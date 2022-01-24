 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   With everything all calm and peaceful in the world right now, China decides to conduct missile drills off Taiwan as two U.S. Aircraft Carrier Battle Groups roll through   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't see anything about missile drills subby
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it me or is the PLAA simply running the flight hours off of Taiwan's planes? Not exactly the most direct way to inflict attrition, but it does seem like it follows China's playbook to the letter. Don't do anything egregious enough to warrant retaliation, just keep leaning on your adversary enough to make them uncomfortable enough that they accommodate you.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut the foreplay and just make sure you nuke my city first.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the little helmet in front of the canopy where the monkey sits?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: Is it me or is the PLAA simply running the flight hours off of Taiwan's planes? Not exactly the most direct way to inflict attrition, but it does seem like it follows China's playbook to the letter. Don't do anything egregious enough to warrant retaliation, just keep leaning on your adversary enough to make them uncomfortable enough that they accommodate you.


Perfect summation. They will take inches and redraw maps every year. Then say these are the maps we have of our territory.

From Indian water reservoirs to South China Sea oil and fishing.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two front war!

Maybe, just maybe, this time we will learn from the mistakes of the past and annihilate the enemy, or be annihilated trying.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
International cable to China: "fark YOU. I KEEEEEEL YOUUUUU."
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they listening to our Rock and Roll?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: Are they listening to our Rock and Roll?


Damn!  Great minds think alike

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does China have planes on the used aircraft carrier it bought, yet? I don't follow these things very closely.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: Is it me or is the PLAA simply running the flight hours off of Taiwan's planes? Not exactly the most direct way to inflict attrition, but it does seem like it follows China's playbook to the letter. Don't do anything egregious enough to warrant retaliation, just keep leaning on your adversary enough to make them uncomfortable enough that they accommodate you.


Foreign policy equivalent of the creepy guy sitting next to you on the subway who keeps looming into your personal space.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF, 2022? You trying to out shiat storm 2020?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a feint- they really want to go to Montana
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's scary about it? Nothing new happening there, and China still isn't going to invade Taiwan.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meow
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now let's not go skating to conclusions. Maybe they're just practicing for Olympic Games flyovers.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
Juc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well it'd probably be easy for them to pull that off if nato ends up fighting russia.
although, like I've said with russia, why do they gotta go around bothering their neighbours?

look at how well they ran hong kong. they'll just fark the place up if they grab a hold of it anyway.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ain't that a geographic oddity: US happens to be conducting missile shoot down drills at the same time...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Does China have planes on the used aircraft carrier it bought, yet? I don't follow these things very closely.


They bought it to take apart and reverse engineer. They can only fly planes from it if they put all the parts back together correctly.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 604x534]


I did a gif of that subtitled for Hillary's emails and it was hillarious.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Hillary's emails and it was hillarious.


Awesome
 
