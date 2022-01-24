 Skip to content
(History Channel)   This day in history: the greatest invention ever   (history.com) divider line
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Penis Mightier?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The pocket pussy is that old?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sliced bread?
 
phedex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Twinkies

First one is still on the shelf.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh! It will never catch on.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?


Technically, a keg is just a big can.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry submitter. The bicycle was invented in the summer of 1817.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Clown porn?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?

Technically, a keg is just a big can.


IIRC, cans of beer are Pasteurized but kegs are not.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?


It does exist. I've seen it but never bought.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I took a brewery tour some years back and the tour guide explained how much better cans are than bottles.  No UV light to degrade the beer was the big difference.  Even when using a darker brown or green bottle, a certain amount of sunlight or fluorescent light gets through to lessen the quality of the beer.  Can't happen with cans.

I had my first canned beer in Vietnam:  Carling Black Label in rusted steel cans.  Quite possibly the worst beer I ever drank.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Twinkies

First one is still on the shelf.


I'd like to know where the idea that Twinkies last forever came from.

For about four years we had one passed around in our office mailboxes. By the end of four years, although the cellophane was undamaged, the Twinkie had shrunk to less than a third its original size, was hard as a rock and a bit moldy.

Why would people think that sugar-cream filled sponge cake would last forever?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sliced bread?


Betty White.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mah daddy used to talk about driving around the country with a pony bucket 'o beer on his lap.  "Ya had to watch the bumps, son" he say.  You didn't want to get to your destination wit' a beer crotch.

Never knew how good I had it with a 12 of Natty with one can opened but one night at the Schuetzenfest, I had me a pony of beer and I knowed I was supposed to be in surgery exactly at 6 cause that heart weren't gonna transplant itself.  So, I positioned that pony bucket twix mah legs and I pointed the International Harvester pickup for home.

Didn't get out of the fairground 'fore that pony bucket begin a-sloshing.  Got me a case o' the beer crotch.  I could hear daddy a-laughing cause he had been passed out in the back of the truck and my cursing woke him.  Had to chug that pony bucket and drive the rest of the way home a-thirsty.

But, you know?  True to mah doctor oath, I was there at 6 am gowned up and with my best carving knife.  The guy was there and his new heart was there and 'fore he went under, he said "I think I smell beer crotch."

I like to think I made him happy, him a-dying and smelling beer crotch.  In spite all his a-flippin and a-floppin on that there picnic table, that had to be a peaceful way to go.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: I took a brewery tour some years back and the tour guide explained how much better cans are than bottles.  No UV light to degrade the beer was the big difference.  Even when using a darker brown or green bottle, a certain amount of sunlight or fluorescent light gets through to lessen the quality of the beer.  Can't happen with cans.

I had my first canned beer in Vietnam:  Carling Black Label in rusted steel cans.  Quite possibly the worst beer I ever drank.


By coincidence I installed ductwork at the Carling factory.  It's identical to a Napalm plant.  The only difference is they dilute the toxic nonsense with fizzy water.
 
Baudelier [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it's not the Incredible Jelly Donut Juicer then, clearly it isn't the greatest invention. 😼
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Madman drummers bummers: phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?

Technically, a keg is just a big can.

IIRC, cans of beer are Pasteurized but kegs are not.


It depends on the brewer. Our local brewery cans, bottles, and kegs its beer and Pasteurizes none of it. And for what it's worth, I think the beer tastes just as great regardless of the container into which it is put.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most beer I buy now is in cans. I don't drink it from cans; I'm not some kind of barbarian. First I pour it into a frosted glass.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://beerandbrewing.com/a-brief-and-condensed-history-of-the-beer-can/

20 years of successful Oskar Blues canning!  Hard to believe.

/ Burning Can!
// Candemonium!
/// Three!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?


Didn't have a Guinness with the canned widget before they put it [the widget] in bottles?  And don't forget that they put something like 2 more oz in a can than a bottle (but neither size make sense in imperial).

TwowheelinTim: Moose out front: Madman drummers bummers: phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?

Technically, a keg is just a big can.

IIRC, cans of beer are Pasteurized but kegs are not.

It depends on the brewer. Our local brewery cans, bottles, and kegs its beer and Pasteurizes none of it. And for what it's worth, I think the beer tastes just as great regardless of the container into which it is put.


Allegedly the reason for the whole "we can't get Coors on the Coast so it must be better" myth.  Supposedly they didn't pasteurize the bottles/cans.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Madman drummers bummers: phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?

Technically, a keg is just a big can.

IIRC, cans of beer are Pasteurized but kegs are not.


Nothing gets past my eyes. Unless I've been drinking a lot of beer.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phedex: Never had a canned beer that I thought tasted as good as the same brand from a bottle when it came to a side by side comparison.  Even miller lite tastes better from a bottle;  theres some sort of noticeable taste difference.

now, I don't think i've had a fancy beer side by side.  my favorite, gumball head, if it also comes in a can then I've never seen it?


I'm the opposite with Coke.

Cans taste better to me, bottles taste sweeter to me.

May be how fast bottles get warm or something.
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Pill?

*Clicks Link*

Well then subbies wrong... I'm not even a woman and that takes the top spot for me.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Me?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Edible panties?
Twincest porn?
KY Lubricant?
Polio vaccine?
The John Holmes dildo?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The female orgasm?
 
