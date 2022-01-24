 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   The eejit who pulled a 'Weekend at Bernies' and took his uncle's body to post office to collect pension says he 'didn't know he was DEAD'. Also says he's no eejit (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Death, Mr Haughney, Declan Haughney, Autopsy, post office, 40-year-old, dead uncle's body, focus of Garda enquiries  
•       •       •

751 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just pining for the fjords!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He started going all slumpy!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black eye from an "incident". I have the feeling that this guy is an "incident" magnet.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh words I just don't hear often enough these days
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Ricky!
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Nice coat - really says a lot when you can see the stains from several feet away.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is no word of a lie, he started dragging his heels from you see the yellow sign that's there? But we didn't even think of it as anything.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How warm was the body? Could tell how long he was dead.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Christ, I hate to say it but that story could actually be correct in the right set of circumstances. If the story is correct though the claim he isn't an "eejit" is false.

Declan Friend: Did your uncle just get heavier?
Declan: Yeah, this happens. He's had heart attacks before and he just hangs like dead weight for a little while.
Declan Friend: Maybe we should call someone?
Declan: Naw, he's always recovered before, give him a few minutes and the bloke will be right as rain.
Declan Friend: Can we wait until he recovers to take him the rest of the way to the post office? He's pretty heavy.
Declan: Can't wait mate, gotta get to the tattoo parlor in 30 minutes. Just drag him and he can rest while we're in line.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I always thought that weird smell was just his underwear" doesn't fly when you're talking about decomp, dude.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bobby 'IDJITS!' Supernatural Supercut
Youtube 2oMzUwxMqI4
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.