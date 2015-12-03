 Skip to content
Russia announces plans to hold live fire exercise off the coast of Ireland. Good timing, guys
    Russia, Russian Navy  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF Russia?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imagine being Russia and thinking you need more farking land.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can NATO start sending Putin some nice gift baskets or something, for all of Russia's hard work towards NATO recruiting?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Perfect strategy, go around trying to make everyone mad at you at the same time.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like a distraction.

Keep an eye on Ukraine.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And in related news "Ireland planning to supply Russian sailors free sunglasses."
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is he trying to bait us? Doesn't make sense. Make a point that he can strike at NATO targets? We know all that. Getting his craft ready for a protracted invasion and occupation of Ukraine? Yes.
 
goodncold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have the Russians met the Irish?

I'd have to give say I wouldn't know who would win in a fight. Drunk Russians or Drunk Irish people.

Also, the Irish hold a grudge a very long time.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In before the Полковник.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The location is not an accident and has been entirely anticipated - they could be doing this off the coast of Murmansk but have chosen the Atlantic instead."

"It's a pain in the ass, but OTOH... thank you for putting your military assets that much closer to where we can take them out in about twenty minutes in the event of hostilities."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ireland is ready to defend its territorial waters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder what Pooty would do if we put 3 carriers with all of their escorts in the Black Sea...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

goodncold: Have the Russians met the Irish?

I'd have to give say I wouldn't know who would win in a fight. Drunk Russians or Drunk Irish people.

Also, the Irish hold a grudge a very long time.


So do the Russians.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
With the trickle of rubles headed to actually maintaining the Russian military, what's the over/under that all aircraft and ships actually make it back under their own power or end up as new reefs?
 
cleek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder what Pooty would do if we put 3 carriers with all of their escorts in the Black Sea...


Is there room?
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: "The location is not an accident and has been entirely anticipated - they could be doing this off the coast of Murmansk but have chosen the Atlantic instead."

"It's a pain in the ass, but OTOH... thank you for putting your military assets that much closer to where we can take them out in about twenty minutes in the event of hostilities."


Yeah, isn't there a sub base in Scotland that the US and the UK use?  not like they would have to go far to catch Russian ships.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder what Pooty would do if we put 3 carriers with all of their escorts in the Black Sea...


Let the Turks know that they should be seriously embarrassed about not noticing three carriers' transiting the Bosporus?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dinodork: With the trickle of rubles headed to actually maintaining the Russian military, what's the over/under that all aircraft and ships actually make it back under their own power or end up as new reefs?


They have plenty of tugboats!
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

goodncold: Have the Russians met the Irish?

I'd have to give say I wouldn't know who would win in a fight. Drunk Russians or Drunk Irish people.

Also, the Irish hold a grudge a very long time.


There would likely be a violent disagreement over the use of potatoes.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Naval Coronavirus Mines. The Soviets will never expect them.
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: goodncold: Have the Russians met the Irish?

I'd have to give say I wouldn't know who would win in a fight. Drunk Russians or Drunk Irish people.

Also, the Irish hold a grudge a very long time.

So do the Russians.


For a laugh I entered "do the irish hold grudges" into google. Then did the same for "do russians hold grudges".

If google is a window onto peoples perception of the world then yes...the Russians better watch out :)
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are they bringing out the coal rolling fleet?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really wish someone would just man up and take Putin out.  He's such a prick.

I guess if someone in his inner circle or his military did that, there'd be a chance that THAT person would take over and be worse, but I don't know how much worse they could be.

(Ghost of Stalin nods, deadily.)
 
shamen123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In other unrelated news. The location is right above a chunk of transatlantic data/internet cables.

/pooty promises there's no sub under those ships.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In a related note,
Ireland seen conducting impromptu experiment on how many sea mines can be set off simultaneously...
 
Olthoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just sink his rusting ships. Enough with this dumbass already - I want my stocks back up.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: WTF Russia?


Shiat must be really bad inside Russia for them to put on this show. Totally intended for viewers in Russia and neighboring countries.

"Look what we can do, so don't get any ideas or else!"
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder what Pooty would do if we put 3 carriers with all of their escorts in the Black Sea...


He'd sink something in the Bosporus so that our ships would be stuck in the Black Sea.
 
0z79
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Just sink his rusting ships. Enough with this dumbass already - I want my stocks back up.


Are you joking, or are you like certain others, upthread, who know nothing about history?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Ireland is ready to defend its territorial waters.

[Fark user image 650x433]



Shooting at Russians with ingredient for vodka is just gonna encourage them.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I really wish someone would just man up and take Putin out.  He's such a prick.

I guess if someone in his inner circle or his military did that, there'd be a chance that THAT person would take over and be worse, but I don't know how much worse they could be.

(Ghost of Stalin nods, deadily.)


As long as they hold onto Communism, dictator or kleptocrat is the only way to get rich quick.

Josef Broz of Yugoslavia was the only dictator to make Communism (barely) work, and that was by introducing some aspects of capitalism. Folks who worked hard or produced innovation were rewarded with single-family homes, cars, travel, etc. If he had gone full Social Democratic, the USSR likely would have fallen sooner.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vladimir Poitín?

kyivpost.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"thbbbbth.. but my stOcks" is a great justification for war.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's doing that to annoy Biden, isn't he
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


They will also be listening to our rock and roll?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

0z79: Olthoi: Just sink his rusting ships. Enough with this dumbass already - I want my stocks back up.

Are you joking, or are you like certain others, upthread, who know nothing about history?


He wants to play games. I don't want to deal with his shiathole country anymore - so yes, we should end him and move on to adult matters, like diplomatic relations with China.
 
