 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1943, Hitler ordered General Paulus to keep Stallin'   (history.com) divider line
26
    More: Vintage, Battle of Stalingrad, German Gen. Friedrich Paulus, chief of the German 6th Army, adamantine defense of the Soviet 62nd Army, German forces, Adolf Hitler, part of the 4th Panzer Army, Volga River  
•       •       •

779 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I promote you to FIELD MARSHAL!!!


Awwwwwwwwwww f*ck... well, f*ck this sh*t... i surrender anyway. Screw you, Hitler.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope you appreciate the statement I'm making to the Russians by sacrificing you and your men.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
talk about a cold front
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yes, I promote you to FIELD MARSHAL!!!


Awwwwwwwwwww f*ck... well, f*ck this sh*t... i surrender anyway. Screw you, Hitler.


The 'promotion' to Field Marshal was really an order to commit suicide.   Up until Paulus surrendered no German/Prussian Field Marshal had ever been taken alive.   Yes, Paulus' reaction to that was, "Fark you, Adolf!"   Paulus went on denounce Hitler and the Nazi Party and lived out his final days in East Germany.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazis surrender in Soviet Union after the battle of Stalingrad during the World W...HD Stock Footage
Youtube 5uIjqtpcMmM
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing about Stalingrad that many people don't get is that it wasn't that important.  It wasn't the goal of the 1942 campaign; it was just a secondary operation to cover the flank of the Caucasus attack (which was probably doomed anyway).  It becameimportant after Hitler became obsessed with it and started pulling troops from everywhere else to complete the capture of the city.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: The thing about Stalingrad that many people don't get is that it wasn't that important.  It wasn't the goal of the 1942 campaign; it was just a secondary operation to cover the flank of the Caucasus attack (which was probably doomed anyway).  It becameimportant after Hitler became obsessed with it and started pulling troops from everywhere else to complete the capture of the city.


I thought it was more Stalin who was obsessed with not losing the city that bore his name and threw everything at stopping the Nazis there.
 
advex101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: ArkPanda: The thing about Stalingrad that many people don't get is that it wasn't that important.  It wasn't the goal of the 1942 campaign; it was just a secondary operation to cover the flank of the Caucasus attack (which was probably doomed anyway).  It becameimportant after Hitler became obsessed with it and started pulling troops from everywhere else to complete the capture of the city.

I thought it was more Stalin who was obsessed with not losing the city that bore his name and threw everything at stopping the Nazis there.


why not both?  Dueling egos.  Cue the FLK playing a Balalaika.
 
Hickory-smoked [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: The thing about Stalingrad that many people don't get is that it wasn't that important.  It wasn't the goal of the 1942 campaign; it was just a secondary operation to cover the flank of the Caucasus attack (which was probably doomed anyway).  It becameimportant after Hitler became obsessed with it and started pulling troops from everywhere else to complete the capture of the city.


Hitler was accused by a lot of people in Germany at the time of wasting the lives of German soldiers in a quest to capture a city of no military importance only because that city was named for his hated rival.    This criticism so troubled the Nazi leadership that Hitler had to address the issue in a speech to the German people where he openly states that the attack on Stalingrad was to cut off traffic on the Volga river which was vital to the Soviet military.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the Boss' City!

Shoot all the Officers?

Give them Hope!

Clever eye brow lifting!

And scene...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DerFuhrer @RealAdolfHitler  Fark user image

Cryin' Fred Paulus wants to bend over to the Bolsheviks but he's not getting the OK from me. He's a phony and a puppet of the Deep State and all it's Zionist owners. He's corrupt like all the other Generals. The Russians are doing the Reich a favor by executing him for us.

10:13 AM 24/1/43
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I have no intention of shooting myself for this Bohemian corporal."
 
pacmanner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great series from the guys at timeghost. Covering WW2 in real time week by week. They got tons of great stuff.
178 - Hitler's Interference is losing the war - WW2 - January 22, 1943
Youtube CwMcy5w_1lM
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fissile: ArkPanda: The thing about Stalingrad that many people don't get is that it wasn't that important.  It wasn't the goal of the 1942 campaign; it was just a secondary operation to cover the flank of the Caucasus attack (which was probably doomed anyway).  It becameimportant after Hitler became obsessed with it and started pulling troops from everywhere else to complete the capture of the city.

