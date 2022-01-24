 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   The body spray froze both my nipples off. Would do again   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Axe. Does what it says on the tin.

/well, Lynx
//same brand, different name.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two cans of body spray, someone flicked his nipples. What is wrong with good old fashion nipple clamps. You got control and no nauseating smell.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got a great future as a Chav.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His hovercraft must be FULL of eels!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked just to make sure this wasn't about Jennifer Aniston.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on.

They remarked on his bleeding shirt, which kind of implies he's been in the class long enough to have his nipples thaw out and begin bleeding.

And nobody remarked that his kid just has 2 whole cans of what is essentiall Axe body spray emptied out on him?

Surely he would have smelled strong enough to clear the place out well before anyone bothered to notice his bleeding nipples.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is a titanic boob.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Obviously you've never been in a middle school classroom.  It's either body spray or body odor.  You do NOT get to pick.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yeah, I realized my mistake like 20 seconds after hitting Add Comment. It's been a hot minute since middle school, but Axe body spray came out when I was starting high school, so I got a bit of how it was going to end up.

Tally yet another reason being a teacher isn't worth it. I would get a migraine 2 minutes into the work day, and be belligerent and fighty by the time I was fired later that day.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

His nipples did certainly explode with delight!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Beware of extreme close-up of a former nipple in TFA
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I hate when that happens"
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well that was pointless
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Teenage boys are a very special kind of stupid.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

 As a former teenage boy, 20 years later, can confirm. Thank god we didn't have youtube or facebook.
 
yms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can now appear topless in Disney movies.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
wow, Mirror.  to think, all this time, nipples aren't real
Lynx sadly still real.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Our local school banned Axe because of the headaches and asthma attacks.

BO stinks but it's a better stench than a boy who has just emptied a can of Axe at his locker.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What the fark?!?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Mine always got really hot???

:0
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Amen.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I always wondered what mom meant when she said "you'll freeze your tits off".
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Or camera phones, amiright?
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

They had camera phones when I was young, but the back up camera on my car has a higher resolution than they did, and internet on your phone was one of the things that if you ever accidentally pushed it you pulled the battery out and chucked it across the room to prevent the charges from hitting, so the stupid it recorded was pretty localized.
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It was a sad day when I finally got rid of mine.  Still worked after 20 years but was part of an anti-hoarding compromise with Mrs. SLEZE.

/Yes it ran hot.
//Batman was insanely hard
///California Games was fun right up to the day I got rid of it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was a smooth move
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Camera phones had the resoultion if the Nintendo Camera 256x256 doesn't show much.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only thing dumber than a middle-school boy is a roomful of them. More than five and their IQ drops to absolute zero.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

There was this game like xybots or xenobots.... holy shiat I loved it.
And some flying game. Blue thunder?

And yes California games was incredible.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I was thinking the same thing...he must have smelled like a French whore.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

They can't smell it anymore.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size

And Axe Bombs:
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
