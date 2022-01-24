 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Blind American hero dies at age 75   (nbcnews.com) divider line
17
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a loss today. 😞
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Godspeed, sir.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And yet my noble sacrifice on giving up the last donut in the breakroom goes unnoticed and without fanfare. Where is the justice?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A true hero. Rest in peace good sir.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12053405/Ms-Pennies-powerful-words-should-be-heard-Not-all-men
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not often I mourn a death from a Fark article. Rest in peace.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The memorial there is very beautiful.  Go at dusk if you can.

The park service ranger who was on duty when I was there was a former cop.  He had been in the Federal Building interviewing for a job with one of the federal agencies.  Finished the interview and was less than 2 blocks away when the bomb went off.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blindness is a terrible superpower.
RIP hero guy.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Clayton Bixby?

/Dnrtfa
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Really, no one could have seen this coming.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Clayton Bixby?

/Dnrtfa


more like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow. Amazing story.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The memorial there is very beautiful.  Go at dusk if you can.

The park service ranger who was on duty when I was there was a former cop.  He had been in the Federal Building interviewing for a job with one of the federal agencies.  Finished the interview and was less than 2 blocks away when the bomb went off.


Yeah, I worked for a general contractor at the time. We had assorted different contracts on top of home construction> We did all of the maintenance at a timeshare resort, and all of the maintenance of the old Babbitt Bros Trading posts. But one of our gigs was doing something at the Federal Building in Flagstaff. It was a small gig, they only asked me to go twice, but this happened in between, and I told them thanks, but no thanks on going back to the Federal building for awhile. We didn't know if there were more "patriots" coming up from Kingman...
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

friendlytarget: [Fark user image 425x578]
RIP


Such a wonderfully dorky and dumb movie. I just watched that last year, as a matter of fact.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's a really good lawyer.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

friendlytarget: [Fark user image 425x578]
RIP


beat me to it...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
