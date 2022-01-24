 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   New Omicron 'sub-variant' raises questions, as experts ponder the potential for grinder-variants, hero-variants, and po-boy-variants
48
    Repeat, Influenza, Virus, variant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Vaccine, cases of the latest version, Pandemic, Virology, Epidemiology  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659
4 hours ago  
Oysterman
1 hour ago  
TheCableGuy
1 hour ago  
Wicked Chinchilla
1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: If there's a subvariant there must be a domvariant.


Mr. Shabooboo
1 hour ago  
LarryDan43
1 hour ago  
WTP 2
1 hour ago  
bughunter
1 hour ago  

skybird659: Coming to a strip mall near you-
The 'Jersey Mike's ' variant!

[tse4.mm.bing.net image 283x159]


hardinparamedic
1 hour ago  
Jensaarai
1 hour ago  
A nice little branch on the evolutionary tree. Hopefully the new vaccine coming by summer will be able to handle all these subvariants.
 
moto-geek
56 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic
55 minutes ago  

thehellisthis
55 minutes ago  
leeksfromchichis
55 minutes ago  

fatassbastard
54 minutes ago  

zgrizz
54 minutes ago  
DreamyAltarBoy
54 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years
52 minutes ago  
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
49 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Another excuse for a perpetual covid emergency.


Imagine in WWII you existed:

"The bombs falling are just another excuse for a perpetual wartime emergency".
 
Mad_Radhu
48 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic
47 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Another excuse for a perpetual covid emergency.


history.comView Full Size


WITH THIS RESCENDING OF COVID PRECAUTIONS, WE SHALL RETURN TO NORMAL!
 
Chthonic Echoes
46 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Another excuse for a perpetual covid emergency.


It's only perpetual because of people who won't step up and do their part.

Seriously. The effete vaxxed-and-masked libs have been carrying the rugged, manly, unvaxxed-and-whining conservatives on their backs this entire pandemic.

/Buncha luggage.
 
Dr. Bison
41 minutes ago  
Nintenfreak
40 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze
39 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: zgrizz: Another excuse for a perpetual covid emergency.

It's only perpetual because of people who won't step up and do their part.

Seriously. The effete vaxxed-and-masked libs have been carrying the rugged, manly, unvaxxed-and-whining conservatives on their backs this entire pandemic.

/Buncha luggage.


Time to shrug them off our backs and do whatever it takes to end the pandemic.  I suggest rounding up the antivaxx and putting them in national resiliency centers until they join the collective and get the vaccine.  Take EVERYTHING away from them.  No guns, no religion, no McDonalds, no horsepaste, no having hookers piss on them.  Just entire resilency centers filled to the brim with antivaxxers.  heaving waves of putrid maga flesh.

Time for the vaccinated to take the country back and let us go back to normal.  Time for the maga to pay the price for being the problem.

Time for the vaccinated to take the country back and let us go back to normal.  Time for the maga to pay the price for being the problem.
 
BullBearMS
38 minutes ago  
If you're going to pick a variant to panic over, you should probably wait until we get another variant that attacks the lungs.

The Omicron branch still causes blood clotting issues, but those were always more rare than ending up on a ventilator unable to breathe for yourself.
 
austerity101
37 minutes ago  
Oh good, another variant that makes it harder to work while the government continues to not help us. We'll get some more "stay masked, stay distanced, get vaxxed AND GET BACK TO WORK, PLEBES" messaging as usual. No more edicts, no more restrictions, and no financial support. Wonderful system we have here.
 
0z79
36 minutes ago  
I miss when "Omikron" was the name of a quirky game starring David Bowie.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
28 minutes ago  
One thing COVID took away from me: my local Quiznos.

/inconsolable
 
hardinparamedic
25 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: If you're going to pick a variant to panic over, you should probably wait until we get another variant that attacks the lungs.

The Omicron branch still causes blood clotting issues, but those were always more rare than ending up on a ventilator unable to breathe for yourself.


