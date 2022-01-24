 Skip to content
(Kelowna Now)   Plague Rat Truckers who refuse the vaccine, masks and other mandates are forming a cross country convoy to spread their message and Covid   (amp.kelownanow.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Truck, Semi-trailer truck, grassroots trucker demonstration, Truck driver, Freedom Convoy, Dave Earle, cross-border lumber hauler, massive crowd of trucks  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will never make it to the rocking chair
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Ben, this here's the Rubber Duck and I'm about to put the COVID down...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wouldn't be surprised if we have 150,000 trucks and truckers and a total of 700,000 people by the time we hit Ottawa," said Meise, who drives heavy machinery as a job in Prince George.

Oh, I'm sure they'll reach those numbers.

Fark user image
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 My father would probably have been one of these people. Luckily my grandmother put a stop to that last summer.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People should drive slowly in front of them in Priuses. Aren't they always crying about not making their time? Just slowly drive around wasting gas.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the Plague Caravan Fox News keeps warning us about?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: My father would probably have been one of these people. Luckily my grandmother put a stop to that last summer.


Did...did your grandmother kill your father?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same morons that want to run over protestors blocking the roads that have high melanin levels.
Canada should just import a few thousand more drivers.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Big Ben, this here's the Rubber Duck and I'm about to put the COVID down...


We've got a covid convoy coughing through the night we've got a covid convoy not ventilating right.
 
Christian Porn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The discrimination and divisiveness COVID mandates has created has ripped apart families and employers and workers."

Hmmm
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 We got a great big convoy
Spreadin' that virus left and right!
We got a great big convoy
Ain't she a contagious sight?
CONVOOOOYYY*coughcoughhackwheeze🎶
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-voy!

Convoy 1978 movie Theme Song
Youtube EnJEeHND_lQ
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't mention that this started last week at border crossings. I got stuck in the slow roll by Emerson.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't truckers spend most of their time alone in a truck?  It's right there in the name.  No one, not even the imaginary Dr. Fauci who lives in their head, thinks they need to wear a mask when driving alone.

How hard is it to wear a mask for the short period of time they interact with truck stop patrons, shippers, and, um, do they really go anywhere else?

Imaginary tyranny is imaginary.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha.  I know a trucker who got caught in this.  I'll have to ask him if he's joining the Freedom Convoy.  But he won't be able to, since he got a shot, and still has his job.

/I probably won't ask him, because I laughed at him when he complained about his rights and his "natural immunity."
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who just got his booster and commercial licence, I'm guessing all those trucking companies who didn't hire me are regretting their decision now...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Electrify: As someone who just got his booster and commercial licence, I'm guessing all those trucking companies who didn't hire me are regretting their decision now...


Congrats on both!
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, Canadians

https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/josh-freed-florida-feels-like-another-planet-compared-with-quebec
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Few things I don't get about this.
1. Even their association says that there is less than 10% of truckers in Canada that aren't vaccinated, they are doing this for them?
2. If 1 is true then the are mostly doing this for American truckers who can't come into the country which would mean more work for them
3. These guys are going to burn thousands of dollars worth of fuel for nothing because if the threat of this didn't change the government's mind then doing it won't.
4.Storm coming through Ontario Wednesday, I bet highway 17 along the shores of Lake Superior are going to be closed, Have fun sitting on the highway.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: People should drive slowly in front of them in Priuses. Aren't they always crying about not making their time? Just slowly drive around wasting gas.


How are all these overworked truckers getting the time off to do this?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Covid-voy!

[YouTube video: Convoy 1978 movie Theme Song]


That song (and the film) are guilty pleasures for me)
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are truckers crucial to our supply chain? Absolutely

Are exports to the USA relevant to our economy? Of course

But if only 20% are unvaccinated now, and if most will cave and get vaccinated (as we saw in every other industry that pushed the issue) I highly doubt that the impact is as big as they think it is

Factories are shutting down because of lack of staff and shortages of parts and other materials from upstream (and discovering that "just in time" isn't exactly robust in this situation) so there is just less stuff to transport.

I'm willing to bet that - at most - 5% of cross border truckers will not get vaccinated and will have to work locally or be out of work.

I'm willing to bet that there are some non-cross-border (local/short distance) truckers who might fill those gaps at higher "desperation" prices.

I'm willing to bet that some stuff will have to raise in price due to the shortage of cheap truckers and may instead be procured from elsewhere or shipped by air/train/ship than carried by domestic trucks to their final destination

At no point will we ever really know, because the system is in such disarray right now that this is just a bit of noise in the overall system.

