(Global News (Canada))   8,202 tonnes of snow have been removed from Toronto since the recent heavy snowfall. This has been your Useless Statistic For The Day   (globalnews.ca)
    Streets in Toronto, Bloor Street, Avenue Road, sections of St. Clair Avenue, centimetres of snow, Bathurst Street, Toronto, Cleanup efforts, Spadina Avenue  
127 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 1:35 PM



Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The view from my office says, "I hope they didn't think they were done."
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tonnes? What is that in American?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't mention if the army helped out.  (Canadian joke)
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How can we really verify that number? Wouldn't some of it have melted by now?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: Tonnes? What is that in American?


There's 1000kg metric in a ton. About 2200 non-metric pounds.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cleanup efforts continue across Toronto after a snowstorm dumped approximately 55 centimetres of snow onto the city on Monday.

Almost a third of a smoot.
 
Glenford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How much did DoFo shovel himself?
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Montreal moves 300,000 dump truck loads a year.
How many tons per dump truck do you think?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

goodncold: Montreal moves 300,000 dump truck loads a year.
How many tons per dump truck do you think?


A lot.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glenford: How much did DoFo shovel himself?


With that shovel? hahaha
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How soon before an entrepreneur picks up snow from the street, place it on a trailer and ship to California or Utah or some other desert place like Saudi Arabia?  That is a lot of fresh water going to waste.
images.static-bluray.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Global warming strikes again.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's not very much given the land area covered by Toronto.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many Olympic-sized swimming pools is that? Isn't that the media standard of measurement?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: How many Olympic-sized swimming pools is that? Isn't that the media standard of measurement?


In this case, I think it'd be better to describe it by the amount of road it covered, to what depth, along with the total length of roads in the GTA for comparison.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This has been Roseanne, your guide to the world of facts."
 
