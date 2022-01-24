 Skip to content
(CNN)   Want a dozen free doughnuts? Got some spare blood?   (cnn.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone know where one could order a roll of those "I Gave Blood" stickers? Like about 100 of them? Asking for a friend.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would then have a lethal amount of spare blood sugar.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sheknows.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?
 
maxheck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heh! Scheduled to give a double-red donation today at 4:00pm. Now I have to find a Krispy Kreme.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Plenty! None of it mine. But still - decalitres of the stuff.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [sheknows.com image 850x568]


Definitely doing this for Halloween this year.
Or maybe I should do it for Valentines Day.
Really throw them off.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maxheck: Heh! Scheduled to give a double-red donation today at 4:00pm. Now I have to find a Krispy Kreme.


The Red Cross cancelled my appointment due to lack of staffing at my location, but kept my wife's.  I'm guessing they prefer her blood type over mine.
 
maxheck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Anyone know where one could order a roll of those "I Gave Blood" stickers? Like about 100 of them? Asking for a friend.


The side of my workstation. I dunno about 100, but when I come home from donating I peel them off my shirt and slap them on the side of the box out of silly habit.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm supposed to replace my blood with cholesterol?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?


Well the Red Cross is raffling a Super Bowl Experience.

/ it's not "begging the question" though
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x523]


Oh shiat, I'm doing this to my kids this year. Ha! Thanks!
 
NoGods
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?


It's not selfless if you have to incentivize it. A local blood donation center gives t-shirts. I donate at the Red Cross because I have enough t-shirts. They did give me a 10-gallon pin a while back but it's not something I actually wear.

/ O+
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?


Giving away firearms for blood donations seems like a perpetual motion machine.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NoGods: Solty Dog: This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?

It's not selfless if you have to incentivize it. A local blood donation center gives t-shirts. I donate at the Red Cross because I have enough t-shirts. They did give me a 10-gallon pin a while back but it's not something I actually wear.

/ O+


Yeah, there were many years where I didn't need to purchase t-shirts.

10 gallon? Dang... You sound old! :D (8-gallon about to break 9.)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I donated 10 bucks for a high school something or other for a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts and the donuts were tiny -_-
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NoGods: Solty Dog: This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?

It's not selfless if you have to incentivize it. A local blood donation center gives t-shirts. I donate at the Red Cross because I have enough t-shirts. They did give me a 10-gallon pin a while back but it's not something I actually wear.

/ O+


O+ represent
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still can't donate blood, I spent too much time getting European cooties in the mid 90s. Apparently 30 years of being alive without any of the symptoms of prion disease isn't enough for the ARC so I get to keep all of my precious O+ blood. I was a regular donator in HS before they came out with that ridiculous ban\, the fact that they maintain it to this day is insane.
 
NoGods
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxheck: NoGods: Solty Dog: This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?

It's not selfless if you have to incentivize it. A local blood donation center gives t-shirts. I donate at the Red Cross because I have enough t-shirts. They did give me a 10-gallon pin a while back but it's not something I actually wear.

/ O+

Yeah, there were many years where I didn't need to purchase t-shirts.

10 gallon? Dang... You sound old! :D (8-gallon about to break 9.)


I'm 3 gallons past that pin and I took a donation break for a few years.
 
maxheck
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: NoGods: Solty Dog: This begs the question. What would be the best incentive to give to people to do something selfless?

Free firearms, tax breaks, gift certificates to Dave & Busters?

It's not selfless if you have to incentivize it. A local blood donation center gives t-shirts. I donate at the Red Cross because I have enough t-shirts. They did give me a 10-gallon pin a while back but it's not something I actually wear.

/ O+

O+ represent


O+ here.
 