I'm not entirely sure what this mandate accomplishes, since COVID is here too. Seems they can catch it here as easily as in the states anyways. Still, if the rules apply to everyone else, it's time their exemption ends. Maybe the real issue is that it may be time to end the vaccination restrictions on travellers given the sheer volume of cases on both sides of the border. I don't know.

But there is no way that this protest matters more than a childish tantrum
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the omicron wave washes out of the hospitals the pandemic is pretty much over. Everyone is getting Covid and therefore antibodies it's just a matter of how sick you choose to get. Moose out front should have told you.

/Covid is here forever
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am as pro-vax as anyone, but I do support (some) of the messages these truckers are giving, for the following reasons:

1. These aren't unvaccinated truckers that are rallying. The uptake of vaccines in truckers is around 80-85%, not dissimilar to the general population.

2. Omicron has changed the landscape. For Delta and previous strains, being vaccinated severely reduced the possibility of transmitting the virus. While there still is a minor benefit, being vaccinated does not prevent the virus from being transmitted - it does reduce the severity of disease though. That, in my mind, shifts the decision to be vaccinated more to one for oneself than society as a whole. Don't get me wrong, I still think everyone who can should be vaccinated, but the fallout of unvaccinated is lessened a bit.

3. For the most part, truckers work alone. They have only minor interactions with other people. The risk of community spread by unvaccinated truckers is low, if they adhere to the other rules (masking, sanitizing, social distancing)

4. The fallout of this pandemic in a non-direct way is getting pretty serious. Mental health is being affected. Substance abuse is up (I'm a good example of that, I drink far more than I did pre-pandemic). That's not even considering the economic effects.

5. COVID will not go away. It's going to be around forever, and Omicron is at least reduced in severity and survivable for most.

6. A lot of people don't want to get vaxxed because it's being pushed on them. Even if you disagree with them, if the government and media push something on you that you're not 100% comfortable with, you'll pause.

I'll actually be in Ottawa next weekend, for other reasons. Except for those that say vaccines aren't safe, or call for the removal of all restrictions, I support their message. Open things up again, is my vote.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want an end to discrimination."

Props for supporting critical race theory and LGBTQ equality.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chasd00: Once the omicron wave washes out of the hospitals the pandemic is pretty much over.


bing.com
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wouldn't be surprised if we have 150,000 trucks and truckers and a total of 700,000 people by the time we hit Ottawa," said Meise, who drives heavy machinery as a job in Prince George.

I would be surprised if you had 100 trucks.  100.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wouldn't be surprised if we have 150,000 trucks and truckers and a total of 700,000 people by the time we hit Ottawa," said Meise, who drives heavy machinery as a job in Prince George.

I'd be surprised if they have more than 43 truckers and a handful of lot lizards.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: "I wouldn't be surprised if we have 150,000 trucks and truckers and a total of 700,000 people by the time we hit Ottawa," said Meise, who drives heavy machinery as a job in Prince George.

Oh, I'm sure they'll reach those numbers.

[Fark user image image 385x215]


I remember when, during Obama's term, they planned the Two Million Bikers to DC protest or whatever that was going to clog up the Beltway. The organizers asked people to meet at a Harley dealership parking lot and they'd go from there. Moments after it was supposed to start, they triumphantly reported they had their two millionth biker arrive. All of them in a single Harley dealership parking lot. Sure.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: AppleOptionEsc: My father would probably have been one of these people. Luckily my grandmother put a stop to that last summer.

Did...did your grandmother kill your father?


She probably would. My family life is probably best paralleled or equivalent to Chrisopher Titus. Watch his show or listen to his specials.

His son (me): hey dad, you sit in a truck all day, travel all over the country, are somehow more obese than I am, have a blood clot in your leg from sitting all day, your feet had a blood and skin infection and you come home every 2 weeks to visit your mother. Please get the vaccine so you or her don't die.

Dad: you pink commie brainwashed kid. I knew college corrupted you, the A.M. radio/XM station said all you ni**er voting democrats are just working with Killary and Obama to *ranting and raving like farker Carlson*...

My Grandmother: Anyone who comes to my house and isn't vaccinated isn't inheriting my 2 million dollar trust.

Dad: Well, I mean, it's just a vaccine. Isn't a bigger deal than getting my shingle shot.
 
berserkr1979
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague Rat Truckers sounds like a great name for a Drive By Truckers parody band.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Don't truckers spend most of their time alone in a truck?  It's right there in the name.  No one, not even the imaginary Dr. Fauci who lives in their head, thinks they need to wear a mask when driving alone.

