tasty so the pork should be good as well if done right.

/ Twice-cooked or grilled.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Sadly that means a hell of a lot of dead Russian and Ukrainian people who had nothing to do with the decision to start a war.


The dead Russians would be the invaders, so that's their problem.  The Ukrainians I can feel for.
 
