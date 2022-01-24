 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Laundrie admitted he was dirty, FBI says   (aol.com) divider line
55
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brian Laundrie, Suffering, Gabby Petito, Federal investigators, massive search, FBI Denver Special Agent, FBI's primary focus  
•       •       •

1807 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From AOL? They still exist?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Complicated? He killed her and left her body, and then finally killed himself when he realized that he was going to get caught. He was twice a coward who strangled a slip of girl and then tried to play the victim, and then took the easy way out of the consequences of his actions.

That's not complicated. That's all too sadly commonplace. Pity he didn't have the stones to do it before he strangled her in the woods.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad we'll finally be done with the Laundrie jokes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: I'm glad we'll finally be done with the Laundrie jokes.


Yeah, now that it is all sorted.

/I will show myself out
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kick him when he's up
Kick him when he's down.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: I'm glad we'll finally be done with the Laundrie jokes.


I'm sure we'll find ways to spin more as the news cycles.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is haunting us from beyond the grave.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we be done with this now? Please.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a 22-year-old social media influencer,unemployed

Found a mistake in the article
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was never going to tell anyone why. It's pretty obvious anyway. She tried to leave and he strangled her. He probably saved us all a lot of time and effort that it would have taken to convict his ass.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say his laundry was aired in public, and now we all need to bleach our memories as this story is neatly folded and put away.
/Got nuthin
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he is arrested in Mexico for strangling a coed, you'll say "That moran Harry Freakstorm was right.  Stinky and right!"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Kick him when he's up
Kick him when he's down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: a 22-year-old social media influencer,unemployed

Found a mistake in the article


I mean....an influencer's job is to convince you to give the influencer money, endorse products and sell merchandise.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to their friends (his and hers), they had an intense love / hate relationship. They were either all over each other, or at each other's throats. Apparently, they did not have an in-between mode.

Then they decided to take a lengthy road trip together.

Don't take love / hate relationships on road trips. Ever. 
It always ends badly.

And it's all useless sad hindsight now, but given her Instagram/#vanlife ambitions for the trip, she really should have taken one of her girlfriends instead.
Because clearly he wasn't into that part of the plan at all.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so happy we got to see lots of pics of the blonde white girl for no reason.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: I'm glad we'll finally be done with the Laundrie jokes.


Oh, don't have a fitted!
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it so hard to just break up with someone you can't get along with?  Just walk away....before you start assaulting/killing someone.  Before lives are lost or ruined.  Before all money is lost on legal bills.  Just walk away.  Starting over is easier than whatever happens when blood is spilled.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: He was never going to tell anyone why. It's pretty obvious anyway. She tried to leave and he strangled her. He probably saved us all a lot of time and effort that it would have taken to convict his ass. He was tired of people online trying to pick her up, wondering why she was traveling with her dorky dad who couldn't even grow a beard.


FTFM.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

philodough: According to their friends (his and hers), they had an intense love / hate relationship. They were either all over each other, or at each other's throats. Apparently, they did not have an in-between mode.


So, crazy, freaky, hot sex, and mutual disgust at how the other chewed their food.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goodie! When do they arrest him?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: iheartscotch: He was never going to tell anyone why. It's pretty obvious anyway. She tried to leave and he strangled her. He probably saved us all a lot of time and effort that it would have taken to convict his ass. He was tired of people online trying to pick her up, wondering why she was traveling with her dorky dad who couldn't even grow a beard.

FTFM.


The acronym that you are looking for is:
FTFY

Fixed
That
For
You.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: From AOL? They still exist?


"This is your first of five free hours this month..."
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh goodie! When do they arrest him?


Bless your heart...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's dead. She's dead. Don't care, moving on
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: I'm glad we'll finally be done with the Laundrie jokes.


Need some brain bleach?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Can we be done with this now? Please.


This is who we are now. This is what we do!
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Federal investigators formally closed the book on the probe that ended with the discovery of the body of Petito, a 22-year-old social media influencer, on Sept. 19 in Wyoming.

narrator: that's when it started
 
petec
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SBinRR: philodough: According to their friends (his and hers), they had an intense love / hate relationship. They were either all over each other, or at each other's throats. Apparently, they did not have an in-between mode.

So, crazy, freaky, hot sex, and mutual disgust at how the other chewed their food.


nah, as a couple they just tipped the hot/crazy factor too far to the crazy side

my brother always said only one drunk* per relationship

*replace with your particular affliction
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Go Gators.
 
spleef420
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh goodie! When do they arrest him?


He won't serve a minute in prison.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

philodough: According to their friends (his and hers), they had an intense love / hate relationship. They were either all over each other, or at each other's throats. Apparently, they did not have an in-between mode.

Then they decided to take a lengthy road trip together.

Don't take love / hate relationships on road trips. Ever.
It always ends badly.


Eminem - Love The Way You Lie ft. Rihanna
Youtube uelHwf8o7_U
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh goodie! When do they arrest him?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AOL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jtown: kdawg7736: From AOL? They still exist?

"This is your first of five free hours this month..."


"Adding artwork..."
 
hlehmann
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who cares?  That news arc happened a couple of months ago, we've moved on to more important things like the new M&Ms.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now maybe they can concentrate on finding who really killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Rob Goldman.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Kris_Romm: I'm glad we'll finally be done with the Laundrie jokes.

I'm sure we'll find ways to spin more as the news cycles.


Spin?  Ha!  Hang 'em out to dry!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am glad the Petito family has closure, but the case has shed the light on a lot of unsolved murders of indegenius women, whose families all deserve the same closure.

Please let us keep pressure on media and law enforcement organizations to look into those cases with as much intense scrutiny as Petito got.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jtown: kdawg7736: From AOL? They still exist?

"This is your first of five free hours this month..."


With 2400 baud.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Who cares?  That news arc happened a couple of months ago, we've moved on to more important things like the new M&Ms.


there's new m&ms??
 
aperson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I am glad the Petito family has closure, but the case has shed the light on a lot of unsolved murders of indegenius women, whose families all deserve the same closure.

Please let us keep pressure on media and law enforcement organizations to look into those cases with as much intense scrutiny as Petito got.


Don't be silly.  They weren't nearly white, blonde, or cute enough to be worth our attention.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, I see. So everything is wrapped up in a neat little package!
Really, I mean that.
Sorry if it sounded sarcastic.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: a 22-year-old social media influencer,unemployed

Found a mistake in the article


That sentence doesn't grammar
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She was a very photogenic white woman, and he was a rich white man.

Those are the only two reasons why anyone other than their families and the case investigators care more about this particular case of fatal domestic violence more than any of the other such cases.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: Begoggle: a 22-year-old social media influencer,unemployed

Found a mistake in the article

That sentence doesn't grammar


"Unemployed" ... you know, like a "poor" - You could add "person" at the end, but poors and unemployed are not people...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: hlehmann: Who cares?  That news arc happened a couple of months ago, we've moved on to more important things like the new M&Ms.

there's new m&ms??


Yeah, they're woke. It's an assault on America

assets-jpcust.jwpsrv.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: Ubisoft is ISIS: Begoggle: a 22-year-old social media influencer,unemployed

Found a mistake in the article

That sentence doesn't grammar

"Unemployed" ... you know, like a "poor" - You could add "person" at the end, but poors and unemployed are not people...


You sound like a Republican
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.