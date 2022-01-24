 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   UK discount store selling sex toys next to chocolates and candies. Possibly between the Bit O Honey and Oh Henry   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Human sexuality, Jane Stanaway, local Poundland, Jayne Wainwright, sex toy, Retailing, Pleading, Sex toy  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 12:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... What about Mr. Goodbar?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, how on earth did you not go with a "Poundland" joke??
 
mikalmd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or Payday ..
 
Eravior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Discount sex toys? Are they selling us our own hands?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We would also have accepted Payday, Skor, Now & Later, Sweet Tarts, Goobers and 3 Musketeers.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shagbert: Subby, how on earth did you not go with a "Poundland" joke??


Subby is probably American
 
laid back w/bud light
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been to a gelato/dessert eatery that sold full size chocolate genitals on a stick.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Right next to the Whichamacalits?
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meat0918: Shagbert: Subby, how on earth did you not go with a "Poundland" joke??

Subby is probably American


I think "pound land" is probably universally understood amongst English speakers, regardless of locality.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: We would also have accepted Payday, Skor, Now & Later, Sweet Tarts, Goobers and 3 Musketeers.


Butterfinger?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby's mom lives in Poundtown, keeps her candy close to her "implements."
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: We would also have accepted Payday, Skor, Now & Later, Sweet Tarts, Goobers and 3 Musketeers.


Jawbreakers...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Sexy Jesus: We would also have accepted Payday, Skor, Now & Later, Sweet Tarts, Goobers and 3 Musketeers.

Butterfinger?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shagbert: Subby, how on earth did you not go with a "Poundland" joke??


*snickers*
 
Madaynun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shagbert: Subby, how on earth did you not go with a "Poundland" joke??


 The Stroke on Trent poundland to boot.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Why don't you have a seat right over there.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'So Mum's all like "Let's go to Poundland again for more chockies" which must hurt her tummy as she goes right to her bedroom after and groans and carries on something awful.'
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I Zagnutted on her Mounds. She got to see my Oh Henry face. But she was a 5th Avenue call girl and totally worth the 100Grand. Well long story short, everyone meet my little baby Ruth!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My wife works at a place that buys bulk returned merchandise from online sellers and from liquidated retail stores and resells it. Everything in the store is one price based on the day: Thursdays $20, Friday $10, Saturday $8, etc. until Wednesday when everything is $1 and they restock that night. Since they're buying random stuff by the sea-can the stock is ever changing, and sometimes sex toys get into the mix. A couple of weeks ago an inattentive mother with a 3 yo daughter got a bit of a surprise when store employees alerted her the the fact that her kid was running buck-wild through the store with a giant double ended dildo pretending it was a sword.

/Mom complained to the owner who told her that watching her kid was her job not his.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heh heh, pound land.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meat0918: Shagbert: Subby, how on earth did you not go with a "Poundland" joke??

Subby is probably American


Subby may be British reading Poundland as an equivalent of Dollarstore first...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.