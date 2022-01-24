 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   ♪ Police met a mob in Brussels / tens of thousands with brains of muscles / Police said, "Do you speak my language?" / They just gave us an Omicron sandwich ♪   (aljazeera.com) divider line
17
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...They just smiled and gave us an Omicron sandwich
And they said,

"We come from a land gone under
Where women wheeze and men are dumber
Can you hear the ventilator?
You better run, you better face-cover"
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: ...They just smiled and gave us an Omicron sandwich
And they said,

"We come from a land gone under
Where women wheeze and men are dumber
Can you hear the ventilator?
You better run, you better face-cover"


Magnificent
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go be plague rats somewhere else.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they lose their sense of smell and taste, they won't mind the Vegimite
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed HOTY by two syllables.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sick tag getting a workout during the pandemic.
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*ahem*

That's "speak-a".
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The police were just enforcing the rule "don't stand so close to me"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Men at Work approves.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Miserable fat Belgian bastards.

/What do I win?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was just pondering why you don't see that kind of response in Murica. Then it hit me, doing it that way means you don't get to whack at people.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: I was just pondering why you don't see that kind of response in Murica. Then it hit me, doing it that way means you don't get to whack at people.


That, and cops here are also antivaxxers.  Cops don't like hurting their own.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I was a politician there I would go to a TV station and claim that we coordinated with the hospitals to identify four asymptotic individuals that we then sent to mingle into the protesting crowd so that we could build herd immunity.

Seed distrust among them and have them worry about every cough and sneeze they have in the cold weather.

I'll also coordinate with another politician to play good cop politician that warns against this and tells people to go and immediately get vaccinated if they mingled or if they feel any symptoms such as coughing or sneezing or loss of smell*.

/*which are all normal in really cold weather, of course
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How can we sleep while our beds are burning?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tear gas?   Since most of this crowd  is already  or is likely to soon have compromised respiratory systems that seems dangerous

Good
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's wrong with protesting covid? Ooooohhhh.
 
