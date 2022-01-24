 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Douchebag surgeon tries to sell x-ray of a victim of the 2015 terror attack in Paris as an NFT, will soon be selling an NFT of his court summons   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Victim, Hospital, Bone fracture, Digital art, Orthopedic surgery, Georges Pompidou, The Victim, Attack  
•       •       •

909 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Farking Tact.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse than that NFT of your mom pulling a blockchain.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surgeon said attempted sale of image showing forearm containing a Kalashnikov bullet without patient consent was 'an error'

You think ?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, he just tripped over the process that turns art into an NFT. I do it all the time.
 
Rudolph The Raindear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The picture shows a forearm containing a Kalashnikov bullet and was on sale for about $2,776"

Years of medical school down the drain for three grands.

BoldStrategy.jpg
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henrietta Lacks would like a word with the doctor
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As stupid as this is, I still find it amazing that there's an actual market for it. Who would want this and why?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire world has gone bsc.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I decided to stop at blockchain and not understand what NFT means. With the partial knowledge that I have, who owns the the rights to sell an NFT. Let's say this post gets a 1000 likes and becomes a legend. Can I sell the NFT or drew or someone else?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rudolph The Raindear: "The picture shows a forearm containing a Kalashnikov bullet and was on sale for about $2,776"

Years of medical school down the drain for three grands.

BoldStrategy.jpg


Yeah, what is the annual salary of a senior orthopedic surgeon practicing in Paris?
What a farking dummy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sold an x-ray of a girl passing gas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's just wrong. As a doctor, he should have known that selling x-rays of crime victims without compensation is reserved for medical journals.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Another news outlet who has no idea what nft is. Nft Is not ownership of any thing. It is purchasing a position on a blockchain, a position that according to a website makes you associated with the image in question. You don't own it, you can't do anything with it, but if someone looks up your nft they will see that image.

That's it. That's all.
 
stevecore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I often wonder how humans became the dominant species on the planet.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: As stupid as this is, I still find it amazing that there's an actual market for it. Who would want this and why?


The market isn't for the image, except as much as the image generates the NFT.  The NFT are essentially a marketing scam to get people into cryptocurrency, since the NFTs piggyback off of a cryptocurrency's blockchain - Interacting witht eh NFT by definitions demands you buy into ScamCoin.  Remember those 2008 mortgage bonds, where they were bundling good and bad mortgages together and selling the resulting bond as if all the mortgages were super-top-tier, rather than a mix?  Now imagine that, but digital, with links to dodgy online images instead of mortgages, and the "ratings agencies" are incel neckbeard crypto-fetishists.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lessons I have to teach the Medical Students that I thought I didn't have to teach to any sentient adult #347.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NANA NANA NANA NANA
NANA NANA NANA NANA...
Fark user imageView Full Size


/got nuthin'
 
groverpm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I went to a few concerts in the Bataclan back in the early 80's
 
germ78
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yep, he just tripped over the process that turns art into an NFT. I do it all the time.


Ripping off internet art and turning it into an NFT without the consent of the creator is on brand for NFTs though.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.