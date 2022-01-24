 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(T3)   New earbuds disguised as lipstick, missing instructions on how to apply to your cat's butthole   (t3.com) divider line
6
    More: Weird, Headphones, Moving iron speaker, Ear, Huawei Freebuds Lipstick, extra features, Parti, list of the best true wireless earbuds, likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 7:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
talkertopc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The case might be disguised as lipstick, not the earbuds.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're red. That means you get to pay more.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My cat seemed to be enjoying Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture but started freaking out near the end.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huawei? Aren't they the ones that unlock your door and let Chinese secret agents in?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Boring.  Why not make them look like actual lipsticks protruding from your ear canals?  I suspect few people would bother you while wearing them.  On the other hand, if you want to spice things up you could go for Ceti Eel buds.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.