Hitler was accused by a lot of people in Germany at the time of wasting the lives of German soldiers in a quest to capture a city of no military importance only because that city was named for his hated rival.    This criticism so troubled the Nazi leadership that Hitler had to address the issue in a speech to the German people where he openly states that the attack on Stalingrad was to cut off traffic on the Volga river which was vital to the Soviet military.


Although air attacks had pretty much shut down the Volga anyway.

Kleist: "The capture of Stalingrad was subsidiary to the main aim. It was only of importance as a convenient place, in the bottleneck between Don and the Volga, where we could block an attack on our flank by Russian forces coming from the east. At the start, Stalingrad was no more than a name on the map to us."
 
pacmanner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 Stalingrad wasn't the only place the Wehrmacht got smashed that year. The Battle of Velikiye Luki saw the defeat of the 3rd Panzer Army and was strategically vital as it opened up the Soviet supply lines in the North.
 
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Fissile: ArkPanda: The thing about Stalingrad that many people don't get is that it wasn't that important.  It wasn't the goal of the 1942 campaign; it was just a secondary operation to cover the flank of the Caucasus attack (which was probably doomed anyway).  It becameimportant after Hitler became obsessed with it and started pulling troops from everywhere else to complete the capture of the city.

Hitler was accused by a lot of people in Germany at the time of wasting the lives of German soldiers in a quest to capture a city of no military importance only because that city was named for his hated rival.    This criticism so troubled the Nazi leadership that Hitler had to address the issue in a speech to the German people where he openly states that the attack on Stalingrad was to cut off traffic on the Volga river which was vital to the Soviet military.

Although air attacks had pretty much shut down the Volga anyway.

Kleist: "The capture of Stalingrad was subsidiary to the main aim. It was only of importance as a convenient place, in the bottleneck between Don and the Volga, where we could block an attack on our flank by Russian forces coming from the east. At the start, Stalingrad was no more than a name on the map to us."


That may have been what Kleist was thinking but it was not what Hitler and Goebbels were thinking.   For Goebbels it would have been a huge propaganda victory.  For Hitler it was personal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fissile: NewportBarGuy: Yes, I promote you to FIELD MARSHAL!!!


Awwwwwwwwwww f*ck... well, f*ck this sh*t... i surrender anyway. Screw you, Hitler.

The 'promotion' to Field Marshal was really an order to commit suicide.   Up until Paulus surrendered no German/Prussian Field Marshal had ever been taken alive.   Yes, Paulus' reaction to that was, "Fark you, Adolf!"   Paulus went on denounce Hitler and the Nazi Party and lived out his final days in East Germany.


Yes, that's where I was going with that.

Everyone knew what Hitler was doing with that. Credit to Paulus for doing the right thing and surrendering. Even though a lot of his men died in captivity, the ones that survived owe their lives to him.

Just such an absolutely terrifying battle all around.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pacmanner: Great series from the guys at timeghost. Covering WW2 in real time week by week. They got tons of great stuff.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CwMcy5w_1lM]


Yup.  I am watching this one now after binging their WW1 series.  Indie's final episode for WW1, after watching the whole war week by wee. was quite moving.
 
Fissile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pacmanner: Stalingrad wasn't the only place the Wehrmacht got smashed that year. The Battle of Velikiye Luki saw the defeat of the 3rd Panzer Army and was strategically vital as it opened up the Soviet supply lines in the North.


Over the years a myth was fabricated in the West about how the Germans were defeated by 'General Winter'.   I have no doubts that the extreme weather conditions of Russia contributed to the Wehrmacht's problems, but the reality is that Russians plain ol' out fought the Nazis.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size


I hear the new edition's map is 8.5' * 5'
 
Thudfark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not much Fun in Stalingrad - Monty Python's Flying Circus - S01E12
Youtube cYBugb7h5AQ
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.