(The Hill)   Sarah Palin: "I'll get vaxxed against COVID over my dead body" COVID: "Challenge accepted"   (thehill.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Tina Fey could attend court in her absence?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tease me, submitter.
 
Stig2112
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit you had my hopes up there for a moment, subbie.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was cruel, subs.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You got a bit ahead of yourself there, subby.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Natural immunity!

It's just been revoked.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Officially nominated for the HCA. Let's hope she can win!
 
indylaw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh please Lord, I don't ask for much.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How can I send thoughts and prayers and $0.19 to her?

/payment systems cost about 20c per transaction
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: You got a bit ahead of yourself there, subby.


Maybe this was posted by Future Drew.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can she see Russia from the ICU?

I bet it's fake, just trying to see if she can get another TV show.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know she already snuck over to Canada for a couple of shots.  Also a vaccination and some timbits.
 
chewd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Knock Knock

whos there?

Karma... is this a bad time?
 
T-Boy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Getting past Covid to the lawsuit, the issue that Palin is suing on is something I don't recall ever hearing about, and I follow political news probably closer than most. Couldn't have damaged her too much.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Maybe Tina Fey could attend court in her absence?


Oh, is there a talent portion to the trial?  She's ready!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

T-Boy: Getting past Covid to the lawsuit, the issue that Palin is suing on is something I don't recall ever hearing about, and I follow political news probably closer than most. Couldn't have damaged her too much.


My understanding is she's suing over an editorial... so I guess opinions are not protected speech any more?
 
bambi121899
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Katie Couric: Which variant of Covid-19 have you contracted?
Sarah Palin: All of them.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear a Fox News type say they're not vaccinated, I tend to think they're lying.  Palin, though, has enough country Karen vibes, yeah, I somehow actually believe it in her case.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So she's chickening out on her big lawsuit against the NY Times that begins today.

"A defamation trial pitting Sarah Palin against The New York Times was supposed to get started first thing Monday morning-but proceedings have been interrupted after the unvaccinated former Alaska governor tested positive for COVID-19."
 
Decorus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Do you think if she dies from it they can get Tina Fey and Morgan Freeman to do a skit where she Goes to the Gates of Heaven and God tells her that he created the Vaccine to answer their prayers and then the Devil shows up to drag her off to hell?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 stupidity, comorbidity, whatever.
 
sniderman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She has COVID *AND* she's unvaxxed?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Aren't the new AWs supposed to tell the old AWs that they are regulated to People Magazine blubs and local newspapers articles?  Her and Newt should have been replaced by MTG, Gas Pains Boebert and Wheelies Cawthorn.

She was top grade AW and she banked on it all the way, but you gotta retire and let the new AWs do their AW-ing.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark The Hill.  Stop linking to it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's "asinine" about the story? That the coronavirus would make her sick again this year even though she already suffered back in 2021?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Palin accused the Times of defaming her in a June 2017 editorial that linked her political action committee (PAC) to the 2011 mass shooting at an Arizona parking lot, which left six people dead and former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) critically wounded. She is seeking unspecified damages and about $421,000 in damage to her reputation."

LOL.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After preliminarily testing negative in March last year, Palin described later developing COVID-19 symptoms "overnight" and suffering a fever, muscle soreness and loss of taste and smell.

Tell me more about your natural immunity!
 
AeAe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd love to see her with a ventilator jammed down her throat, gasping for air.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GreenSun: What's "asinine" about the story? That the coronavirus would make her sick again this year even though she already suffered back in 2021?


Comments like these are a real "do you have this person tagged correctly?" check
 
strapp3r
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Submitter:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I will not do that. I won't do it, and they better not touch my kids either."

Well, at least one of your kids has already been touched...
Fark user imageView Full Size

a lot.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Maybe Tina FeyLisa Ann could attend court in her absence?


/Fixed
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: T-Boy: Getting past Covid to the lawsuit, the issue that Palin is suing on is something I don't recall ever hearing about, and I follow political news probably closer than most. Couldn't have damaged her too much.

My understanding is she's suing over an editorial... so I guess opinions are not protected speech any more?


If she wins, she owns the libby libs and her base will send her even more money.

If she loses, it's because the deep state has hijacked the courts.

\unlikely she wins
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just think, this chucklehead could have been President.
 
Sentient
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You know she already snuck over to Canada for a couple of shots.  Also a vaccination and some timbits.


Russia is closer, you can literally see it from her house
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldRod: T-Boy: Getting past Covid to the lawsuit, the issue that Palin is suing on is something I don't recall ever hearing about, and I follow political news probably closer than most. Couldn't have damaged her too much.

My understanding is she's suing over an editorial... so I guess opinions are not protected speech any more?


And a defamation of character lawsuit assumes that there was character to begin with.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: You got a bit ahead of yourself there, subby.


Yeah, getting Covid is one thing, succumbing to it is quite another. Shouting about schadenfreude before anything's actually happened to her can undermine the point you hope to make. If she has a mild case and gets through it fine, then it just looks silly.

Wait for it to be SERIOUS before pulling out the I Told You So's. Then they'll be earned.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AeAe: I'd love to see her with a ventilator jammed down her throat, gasping for air.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GreenSun: What's "asinine" about the story? That the coronavirus would make her sick again this year even though she already suffered back in 2021?


Yes, you can get it multiple times and it's not necessarily easier for you if have "natural" antibodies. Can't wait to hear how they're going to spin Palin as a double secret Obama agent.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shes an asshole.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
COVID doesn't stand a chance. She has it right in the her surveyor's marks.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can I see the vaccine from here?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: After preliminarily testing negative in March last year, Palin described later developing COVID-19 symptoms "overnight" and suffering a fever, muscle soreness and loss of taste and smell.

Tell me more about your natural immunity!


There's the side effect: a complete lack of shame and self-awareness.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sniderman: She has COVID *AND* she's unvaxxed?!?


She says she has COVID and she says she's unvaxxed.

Even if both of those are true, it's statistically likely to be a mild case.

Keep it in your pants for a couple more weeks. By then she'll either be saying "See, I told you it was nothing" or [patriotic choking noises].
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AeAe: I'd love to see her with a ventilator jammed down her throat, gasping for air.


Go on ...
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Her unrequited love for Meatloaf has her wanting to be with him in the afterlife.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm slightly amused that the woman is so untrustworthy I can't decide if either her covid-positive status or her anti-vax status is true.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She's still relatively young and in good shape. If she doesn't have any comorbidities that place her at risk, she should, like most people do well. Sorry Fark.
 
