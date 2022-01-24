 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   UB40 might have been on to something regarding Red Red Wine and Covid prevention   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, drink enough of it and you won't want to go anywhere in public, so you won't catch it. But if you drink enough of it, you'll stop getting invitations, anyway. So it's kind of a win-win.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxer: "Woo hoo!"

(Boone's Farm isn't wine)

Anti-vaxxer: "DOH!"
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Between this and the cannabis study, Mrs. Hippopotamus and I are invulnerable!
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the Italian-American population of New Jersey is basically immune? Thank the gods, need to get more steel from my bud Aldo Bruno soon. Stay healthy, NJSteel Baron.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TotalFark may also reduce your chance of getting Covid, because you can't argue on the internet inside
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Red wine, white wine and champagne have been found to reduce the risk of Covid.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
inert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They were also way ahead on the social distancing curve by splitting into two seperate bands with each side not speaking to the other for the last ten years.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eddie and Patsy's Drunken Misadventures | Absolutely Fabulous
Youtube KuhmspkNg9E
 
JessieL
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Between this and the cannabis study, Mrs. Hippopotamus and I are invulnerable!


That's exactly the sentiment I came in here to express.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh yeah that study seems legit.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Between this and the cannabis study, Mrs. Hippopotamus and I are invulnerable!


Just a PSA: If you wish to continue being invulnerable, don't let Mrs. Hippopotamus know you call her that behind her back!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll stick with the "cannabis might prevent COVID" articles from last week, thanks.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Neil Diamond?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On it!
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is another study that is just comparing well off people to poor people and drawing a wild conclusion?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Neil Diamond?


Thank you.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is another study that is just comparing well off people to poor people and drawing a wild conclusion?


Depends, how did France compare to otherwise similar countries?
 
HexMadroom [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is another study that is just comparing well off people to poor people and drawing a wild conclusion?


Came to say this. I'm thinking demographics of primarily wine drinkers vs primarily beer drinkers will show a lot of correlation without a lot of causation.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Between this and the cannabis study, Mrs. Hippopotamus and I are invulnerable!


Same! <lights joint> I am immortal!
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is another study that is just comparing well off people to poor people and drawing a wild conclusion?


Are you suggesting The Mirror isn't the acme of medical journalism?
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I could just get vaccinated, but fark that! Time to wash down the antimalarials and horse paste with a few bottles of wine.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Neil Diamond?


Yep. Subby is a little confused here.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure how a Kaiserliche Marine sub UB-40 is gonna help with Covid
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Neil Diamond?


Not the first time UB40 stole a song

Stewart Lee - [1/2] Give It To Me Straight, Like Pear Cider That's Made From 100% Pears
Youtube 5KNGDZhoRyA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPsfppxy0kg
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whenever I see one of these claims I wonder if anything was done to distinguish between medical effects and the biases of sex, age, race, nationality, class, status, wealth, income, and so forth. You may be looking at a effect.

One, this was in the UK, where wine is commonly consumed by the rich and middle classes ("posh" people, as the non-posh people say. Class, income and wealth, as well as education, culture and so forth are mighty powerful factors in whether you expose yourselves to the plague rats in the street or drink ancient port and fine sherries between your magnums of champage or precious vintage clarets.

Two, anti-vaxxers are mostly health nuts, reactionary "Old Testament Kristians" and proles, especially rural proles, so they are obviousl deeply divided from the habits, manners, tastes, customs and laws of the wine-drinking classes.

Guzzlers of guzzling bourbon and two buck chuck are quite different from sippers of sipping Scotch whisky and fine wines. They also drink vastly different amounts of alcohol in vastly different sources.

My advice to people who want to avoid covert is to retire to their distant country estates and drink their Chateau-de-La-La-Land whilst releasing the hounds upon the vulgar and disease-ridden masses, even rich US tourists.

Drinking more wine than you already do may not be smart, but it is indubitably smart in the UK.

Conclusion:  WINE IS GOOD. BUT NOT FOR YOU.

I might extend this argument with a long list of reasons why Drew might be drinking better than the average Fark Conservative, but that would be a tedious and endless chore, like going biking with Drew and his biking friends.

Another good idea would be to go biking in the Orkneys when it is warm, which is probably a few days in July or August.

Vast amounts of red:  Good for Drew, not for you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: TotalFark may also reduce your chance of getting Covid, because you can't argue on the internet inside


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Fark user image 425x115]

Not sure how a Kaiserliche Marine sub UB-40 is gonna help with Covid


It'll work great if you remember to keep your heads down well below sea level. Implausible though it may seem, this makes my point exactly, well before I did.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HexMadroom: big pig peaches: Is another study that is just comparing well off people to poor people and drawing a wild conclusion?

Came to say this. I'm thinking demographics of primarily wine drinkers vs primarily beer drinkers will show a lot of correlation without a lot of causation.