Omicron doesn't just cause mild illness. This is unfortunately not panning out in clinical experience. Lower respiratory infections by the Omicron variant still occur, and they still trigger ARDS in combination with microvascular clotting issues in the pulmonary circulation.

I'm still intubating people.

The idea that Omicron is "less dangerous" came from early studies in France and South Africa, and haven't really panned out in the UK or United States in non-vaccinated populations. It's less likely to result in hospitalization in some populations - especially those vaccinated. But the idea it causes generally mild illness as a rule isn't really the case. Especially in areas like mine, where the majority remain unvaccinated for political reasons.
 
hardinparamedic
24 minutes ago  
I would love it if Omicron was a milder illness that didn't result in ICU admissions.

Because our local ICUs wouldn't be full, and we wouldn't be being told to not take intubated patients to certain hospitals because there's a question if they have a ventilator bed.
 
geekbikerskum
24 minutes ago  

Fireproof
23 minutes ago  
geekbikerskum
23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic
22 minutes ago  
Also the fun thing is that now we're starting to see cerebral edema and new onset seizures in COVID as a presenting symptom.
 
austerity101
22 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I would love it if Omicron was a milder illness that didn't result in ICU admissions.

Because our local ICUs wouldn't be full, and we wouldn't be being told to not take intubated patients to certain hospitals because there's a question if they have a ventilator bed.


At the same time, I don't think most people can bring themselves to care about what happens to the willfully unvaccinated. We don't care what the disease does to them, because they're selfish assholes who deserve what they get.
 
hardinparamedic
19 minutes ago  

felching pen
18 minutes ago  

phishrace
15 minutes ago  
BullBearMS
12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Omicron doesn't just cause mild illness.


Omicron doesn't attack the lungs the way prior variants did.

Compared to the earlier Delta variant, Omicron multiplies itself 70 times more quickly in tissues that line airway passages, which may facilitate person-to-person spread, they said. But in lung tissues, Omicron replicates 10 times more slowly than the original version of the coronavirus, which might contribute to less-severe illness.

As already mentioned, that doesn't mean that it doesn't still do things like cause blood clots.

Enough time has passed for us to see the final outcomes in South Africa.

The results showed that all severe outcomes in the fourth wave were substantially lower than the previous waves. Moreover, after adjusting for vaccination, a 28% reduced risk of any hospitalization or death and 59% reduced risk of death was observed.

The thing that makes Omicron problematic is that is spreads so rapidly that the smaller percentage who do have serious cases pile up in the hospitals all at once.
 
hardinparamedic
11 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: hardinparamedic: Omicron doesn't just cause mild illness.

Omicron doesn't attack the lungs the way prior variants did.

Compared to the earlier Delta variant, Omicron multiplies itself 70 times more quickly in tissues that line airway passages, which may facilitate person-to-person spread, they said. But in lung tissues, Omicron replicates 10 times more slowly than the original version of the coronavirus, which might contribute to less-severe illness.

As already mentioned, that doesn't mean that it doesn't still do things like cause blood clots.

Enough time has passed for us to see the final outcomes in South Africa.

The results showed that all severe outcomes in the fourth wave were substantially lower than the previous waves. Moreover, after adjusting for vaccination, a 28% reduced risk of any hospitalization or death and 59% reduced risk of death was observed.

The thing that makes Omicron problematic is that is spreads so rapidly that the smaller percentage who do have serious cases pile up in the hospitals all at once.


Neat.

That doesn't solve the problem that in my majority unvaccinated population it's still filling up our ICUs at an alarming rate with people who need rotaprones and high ventilator settings.
 
Chthonic Echoes
8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: BullBearMS: If you're going to pick a variant to panic over, you should probably wait until we get another variant that attacks the lungs.

The Omicron branch still causes blood clotting issues, but those were always more rare than ending up on a ventilator unable to breathe for yourself.

