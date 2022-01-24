 Skip to content
(City A.M.)   Good news: Omicron is going away. Bad news: And being replaced by "stealth" Omicron BA2   (cityam.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Omicron 2: Stealth Boogaloo

/you'll never see it coming
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Going away where?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next in the series.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I tried being stealthy in Omicron BA2, but I always get instagibbed when I face the ravenous zombies.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn it, I was told there would be pie.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now it's going to secretly take its condom off?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Going away where?


Across Scandinavia and the UK, according to the headline.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, can anyone say how serious it is? Are we looking at a variant that is starting to become less deadly? Is it finally the start of the endemic variants?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Damn it, I was told there would be pie.


The pi is a lie....
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
 I'm in nowhere Missouri visiting my mom. Stopped in the local Price Chopper for some coffee wearing my mask. Group of old guys sitting in the deli. They stare at me. One says 'no masks allowed in here". I keep walking. Another guy says "ain't you heard? We won. No masks allowed." Thought a fight was coming, but they all just laughed and went back to choosing whose sister they'd share that night. Farking hillbillies.
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Omicron 2: Stealth Boogaloo

/you'll never see it coming


What Omicron 2 feels like.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Ok, can anyone say how serious it is? Are we looking at a variant that is starting to become less deadly? Is it finally the start of the endemic variants?


It's less deadly, but far more infectious and results in growing a nipple on your forehead.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Enough of this bullshiat. Give me the 99.9% lethal variant that kills in hours. Quit farking around and pull the trigger god damn it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the variant where all the naysayers change their mind and start getting vaxxed. I can feel it.
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Now it's going to secretly take its condom off?


Omnirawdawg
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh well
 
bthom37
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: I'm in nowhere Missouri visiting my mom. Stopped in the local Price Chopper for some coffee wearing my mask. Group of old guys sitting in the deli. They stare at me. One says 'no masks allowed in here". I keep walking. Another guy says "ain't you heard? We won. No masks allowed." Thought a fight was coming, but they all just laughed and went back to choosing whose sister they'd share that night. Farking hillbillies.


Basically, anywhere outside a town of minimum 25k people in this state is farking Mos Eisley.

Or Deliverance.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Enough of this bullshiat. Give me the 99.9% lethal variant that kills in hours. Quit farking around and pull the trigger god damn it.


You can only do that once the whole world is infected or people die faster than the spread and you have to start the game all over again.
Stealth is key.  Avoid detection with low symptoms and once all are infected mutate all lethal symptoms at the same time.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Enough of this bullshiat. Give me the 99.9% lethal variant that kills in hours. Quit farking around and pull the trigger god damn it.


Nothing that fast and lethal will spread very far.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
F*ck it.

I'm going back to my pre-covid routines of licking elevator buttons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Phew. For a while there, I thought the media would have to go cold turkey on COVID reporting.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cue the inevitable idiot asking why we bother with masks and vaccines despite staring the answer in the face.
 
ongbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember when we were told it was important to get vaccinated because the virus will continue to mutate in unvaccinated people to the point where we will have a variants that are more and resistant to vaccines? Omicron was the start of that. Thanks a lot anti vaxxers.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
why we bother with masks and vaccines despite staring the answer in the face.?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Pi and Rho are on standby in the batters box and Omicron is soaking in the glory with his son to create a dynastic legacy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Omicron BA2 Steath. Pictured here spreading itself at a maskless gender reveal party
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BA?  I pity da fool that don't wear a mask!
 
flood222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good thing most of the weak have already been killed off
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ongbok: Remember when we were told it was important to get vaccinated because the virus will continue to mutate in unvaccinated people to the point where we will have a variants that are more and resistant to vaccines? Omicron was the start of that. Thanks a lot anti vaxxers.


You're not wrong, but you also have to accept that there are large, populous sections of the planet that still have very little reliable access to vaccines, and they have international airports.

Omicron would have found us no matter how high our vaccine uptake rate is. Hospitals and resources would be less taxed for sure, but if tamping down mutations was the goal we were never in a good position to succeed.
 
Cashew
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I knew I'd be better of born a hundred years from now. Stupid mother I have. Stupid Flanders. Stupid DeLorean.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So it's more infectious, either through a mutation that makes transmission easier OR it ducks the immune response (natural or acquired) better infecting those who would previously be protected?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Enough of this bullshiat. Give me the 99.9% lethal variant that kills in hours. Quit farking around and pull the trigger god damn it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Now it's going to secretly take its condom off?


Assangicron
 
