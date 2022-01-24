 Skip to content
(WKYC Cleveland)   12 people are going to learn what the term "Sovereign Immunity" means   (wkyc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't sue the state?
Sue the driver.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You mean like how world leaders don't catch Covid?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm guessing slowing down isn't possible in new jersey.
/Been in the same situation
//Slowed down
///Obviously died
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does it mean that they live in the ether?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
12 people are going to learn what the term "Sovereign Immunity" means

In Ohio? Perhaps not.

/not sure if we're dealing with the state or a municipality here, or how the law might apply to the latter
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The driver of the plow either really hates his job or people. Maybe both.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had that done to me one time- right after I washed my car. Plow drivers are like birds- always looking for a car to shiat on.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doesn't it mean that I can turn my ranch into a nation and stop paying taxes?  I think it does.  At least, that's what I told my smartass, contrarian lawyer right before I fired him.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You think that's bad?  Way back in the 90s I was driving to DC National Airport very early on Thanksgiving morning in a snowstorm (no taxis, of course, and too early for Metro).  There was a snowplow going the wrong way on one of those narrow circling roads around the airport parking lots.  Couldn't tell he was coming at me until the last minute.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Plow driver: Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ashelth: I'm guessing slowing down isn't possible in new jersey.
/Been in the same situation
//Slowed down
///Obviously died


Your typing is very good given your mortality status.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I had that done to me one time- right after I washed my car. Plow drivers are like birds- always looking for a car to shiat on.


And my driveway, typically. In the typical snowstorm, half of my shoveling time is devoted to digging out the super-packed snow they've heaped two feet high there.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You guys have plows?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: 12 people are going to learn what the term "Sovereign Immunity" means

In Ohio? Perhaps not.

/not sure if we're dealing with the state or a municipality here, or how the law might apply to the latter


They'd sue the Ohio Turnpike Commission, which is a state government agency.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Private_Citizen: I had that done to me one time- right after I washed my car. Plow drivers are like birds- always looking for a car to shiat on.

And my driveway, typically. In the typical snowstorm, half of my shoveling time is devoted to digging out the super-packed snow they've heaped two feet high there.


There are houses and sidewalk on only one side of my street and the plows pile it right on top.  I spend quite a bit of time digging out the fire hydrant too.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's usually some way to seek compensation for state or municipal driver negligence depending on the state. It may not be a court remedy but an administrative claim for compensation. I'll let the lawyers in Ohio figure it out.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: There was a snowplow going the wrong way


Sometimes they have to do that if the snow has to be thrown in a specific direction that can only be accomplished by going the wrong way. There is a specific statute in my state the exempts snow plow drivers from lots of traffic laws in the official course of their duties, for that reason.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That's not a snowplow...THIS is a snowplow!
/s
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: You guys have plows?

[Fark user image 720x525]


Holy christ!

When/where was that?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Super Chronic: Private_Citizen: I had that done to me one time- right after I washed my car. Plow drivers are like birds- always looking for a car to shiat on.

And my driveway, typically. In the typical snowstorm, half of my shoveling time is devoted to digging out the super-packed snow they've heaped two feet high there.

There are houses and sidewalk on only one side of my street and the plows pile it right on top.  I spend quite a bit of time digging out the fire hydrant too.


And immediately behind them is the USPS to deliver a passive-aggressive note to clear off the area around your mailbox.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the plow had gold fringe they can be sued.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Picklehead: The driver of the plow either really hates his job or people. Maybe both.


I'm guessing he just had the plow angled the wrong way. Stupidity vs malice and all that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: [Fark user image 850x600]That's not a snowplow...THIS is a snowplow!
/s


Psshhh, we can get snow taller than that blade in a single over night snowfall.

www-static-nw.husqvarna.comView Full Size


Needs drift cutters
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 640x432]


Just had an opposite experience 2 weeks ago. I was shoveling my driveway and county snow plow came down the street. They had been there the day before and there was a significant amount of snow plowed at the end of my driveway.

I look up and the plow driver is stopped on the street just ahead of my driveway signaling me from the cab. I didn't know what he was saying so I just kind of waved and nodded.  He then takes the plow and pushes all of the snow at the end of my driveway into the yard, back up, waves, and continues on his way.

Kudos to the good guys.
 
muphasta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That Name Again Is Mr. Plow (The Simpsons)
Youtube QacpBRPonzM
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe the guy filming this could have pulled over to see if they were ok?
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 640x432]

Just had an opposite experience 2 weeks ago. I was shoveling my driveway and county snow plow came down the street. They had been there the day before and there was a significant amount of snow plowed at the end of my driveway.

I look up and the plow driver is stopped on the street just ahead of my driveway signaling me from the cab. I didn't know what he was saying so I just kind of waved and nodded.  He then takes the plow and pushes all of the snow at the end of my driveway into the yard, back up, waves, and continues on his way.

Kudos to the good guys.


There are some decent people who work for the city in streets and sanitation.  Not many, but some.  And once in a while they do enough to make you forget about the rest of them.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 640x432]


Come at me bro...

Fark user imageView Full Size


:D
 
JZDave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A plow driver took out almost every mailbox on my side of the street a few years ago, with the township on the hook for repair or replacement. The town's reaction? A new ordinance saying they were no longer responsible for damaged mailboxes.
 
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: [Fark user image 850x600]That's not a snowplow...THIS is a snowplow!
/s

My neighbor uses this. It's good to have neighbors with big toys.

file2.okorder.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Glorious Golden Ass: Super Chronic: Private_Citizen: I had that done to me one time- right after I washed my car. Plow drivers are like birds- always looking for a car to shiat on.

And my driveway, typically. In the typical snowstorm, half of my shoveling time is devoted to digging out the super-packed snow they've heaped two feet high there.

There are houses and sidewalk on only one side of my street and the plows pile it right on top.  I spend quite a bit of time digging out the fire hydrant too.

And immediately behind them is the USPS to deliver a passive-aggressive note to clear off the area around your mailbox.


They give you notes?

I had to go to the post office, for them to tell me that I hadn't cleared the snow away, so I scraped the whole damned area in front of my house back to the curb, and they kept saying it was on the truck, so they couldn't give me my mail.

It took 2 weeks before the mail person finally gave me mail again
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: FrancoFile: There was a snowplow going the wrong way

Sometimes they have to do that if the snow has to be thrown in a specific direction that can only be accomplished by going the wrong way. There is a specific statute in my state the exempts snow plow drivers from lots of traffic laws in the official course of their duties, for that reason.


Meanwhile, in MN:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: edmo: You guys have plows?

[Fark user image 720x525]

Holy christ!

When/where was that?


Dunno where that one was, but I always liked the pictures from Hokkaido Japan:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JZDave: A plow driver took out almost every mailbox on my side of the street a few years ago, with the township on the hook for repair or replacement. The town's reaction? A new ordinance saying they were no longer responsible for damaged mailboxes.


The solution to that is an I beam. Since it into the ground and mount the mailbox to that. They might not be liable for your mailbox, but they will have to repair their plow blade.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: REDARMYVODKA: edmo: You guys have plows?

[Fark user image 720x525]

Holy christ!

When/where was that?

Dunno where that one was


It's got to be photoshopped, right?  You can see the telephone poles over to the left are well above the ground.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As the poster noted above, the state repealed it's sovereign immunity laws, but a lot of cities have their own individual laws, including all the big cities, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, etc. Have no idea where in Erie County this is, so have no idea if they're farked or not.
 