Omicron doesn't just cause mild illness. This is unfortunately not panning out in clinical experience. Lower respiratory infections by the Omicron variant still occur, and they still trigger ARDS in combination with microvascular clotting issues in the pulmonary circulation.

I'm still intubating people.

The idea that Omicron is "less dangerous" came from early studies in France and South Africa, and haven't really panned out in the UK or United States in non-vaccinated populations. It's less likely to result in hospitalization in some populations - especially those vaccinated. But the idea it causes generally mild illness as a rule isn't really the case. Especially in areas like mine, where the majority remain unvaccinated for political reasons.


Eric Fiegl-Ding keeps posting a chart of COVID cases vs. excess mortality for South Africa.

Their case counts are falling,

Their case counts are falling, but excess mortality is still going up--with a spike delayed several weeks compared to previous variants.

I suspect it's not milder at all . . . just trades in some of the drowning-in-your-own-mucous-right-away for a bit more of the lethal-clots-in-your-limbs-and-organs-later.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Chthonic Echoes: zgrizz: Another excuse for a perpetual covid emergency.

It's only perpetual because of people who won't step up and do their part.

Seriously. The effete vaxxed-and-masked libs have been carrying the rugged, manly, unvaxxed-and-whining conservatives on their backs this entire pandemic.

/Buncha luggage.

Time to shrug them off our backs and do whatever it takes to end the pandemic.  I suggest rounding up the antivaxx and putting them in national resiliency centers until they join the collective and get the vaccine.  Take EVERYTHING away from them.  No guns, no religion, no McDonalds, no horsepaste, no having hookers piss on them.  Just entire resilency centers filled to the brim with antivaxxers.  heaving waves of putrid maga flesh.

Time for the vaccinated to take the country back and let us go back to normal.  Time for the maga to pay the price for being the problem.


The answer is super easy it is only the will to implement it.
If you show up at a hospital requiring aid for COVID and cannot present proof of vaccination without a valid reason go be sick somewhere else end of story no negotiation.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: BullBearMS: If you're going to pick a variant to panic over, you should probably wait until we get another variant that attacks the lungs.

The Omicron branch still causes blood clotting issues, but those were always more rare than ending up on a ventilator unable to breathe for yourself.

Omicron doesn't just cause mild illness. This is unfortunately not panning out in clinical experience. Lower respiratory infections by the Omicron variant still occur, and they still trigger ARDS in combination with microvascular clotting issues in the pulmonary circulation.

I'm still intubating people.

The idea that Omicron is "less dangerous" came from early studies in France and South Africa, and haven't really panned out in the UK or United States in non-vaccinated populations. It's less likely to result in hospitalization in some populations - especially those vaccinated. But the idea it causes generally mild illness as a rule isn't really the case. Especially in areas like mine, where the majority remain unvaccinated for political reasons.


I got the full vax a year ago plus booster. At home with Covid (omicron?) for a week now. It's been like a really sucky flu without the fever, so I count my 65yo male ass lucky.
A fully vaxxed family member got the delta last fall, is still far from functional and has not been within six feet of family or friend for over four months.
If some psychopathic Mr. Dr. Evil designed an insidious, cruel, deadly and soul-crushing disease, it would look something like this.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm also willing to admit I'm openly suffering from observer bias and burnout from watching the selfish decisions of others hurt people who do the right thing and do everything they can.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hardinparamedic: The idea that Omicron is "less dangerous" came from early studies in France and South Africa, and haven't really panned out in the UK or United States in non-vaccinated populations. It's less likely to result in hospitalization in some populations - especially those vaccinated. But the idea it causes generally mild illness as a rule isn't really the case. Especially in areas like mine, where the majority remain unvaccinated for political reasons.


On average, if you get Omicron, you are less likely to have symptoms, to need to go the hospital, to need to be put on a ventilator, or to die from it, than other variants, especially Delta.  All studies pretty much show this.  But it's easier to transfer from one person to another, negating some of these factors.
 
