 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Compliment Day, so let's all find something nice to say about me   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
44
    More: Interesting, Verb, extra compliment, Grammatical number, Human, Meaning of life, National Compliment Day, Object, Kathy Chamberlin of Hopkinton  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 10:35 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice tits.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You don't smell as bad as that other guy. Did you have a wash or move your hair about or something?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bless your heart.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've seen shorter people.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I appreciate vising all the lunatics here, I find your insanity reassuring, keep being you
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Your breath doesn't sink so bad today.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're not as dumb as you look, but then you couldn't be.
 
NoGods
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice submission. Did you get a free bowl of soup with that?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby,

At least you wrote a coherent headline.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You have very nice arm hair
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's amazing you are as well-adjusted as you are, subby.  What with your mom being a huge whore and all.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I asked your mom last night and she couldn't think of anything either.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You don't suck all of the time?

/I assume
//but only because I'm not there all of the time
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I am God's gift to everything"  -- Donald Trump

"ROFL"  -- Everyone with a clue
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You're not a total smeghead.

Rimmer's Morale Meeting | Red Dwarf | BBC Studios
Youtube DWkvrrxF6WU
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Your mother loves you just the way you are.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least your testicles are normal size.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're very special, just like one of your parents told you that you were.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're every Covid long hauler's dream.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The fact that you were able to successfully submit something to a website such as this, makes you at least 45% more competent than 85% of my coworkers.

Good job.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have very slim fingers for a person your size.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Your acne really brings out your eyes.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby, you're smarter than a former president.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When is National Damning with Faint Praise day?
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nice shoes.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You're a very good boy or girl.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Most of y'all annoy me significantly less than the average human found in the wild. There, I said it. You happy now?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You're good at posting.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Your mom was good.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You're an unbelievable worker.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You're not as obnoxious as you used to be.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good tea. Nice house.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your wife says you have new meds, good luck. She'll be home soon, shes showering now.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your Mom gives fantastic head, I can see where you learned it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You managed to use quite a few letters from the alphabet and they're all right side up.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got to complement complement complement
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lemon. Wet. Good.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Your mother loves you just the way you are.

[pics.me.me image 300x409]


Fark user imageView Full Size



his mom, send him to the army....
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You've really cut back on the sheep farking, subby. Good job!
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jakedata: You're an unbelievable worker.


...reads link, chuckles, but wonders...

Who the hell writes a letter of recommendation for a fired employee?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You hair hides that furry porn tattoo very well, subby.
 
gunsmack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You aren't a terrible person.

/ least you didn't submit a slideshow or a lameass tweet.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.