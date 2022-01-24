 Skip to content
(KSN Wichita)   COVID makes your hair fall out. Also, if you are named 'Hunter Funk' you pretty much have to grow up to become a reporter, MLB outfielder, or adult entertainer, right?   (ksn.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I actually prefer this look. The hair not falling in my face helps me see Russia from my house better"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hope he's not reading this, don't want to make him feel bad (worse? yet again?), but I once knew a kid named Rusty Funk.  May as well be named Dry Andstinky.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whynotall.gif
 
phedex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The older I get (41 in a couple months) the more I value the fact that I still have a robust head of hair that hasn't changed color.

yet another good thing about getting shots & avoiding the disease the last couple years.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hunter Funk is definitely a bass player name.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lifeinaskillet.comView Full Size
 
chuckdelux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Naido: Hope he's not reading this, don't want to make him feel bad (worse? yet again?), but I once knew a kid named Rusty Funk.  May as well be named Dry Andstinky.


I know a guy named Cornelius Funck. No joke.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
LOL, Covid...the genetically engineered virus from the Wuhan lab that keeps on giving!
 
Flincher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it makes those with hair lose their hair, does it replace hair for those that have already lost it?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Think of it. COVID can cause sterility and stroke, impotence and hair loss. Not to mention death. And ijuts refuse the vaccine.

Q. What is a more powerful motivation than intellectual vanity?
A. None. None more powerful.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here is something special for all you balding plague rats:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Hunter Funk is definitely a bass player name.


Funk Hunter is a much better one, though.

// bass player
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
scenestr.com.auView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of TFG's last White House press secretary...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flincher: If it makes those with hair lose their hair, does it replace hair for those that have already lost it?


If you are male you don't want that.  It would mean Covid shuts testosterone production or effect down
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mothers side of family were Funk, so I'm getting a kick out of this
 
electricjebus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phedex: The older I get (41 in a couple months) the more I value the fact that I still have a robust head of hair that hasn't changed color.

yet another good thing about getting shots & avoiding the disease the last couple years.


I'm 38, I still have a full head of hair, yet a lot of them are gray. I shouldn't have gone into management.  It's a constant balance between keeping upper management from firing me and keeping my workers working adequately for me.

Management turns your hair gray... and damages your liver due to the necessary alcohol abuse.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Flincher: If it makes those with hair lose their hair, does it replace hair for those that have already lost it?

If you are male you don't want that.  It would mean Covid shuts testosterone production or effect down


No, no, it wouldn't
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SumoJeb: [scenestr.com.au image 850x425]


yep.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

