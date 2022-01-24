 Skip to content
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad kitty!
<squirts water bottle>
Bad!
 
valkore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And here I thought this was going to be an article about Lance Armstrong.

I wonder what he's up to these days?
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

valkore: And here I thought this was going to be an article about Lance Armstrong.

I wonder what he's up to these days?


Asking nicely before he reaches across the table to grab food at a family dinner.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
NSFW or lunch!  Ugh.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we get an NSFW tag on this? I was not expecting to see a bloody ball pic.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I understand completely.

You don't mess with my kids, or you can lose a lot more than just one redundant dangly.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
old school cool, back before he was 1-pac

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...and this is why I won't become a polygamist.
I see food and I take without thinking of the consequences.

/also, seems an expensive and drama filled way to live.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's why nature gave him two.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I bet that took all the fight right out of him.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Poor lion.

Now how's he gonna juggle?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.