How hard is it to wear a mask for the short period of time they interact with truck stop patrons, shippers, and, um, do they really go anywhere else?

Imaginary tyranny is imaginary.


Yeah, I try to steer clear of the truck stop here; it's one of the closest convenience store/gas station type areas, but literally no one wears a mask in there. A lot of people live in their cars there, truckers who throw caution to the wind, even the Arby's and employees who work the Loves station proper usually aren't masked.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: "I wouldn't be surprised if we have 150,000 trucks and truckers and a total of 700,000 people by the time we hit Ottawa," said Meise, who drives heavy machinery as a job in Prince George.

I'd be surprised if they have more than 43 truckers and a handful of lot lizards.


Isn't that like, all of Canaderp?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You are free.. To die a horrible death choking on your own juices..You are not free to give the
virus to unsuspecting people..
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

berserkr1979: Plague Rat Truckers sounds like a great name for a Drive By Truckers parody band.


LOL. I once saw a twin bill with Drive By Truckers opening for Modest Mouse.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Die.

Get sick and die. Every damn one of you.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would like to exercise my freedumbs to dump boxes of roofing nails on the road. It'll be ok, they are just like the flu.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Electrify: As someone who just got his booster and commercial licence, I'm guessing all those trucking companies who didn't hire me are regretting their decision now...

Congrats on both!


Not getting hired and spreading regret?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: hoodiowithtudio: AppleOptionEsc: My father would probably have been one of these people. Luckily my grandmother put a stop to that last summer.

Did...did your grandmother kill your father?

She probably would. My family life is probably best paralleled or equivalent to Chrisopher Titus. Watch his show or listen to his specials.

His son (me): hey dad, you sit in a truck all day, travel all over the country, are somehow more obese than I am, have a blood clot in your leg from sitting all day, your feet had a blood and skin infection and you come home every 2 weeks to visit your mother. Please get the vaccine so you or her don't die.

Dad: you pink commie brainwashed kid. I knew college corrupted you, the A.M. radio/XM station said all you ni**er voting democrats are just working with Killary and Obama to *ranting and raving like farker Carlson*...

My Grandmother: Anyone who comes to my house and isn't vaccinated isn't inheriting my 2 million dollar trust.

Dad: Well, I mean, it's just a vaccine. Isn't a bigger deal than getting my shingle shot.


I was hoping it was more of a come to Jesus thing than anyone directly dying. I was afraid after i typed that,, your grandmother died of covid and that changed your father's mind.
 
cleek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
does Amazon sell road spike strips? asking for a friend.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's the message, here?  Unemploy us faster?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read that as of today, anyone entering the US by land must be vaccinated.  Does this apply to truckers?  If it does, I think they have problem.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Horse paste?  They was treating each other's coughs with Astro Glide.
 
PunGent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: The fallout of this pandemic in a non-direct way is getting pretty serious. Mental health is being affected.


(Looks at antivax truckers, etc)

Can't argue with THAT.

So, for contrast, here's a picture of a primate moving upward along the sapience track:

Fark user image
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Don't truckers spend most of their time alone in a truck?  It's right there in the name.  No one, not even the imaginary Dr. Fauci who lives in their head, thinks they need to wear a mask when driving alone.

How hard is it to wear a mask for the short period of time they interact with truck stop patrons, shippers, and, um, do they really go anywhere else?

Imaginary tyranny is imaginary.


Yes.
It is difficult to be a true man by showing weakness or fear of the sniffles by wearing a diaper on your face.
Truck drivers actually do go to stores, restaurants, and every other type of establishment.
I see more truck drivers wearing masks now in Conservative areas (U.S. and Canada) than in the last year.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The most bothersome thing about the pandemic is the idiotic misuse of "plague rat."
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: 6. A lot of people don't want to get vaxxed because it's being pushed on them. Even if you disagree with them, if the government and media push something on you that you're not 100% comfortable with, you'll pause.


If I ever refuse to help myself and others, and the reason I give is "Well I was thinking about it but then you said I had to so now I won't", you have not only my permission to but also my sincere hope that you will mock me mercilessly for my idiocy.
 
rfenster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snort: The most bothersome thing about the pandemic is the idiotic misuse of "plague rat."


Fark user image
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rfenster: Snort: The most bothersome thing about the pandemic is the idiotic misuse of "plague rat."

[Fark user image image 225x225]


It's a pet peave.
 
