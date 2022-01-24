 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Define 'respond appropriately'
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does "send in some pilots to get shot down and then cry victim" fit, Smitty?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drones are like WTF?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Drones are like WTF?


Honestly? An drone can pull as just about many Gs as the airframe is capable of pulling and much more than any squishy human. NOT TO MENTION that even at $120 mill a drone..it is LESS expensive than a F-35.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be O K as long as they aren't passenger planes ..
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Borscht our Troops?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find some way to act tough without revealing their military is a paper tiger?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep kicking out the threats Vlad. That's how we know you're paying attention.

I expect this to happen until he reaches a point where escalating isn't worth the price of Ukraine. To be fair, it's a high price and might take us to threats of nuclear weaponry but they'll only be threats.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Windows heard slamming shut across Russia.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, wonder if we're going to reach mid-1990s levels of hearing the term "no fly zone" on the national news again.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is "appropriately" in Putin's mind:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're spending more money?

Fine. We spend more money, too.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god, oh god, we're all going to die?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: This is "appropriately" in Putin's mind:

[Fark user image 429x429]


No it isn't.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenny Loggins - Danger Zone!
Youtube aZFn9o7ggW8
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: t's a high price and might take us to threats of nuclear weaponry but they'll only be threats.


Not a chance we initiate a threat like that.
 
inert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Oh god, oh god, we're all going to die?


Username checks out?

No, really, I wonder how many missile silo techs in Russia are saying "you have not been paying maintenance checks for thirty years.  The plutonium was sold twenty years ago.  This is all just rat droppings, paint, and spit.  Not so much paint."
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for them to pull off a false flag attack.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: cowsaregoodeating: t's a high price and might take us to threats of nuclear weaponry but they'll only be threats.

Not a chance we initiate a threat like that.


Not us, Vlad.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when is The Mirror a bastion of political food for thought?

They're a skin tabloid.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/aZFn9o7ggW8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=6&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Not going to lie, I'm looking forward to the release of Top Gun 2.

I wonder how many people joined the navy because of that movie?
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russia "accidentally" sends its own fighter jets into the airspace of various European countries every other day it seems.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: Since when is The Mirror a bastion of political food for thought?

They're a skin tabloid.


This year happened, 2020.
Everything changed.  Everything.

No boom today. Boom tomorrow.  There's always a boom tomorrow.  What?  Look, somebody's got to have some damn perspective around here!  Boom.  Sooner or later.  BOOM!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: johnny_vegas: cowsaregoodeating: t's a high price and might take us to threats of nuclear weaponry but they'll only be threats.

Not a chance we initiate a threat like that.

Not us, Vlad.


D'oh.  Sorry.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A source said: "If Russia invades, the situation in Ukraine will deteriorate rapidly.

If? *cough* Crimea *cough*
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Oh god, oh god, we're all going to die?


Well on the plus side I won't have to pay off that mortgage anymore.

Actually I am hoping for a little of the cyber from the Russians as to wipe out banking records. Then we can go all medieval on their butts.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It'll be the first war started by inverted road trip backseat rules.

Ru: You're not touching me
Ua: no, you're not touching me!
...and so on, until they start hitting each other.

At which time the other children join in and beat the sh*t out of Russia, then leave them inside a phonebooth in the middle of Ohio.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrparks: It'll be the first war started by inverted road trip backseat rules.

Ru: You're not touching me
Ua: no, you're not touching me!
...and so on, until they start hitting each other.

At which time the other children join in and beat the sh*t out of Russia, then leave them inside a phonebooth in the middle of Ohio.


Excepting the whole part about Ru already taking a part of Ua's seat, and then claiming everyone else is sitting too close to them whilst not liking them at all.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Excuse me, replace "not liking" with "joining another team AND not liking Ru at all."
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Parthenogenetic: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/aZFn9o7ggW8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=6&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Not going to lie, I'm looking forward to the release of Top Gun 2.

I wonder how many people joined the navy because of that movie?


I can't remember where I saw it, but the statement was something to the effect that Top Gun was the #1 recruitment tool - to this day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get drunk in a ditch and call in artillery on there own position, probably.
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Myrdinn:

Yeah, that. Good point.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All that time in Basic Training training to fight the Russians, and I spend my career in Iraq and Afghanistan. I guess if the Army needs an old man who can probably still fumble his way into 90's era MOPP gear, they know my number.
 
whitroth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Quick, who here wants their tax dollars spent to defend a western-oriented corrupt dictatorship? And are you willing to volunteer to go over and fight, AFTER Congress declares war?

No more farkin' undeclared wars.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whitroth: Quick, who here wants their tax dollars spent to defend a western-oriented corrupt dictatorship? And are you willing to volunteer to go over and fight, AFTER Congress declares war?

No more farkin' undeclared wars.


The "are YOU willing to volunteer" thing kind of lost some of its oomph once we moved to an all-volunteer military.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: It'll be the first war started by inverted road trip backseat rules.

Ru: You're not touching me
Ua: no, you're not touching me!
...and so on, until they start hitting each other.

At which time the other children join in and beat the sh*t out of Russia, then leave them inside a phonebooth in the middle of Ohio.


Watch it, bud.
Who you calling bud, pal?
Who you calling pal, friend?
Who you calling friend, jackass?
Don't call me a jackass.
I just did call you a jackass.

BOOM!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: mrparks: It'll be the first war started by inverted road trip backseat rules.

Ru: You're not touching me
Ua: no, you're not touching me!
...and so on, until they start hitting each other.

At which time the other children join in and beat the sh*t out of Russia, then leave them inside a phonebooth in the middle of Ohio.

Watch it, bud.
Who you calling bud, pal?
Who you calling pal, friend?
Who you calling friend, jackass?
Don't call me a jackass.
I just did call you a jackass.

BOOM!


What are they trying to rob from a Benedict Casino?
 
