(Click Orlando)   And now, a list of handy-dandy hacks to help Florida Man get ice off of his car's windshield, although surprisingly list fails to mentions flamethrowers, napalm, alligators, or just running the defroster for a bit   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Isopropyl alcohol, Ethanol, Rubbing alcohol, Water, icy windshields, Glass, own spray solution, isopropyl alcohol  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a farking "hack"!
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if you ran a full bore ryzen system in a car it would melt the ice
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run defrost on high, put your sun visors down. It helps to keep the hot air in the windshield area a little longer.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not rubbing potato on my windshield. My neighbors would have me committed. They are already thinking about it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pour a pitcher of hot water on it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just poor boiling hot water on it. You'll never have ice on your window again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's not a farking "hack"!


It is if you try to remove ice with a hatchet.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's not a farking "hack"!


Fark user imageView Full Size


There is no ice
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink another 6-12-30-pack of bud light while I wait for the sun to come out?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have de-icers installed underneath. Heats the car right up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Drink another 6-12-30-pack of bud light while I wait for the sun to come out?


"u" autocorrected to I. I would not drink a 30-pack of bud light and expect to drive anywhere. Also not in Florida.

/Florida man might tho
//Bud light sucks
///Three bud lights
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's not a farking "hack"!


You have to use the language all the cool kids are using these days. Salt, heat and rubbing alcohol are all everyday "hacks" now.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have time for a bunch of hacks!!!

I want to know one weird trick!
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run out there in your robe, skivvies whatever will keep you from being arrested.
Start car and run  defroster on high and lock doors.
Run back inside and ignore wife yelling at you for running outside in your skivvies and find her keys.
Do not drive away with her keys because you got a phone call and forgot you had them.
Offer only applies in civilized areas.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just take a gallon of gas, pour it on the car and light it on fire.  That'll do the trick
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't 'Stop hoarding and park in your garage,' a hack?

Or is that a life tip?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't see this with Intel cores
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good God, I'm from Florida and even back in the day we kept in ice scraper in our car for those one or two days a year when the oranges froze over. Just get a cheap scraper, leave it in your trunk next to your spare tire and maybe get up early and turn the heater on before you go to work.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: aleister_greynight: It's not a farking "hack"!

You have to use the language all the cool kids are using these days. Salt, heat and rubbing alcohol are all everyday "hacks" now.


"learn how to deice your windows with this crypto nft I just minted."
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 60 degrees out... I mean obviously I'm taking precautions due to the extreme weather, I'm wearing a flannel over my t-shirt and my warmest shorts, but I suspect I won't be seeing any ice on my windshield any time soon.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's thin ice just run the wiper fluid, assuming it's a glycol mix. The real fun is frost on the INSIDE of the windshield, can't scrape that off easily. Up here in VT we keep getting 30deg temp swings, 20F to -10F every few days it seems. I should get one of those two sided reflective sunshields and have the dark side face out.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boiling water, is the fastest way. It also cleans the windshield unbelievably well. Hell you'de swear it wasn't even there.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could...you know...spend five minutes SCRAPING THE FARKING CRAP OFF??

I just throw a blanket over my windshield, and close the doors over the ends. Holds it in place, so the wind doesn't blow it off overnight. Start the car the next morning, let it warm up for a few minutes, take the blanket off. Clear windshield, and by then, the heater's got the car warm enough inside to melt the ice off the other windows.

Yeah, I know...that makes too much sense.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Good God, I'm from Florida and even back in the day we kept in ice scraper in our car for those one or two days a year when the oranges froze over. Just get a cheap scraper, leave it in your trunk next to your spare tire and maybe get up early and turn the heater on before you go to work.


Good god, I'm from michigan and I don't bother with an ice scraper. To use that I'd have to stand outside in the snow and get cold. I just start the car ten minutes before I leave and brush the windows off with my arm on my way back.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stream I used to watch the second game last night was out of southeast Florida and after the game, the local news lead off with a weather report. They were going on and in about how it would get down to 49° and everyone should "layer-up". The way they were talking, you would think it was going down to -49°.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I am not rubbing potato on my windshield. My neighbors would have me committed. They are already thinking about it.


The last time I did that, I ended up on a list.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Good God, I'm from Florida and even back in the day we kept in ice scraper in our car for those one or two days a year when the oranges froze over. Just get a cheap scraper, leave it in your trunk next to your spare tire and maybe get up early and turn the heater on before you go to work.


Credit card or hotel room key works in a pinch.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Why isn't 'Stop hoarding and park in your garage,' a hack?

Or is that a life tip?


I've never had a garage.  One rental had a carport, which was nice.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
open the garage door and pull the car out.  no more ice on the windshield.  LIFEHACK
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Drink another 6-12-30-pack of bud light while I wait for the sun to come out?