This is where I realized that I had been once again outFarked. I must try to read the thread before posting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DEMOGRAPHICS. THEY WORK MUTHAFARKERS!

Short enough for a mug, almost short enough for a t-shirt.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

patrick767: I could just get vaccinated, but fark that! Time to wash down the antimalarials and horse paste with a few bottles of wine.


The antimilarials don't go in your butt!
 
p51d007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once the CDC, big pharma, Fauci et al read this, they will tell the media to report it as fake news.  ;)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LewDux: KodosZardoz: Neil Diamond?

Not the first time UB40 stole a song

[YouTube video: Stewart Lee - [1/2] Give It To Me Straight, Like Pear Cider That's Made From 100% Pears]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPsfppxy0kg


Yeah, stolen, because band never cover others songs, with full credit
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
JFC, Jeanine Pirro must be bulletproof by now.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Whenever I see one of these claims I wonder if anything was done to distinguish between medical effects and the biases of sex, age, race, nationality, class, status, wealth, income, and so forth. You may be looking at a effect.

One, this was in the UK, where wine is commonly consumed by the rich and middle classes ("posh" people, as the non-posh people say. Class, income and wealth, as well as education, culture and so forth are mighty powerful factors in whether you expose yourselves to the plague rats in the street or drink ancient port and fine sherries between your magnums of champage or precious vintage clarets.

Two, anti-vaxxers are mostly health nuts, reactionary "Old Testament Kristians" and proles, especially rural proles, so they are obviousl deeply divided from the habits, manners, tastes, customs and laws of the wine-drinking classes.

Guzzlers of guzzling bourbon and two buck chuck are quite different from sippers of sipping Scotch whisky and fine wines. They also drink vastly different amounts of alcohol in vastly different sources.

My advice to people who want to avoid covert is to retire to their distant country estates and drink their Chateau-de-La-La-Land whilst releasing the hounds upon the vulgar and disease-ridden masses, even rich US tourists.

Drinking more wine than you already do may not be smart, but it is indubitably smart in the UK.

Conclusion:  WINE IS GOOD. BUT NOT FOR YOU.

I might extend this argument with a long list of reasons why Drew might be drinking better than the average Fark Conservative, but that would be a tedious and endless chore, like going biking with Drew and his biking friends.

Another good idea would be to go biking in the Orkneys when it is warm, which is probably a few days in July or August.

Vast amounts of red:  Good for Drew, not for you.


Add to that.... How many people were drinking more red wine because they were staying home and not doing the things you do that cause you to get covid.

In other words.  Is drinking red wine part of a larger set if behaviors that are people having a reduced risks of catching covid.

Could you do another study with what ever cheap beer people drink in red states where covid ran wild as as the wind.  Do you then come to the conclusion that drinking coors lite causes covid.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p51d007: Once the CDC, big pharma, Fauci et al read this, they will tell the media to report it as fake news.  ;)


lol, big pharma.  I bet you're still enjoying your medicare supplied medications.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LewDux: KodosZardoz: Neil Diamond?

Not the first time UB40 stole a song

[YouTube video: Stewart Lee - [1/2] Give It To Me Straight, Like Pear Cider That's Made From 100% Pears]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPsfppxy0kg


Most of their hit singles have been cover songs.

Can't beat the original, though.

NEIL DIAMOND - Red Red Wine (Original 1968 Hit Version)
Youtube BeJ55sUacPM
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: p51d007: Once the CDC, big pharma, Fauci et al read this, they will tell the media to report it as fake news.  ;)

lol, big pharma.  I bet you're still enjoying your medicare supplied medications.


This person is just as shill in the pocket of Big Syrah.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: "According to the report, which studied drinking habits and Covid history during the pandemic, drinking red wine could reduce the risk of Covid infection. The study discovered that those who consume five or more glasses of red wine a week had a 17% lesser risk of catching the virus. Scientists believe that this reduced risk might be because of the drink's high content of polyphenol, which is known to help with the flu and other respiratory conditions."

People can add polyphenol to their diet without having to be rich.

For example: "If you start your day with a cup of coffee or tea, you're already adding polyphenols to your diet. Twenty grams of coffee, or roughly the amount to make one brewed cup, contains about 35 milligrams of polyphenols. We consume teas like black, green, or ginger in smaller amounts, but a cup can still add some polyphenols to your diet. "  (Source: Web MD)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dodo David: People can add polyphenol to their diet without having to be rich.


You don't need to be rich to drink wine
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
shop.geeksleeksheek.comView Full Size


Don't mind if I do...
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So sayeth the Daily Mirror UK Tabloid? Sure Jan...

OTOH, Maybe there's some correlation between us committed red-wine drinking homebodies, staying home and thusly limiting ourselves to social exposure.

Or that we're misanthropic antisocials who don't like getting within 6 feet of our "fellow man" anyways.
 