Step 2. Stand on (frozen) hood.
Step 3. Piss on windshield
Step 4. Windshield defrosted from warm, used bud light.
Step 5. Get off frozen hood. Gravity can help. Piss on your feet if they've frozen to the hood.
Step 6. Get in the (now warm) car. You did start it before all of this, right?
Step 7. Get out of the car that smells like warm, used bud light marinating in a car heater.
 
johndalek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
true story--
i moved to san diego after living in chicago area for 39 years, so obviously have some experience with cleaning windshields.

we had one of those wierd mornings when a lot of people had frost/ice on the windshields.  gal comes into work a bit late, and i asked her what happened.  she told me about the frost/ice and said that she poured hot water on.  lucky for her the windshield was ok.  i told her next time, all you need to do is turn the defroster on.  and i loved her answer---well, the defroster blows on the inside of the window, but the frost/ice was on the outside of the window.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do like they do in Albuquerque.

Go out a bit early and start your car.  Leave it running and go back into the house.  A few minutes later someone will drive by, see your car running and steal it.  No more ice on the windshield!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Or you could...you know...spend five minutes SCRAPING THE FARKING CRAP OFF??

I just throw a blanket over my windshield, and close the doors over the ends. Holds it in place, so the wind doesn't blow it off overnight. Start the car the next morning, let it warm up for a few minutes, take the blanket off. Clear windshield, and by then, the heater's got the car warm enough inside to melt the ice off the other windows.

Yeah, I know...that makes too much sense.


Fark user imageView Full Size

More here.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At first I didn't see the comma in the headline. Napalm alligators would be a formidable foe to the sharks with frickin' lasers.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Or you could...you know...spend five minutes SCRAPING THE FARKING CRAP OFF??

I just throw a blanket over my windshield, and close the doors over the ends. Holds it in place, so the wind doesn't blow it off overnight. Start the car the next morning, let it warm up for a few minutes, take the blanket off. Clear windshield, and by then, the heater's got the car warm enough inside to melt the ice off the other windows.

Yeah, I know...that makes too much sense.


Yes well, that takes time -- who on earth has a "few minutes" to prep their car on a cold day?

///grew up where it took 15 minutes
//just to get dressed
/to go outside in winter
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ZMugg: kb7rky: Or you could...you know...spend five minutes SCRAPING THE FARKING CRAP OFF??

I just throw a blanket over my windshield, and close the doors over the ends. Holds it in place, so the wind doesn't blow it off overnight. Start the car the next morning, let it warm up for a few minutes, take the blanket off. Clear windshield, and by then, the heater's got the car warm enough inside to melt the ice off the other windows.

Yeah, I know...that makes too much sense.

[Fark user image image 309x411]
More here.


My immediate reaction to that pic is "the mask goes over your nose AND your mouth".

// get a scraper, spend 5 minutes in the cold
// farking wimps
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Schmerd1948: I am not rubbing potato on my windshield. My neighbors would have me committed. They are already thinking about it.

The last time I did that, I ended up on a list.


I think by "potato", Schmerd1948 actually means a potato.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

This will grind that ice off in a hurry
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Had a buddy that swore that putting trash bags over the windshield would work. Forgot glass needed to be dry before putting the bags on.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: My immediate reaction to that pic is "the mask goes over your nose AND your mouth".

// get a scraper, spend 5 minutes in the cold
// farking wimps


I've had wiper blades tear trying to lift them off a frozen windshield more than once (grew up in New Hamster). A cover is quicker and easier to deal with.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: Had a buddy that swore that putting trash bags over the windshield would work. Forgot glass needed to be dry before putting the bags on.


Also...THIS^^^
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I turn on the heater via the app about 20 or 30 minutes before leaving the house. Everything wipes off easily when the cars interior is 70F for a while.

/ EVs for the win
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since I like you Farkers (well... most of you....) I'll let you in on a secret they don't want you to know. Mix some Ivermectin in with your windshield washer fluid. You'll be able to see clearly, and will be protected from liberal traffic jams. I've done my own research, it works.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, no, no Floridians! Don't waste your time with these silly ideas. Get 1 gallon of boiling water and a ball peen hammer to chip away the big chunks. Works every time, guaranteed
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CSB moment:

Second lieutenant TDY to Patrick AFB, FL stayed overnight in officer billeting. Upon awaking in the morning and going to their rental car, they found it covered in stuff. Assuming it was vandalism, they called the SPs who explained it was salt spray from the Atlantic Ocean surf. Fresh water rinse did wonders as I had to do them each morning for our vehicles stored outside overnight in base housing.

CSB out.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I am not rubbing potato on my windshield. My neighbors would have me committed.


Yeah.  You're supposed to rub your poop on it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: boiling water, is the fastest way. It also cleans the windshield unbelievably well. Hell you'de swear it wasn't even there.


I actually witnessed someone do this in Monroe, Louisiana, outside the Holiday Inn, to a rental car.

Dude was really unprepared for the miracle of science which transpired.

\none of the rental cars had scrapers
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Redundant.

Redundant.
 
